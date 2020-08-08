Corruption free governance, inclusive development and dialogue with people my priority: Lt Governor Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today said that his priority would be zero tolerance for corruption, taking forward the developmental initiatives launched during the last one year and establishing dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He made these remarks after taking oath as the Lt Governor of Jammu & Kashmir at Raj Bhavan, today.

While interacting with the media immediately after the oath ceremony, the Lt Governor said that Jammu and Kashmir embarked on a new journey on 5th of August 2019, when it was fully integrated with the Union of India, ending a long era of isolation, discrimination and lack of development. Because of its geographical, climatic, cultural and ethnic diversity, Jammu & Kashmir is like a colourful bouquet and truly called the crown of India.

He said that he would take the developmental agenda forward without discrimination with any section or region. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered a lot in the past. The new dawn promises hope, optimism, and bright future for them.

‘J&K has also achieved tremendous results in some of the programmes and schemes during the last one year, I have learnt. I am hopeful that I will be able to carry forward the agenda of development, inclusiveness and restoration of peace in the UT of J&K, which has been initiated in the last one year’, he added.

The Lt Governor further said that he would like to see Jammu & Kashmir free from militancy and isolation. “We will work within the framework of the Constitution of India to take J&K towards inclusive development and peace. We will also initiate dialogue with the masses to have a better understanding of their problems and issues, and will try to address the same”, he said in a reply to one of the questions.

I assure the people of J&K that I will try to come up to their expectations and take J&K forward on the vision and mission of making this UT a model to emulate, he added.

Besides other dignitaries, Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Space, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region attended the oath ceremony.

