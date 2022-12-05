Corrigendum-Notice to Candidates

New Delhi : Union Public Service Commission’s Advertisement no.10/2022, Item No.09, Vacancy No. 22051009328, published on 28.05.2022 with the closing date of submission of Online Applications being 23:59 Hrs. on 16.06.2022 for Recruitment to 131 posts (45 Male and 86 Female) of Vice Principal in Directorate of Education, Education Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi.
Consequent to the request of the GNCT of Delhi as per direction of Court of State Commission for Person with Disabilities, NCT Delhi in Case No.2657/1016/2022/06, the Commission has directed the following:
- The Commission has opened application window for Both Arms affected (BA) applicants from 01.12.2022 to 09.12.2022 (16:59 Hrs.) for applying for the aforesaid post. The link for the filling of application is available at https://upsconline.nic.in/
- Only Both Arms affected (BA) applicants shall be eligible to apply during aforesaid period.
- The date of Requirement Test (RT) shall remain as scheduled i.e. 11.12.2022. The details of the Recruitment Test (RT) Scheme and Syllabus etc. is available on the Commission’s Website: www.upsc.gov.in
- Other terms and condition of the aforesaid advertisement shall remain unchanged