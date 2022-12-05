Corrigendum-Notice to Candidates

New Delhi : Union Public Service Commission’s Advertisement no.10/2022, Item No.09, Vacancy No. 22051009328, published on 28.05.2022 with the closing date of submission of Online Applications being 23:59 Hrs. on 16.06.2022 for Recruitment to 131 posts (45 Male and 86 Female) of Vice Principal in Directorate of Education, Education Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi.

Consequent to the request of the GNCT of Delhi as per direction of Court of State Commission for Person with Disabilities, NCT Delhi in Case No.2657/1016/2022/06, the Commission has directed the following: