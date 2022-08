Correctional Service Medals conferred on prison personnel on the occasion of Independence Day, 2022

New Delhi : On the occasion of Independence Day, 2022, the President of India has approved the conferment of Correctional Service Medals on the following Prison personnel:

President’s Correctional Service Medal for Distinguished Service

Sl. No. Name Designation State/UT Shri Jagjit Singh IG Prisons Haryana Shri D. R. Ajayakumar Assistant Superintendent Gr.II Kerala Shri Sanjit Raghunath Kadam Subedar Maharashtra Shri Amrut Tukaram Patil Havildar Maharashtra Shri Mahesh Hanumant Hirve Sepoy Maharashtra Shri Bivendu Bhuyan Jailor Odisha Shri Sunil Kumar Head Warder Delhi

Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service