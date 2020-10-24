Corona warrior Physician succumbed to illness 

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Dr Deba Prasad Satapathy a renowned physician working in Santaldihi under Purulia district in West Bengal succumbed to his illness on October 16, he was 72year old. Dr Satpathy on October 14 felt breathing syndrome and reported suffering acute respiratory problem as consequence coming to Bhubaneswar by an ambulance looking for better treatment, but sadly he breathed on the way, later his body was cremated in Sahid Nagar crematorium after conducting legal formalities.

Dr Satpathy originally hailing from Rambhadeipur village under Jagatsinghpur block, after completing medical graduation from VSS medical college, Sambalpur he had joined Coal India ltd until he attained superannuation one decade ago, then he started his professional practice and medical service in Purulia district in west Bengal became a popular physician in locality. Recently he had been engaged in Covid 19 works got popular in public quarter handling Corona affected patients unmistakably.

Dr Satpathy demise has created worrisome in his work place Purulia as well as his native village Rambhadeipur. Dr Satpathy was survived by widow Chinmayee, two sons Mantosh and Santosh and daughter Mrunmayee Satpathy, his funeral rites performed in native village. A large number of people have expressed grief’s knowing sudden death of Dr Satpathy.

Related

comments