Corona virus infection recovery count hits 124434 in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla:





A spokesperson of the State Government here today informed that so far 161072 persons have been tested for COVID-19 in state out of which 124434 persons have recovered and the recovery rate has increased to75.5 percent.



He said that there were only 200 active cases in state during the month of February, 2021 but after the beginning of 2nd wave the number has increased to 34258 as on today. During last week there were total 28817 positive cases of Covid-19 and the positivity rate reported was 28.9 percent and during the same period, 439 deaths were reported with case fatality rate of 1.52 percent.



He said that total 99807 Covid samples were taken in state in which 28817 persons were tested positive. As per the information received, in Bilaspur district 10006 persons were tested for Covid out of which 2055 samples were found positive. In Chamba 11149 persons were tested for Covid and 2003 were tested positive. Similarly in Hamirpur total 7169 samples were collected, 2255 persons were found positive. In district Kangra 22824 persons were tested for Covid out of which 8686 were found positive. 2287 samples for Covid were taken in district Kinnaur in which 248 found positive. Similarly, in Kullu district 3276 samples were collected out of which 691 were found positive. In Lahaul and Spiti district 2267 persons were tested for Covid out of which 196 found positive. In Mandi district, 10896 samples for Covid-19 were taken in which 3471 were found positive. In Shimla district, 7926 persons were tested for Covid out of which 2418 were found positive. While in Sirmour district 5948 samples were tested out of which 2215 found positive. Similarly, in Solan district 7945 people were tested for Covid out of which 2624 found positive and in district Una, out of 8114 samples 1955 were found positive.



He said that as large number of people are recovering from the disease and it is also important that during post recovery period, many people are reporting wide variety of signs and symptoms including fatigue, bodyache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, etc. As of now, there is limited evidence of post-Covid complications. However, a holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all post-Covid recovering patients.



The spokesperson further said that the patients recovering must continue Covid appropriate behaviour such as use of mask, hand & respiratory hygiene, physical distancing, drink adequate amount of warm water, take immunity booster medicines. They should practice yogasana, pranayam, meditation and breathing exercises daily. They must go for morning or evening walk, follow balanced nutritious diet, have adequate sleep and rest, and avoid smoking and consumption of alcohol. He said that if there is persistent dry cough / sore throat, do saline gargles and take steam inhalation.





He also urged the recovered individuals to share their positive experiences with their friends and relatives using social media for creating awareness, dispelling myths and stigma against this disease.

