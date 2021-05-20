Corona scare: 8 servitors engaged in chariot construction of Lord Jagannath test Covid +ve in Puri

Bhubaneswar : Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Development Administrator Ajay Jena on Thursday informed that as many as eight servitors engaged in making the Ratha has tested positive of the Covid.

Ahead of the chariot festival of Lord Jagannath in Puri, eight servitors have been infected of the deadly virus, which include three Maharana servitors and five Bhoi servitors respectively, said Jena.

Besides, as a precautionary measure all the 88 servitors who were involved in chariot making had already been kept in isolation and following which the test was done that reported eight positive cases.