Corona scare : 10 forest officials of Satkosia sanctuary test Covid positive

Bhubaneswar : The Satkosia sanctuary Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Subhendu Behera informed that as many as ten forest officials of the sanctuary have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

He also said , they include Forester and Forest Guards of Raiguda and Purunakota forest areas of the sanctuary and some of them have been undergoing treatment at the Angul District Headquarters Hospital, others are under home quarantine.

Notably, the Satkosia sanctuary has been closed for visitors since April 2 in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.