“Corona infection is under control with everyone’s cooperation”- says Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Bhopal: The meeting of the Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan began with the rendition of Vande Mataram. Before the meeting of the Council of Ministers, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said in his address that due to the tireless efforts, constant cooperation and hard work of all the Cabinet colleagues, people of the state, all Crisis Management Committees, public representatives, Corona is under control. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan thanked everyone for these coordinated efforts.



Positivity rate of 34 districts of the state is 5 percent or lesser



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Corona cases are becoming less frequent. Madhya Pradesh is in a position to control Corona. Today there are 2 thousand 422 positive cases while the number of persons who have recovered is 7 thousand 373. The rate of recovery is constantly increasing. The recovery rate is 92.68 percent. Yesterday less than 10 cases have been reported in 15 districts of the state including Agar-Malwa, Bhind, Ashoknagar, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Barwani, Burhanpur, Mandla, Jhabua, Narsinghpur, Singrauli, Niwari, Dindori, Shajapur and Tikamgarh. In Bhind and Agar Malwa only one case has been reported. If the district administration and Crisis Management Committees continue to work in this manner, Corona cases in the entire state could come down to zero by May 31st. The positivity rate of 34 districts of the state has also been 5 percent or less. This is a big achievement.



No Corona infected person will be allowed to become a super spreader



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the future strategy to fight against Corona will be formulated only with public participation. Our endeavour is to have minimum cases of Corona. In this situation, wherever infection spreads, it can be controlled immediately. The unlock process is starting from June 1. Intensive testing will continue to be conducted throughout the state and Covid Care Centers will continue to operate. Those who are tested positive will be either subjected to home isolation or will be treatment at a Covid Care Center. Along with this, other affected people will be identified and treated as required. No corona infected will be allowed to become a super spreader.



Adopting Covid friendly behaviour must



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that necessary strategy has to be made to protect the state from the third wave. Rules such as wearing masks, keeping distance, frequent hand washing and no crowding will have to be made a part of Covid friendly behaviour. This will help in controlling the rise in number of infections and Corona affected. This strategy is not possible without the help of the society.



Public participation will ensure better Covid management



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that committees of ministers will be formed on five subjects to determine the forthcoming strategy on Covid infection. Under this, there will be Vaccination Campaign Committee, Unlock Procedure Scheduling Committee, Covid Friendly Behaviour Awareness Committee, Oxygen Self-Dependency Committee and Committee on Provision of Hospital Management and Facilities respectively. These committees will present their recommendations after consulting with the District Crisis Management Committee, Block Crisis Management Committee and Village and Town Crisis Management Committee as required.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we will determine all the upcoming strategies in collaboration with the public. This will give us greater public support and participation and will ensure better Covid management through public participation. The people of the state will decide how to take the state towards unlock and how the arrangements are to be handled in future.

