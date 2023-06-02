Coromandel express train accident: 132 injured shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC: Chief Secretary, Odisha

Balasore: Coromandel express train accident | 132 injured shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC informed Chief Secretary, Odisha. Nearly 50 ambulances have reported but the injured appear far too many. Large no of buses being mobilised to shift injured to hospital said Odisha Chief Secretary.

Relief operations underway,, 60 ambulances mobilised, 3 NDRF, 4 ODRAF units mobilized for help. The Coromandel Express train collided with a goods train in Balasore district. Several passengers of the express train are feared dead with a lot more trapped inside the overturned coaches of the superfast train.

Emergency control room number: 6782262286