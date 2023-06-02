OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Coromandel Express derails: Odisha CM directs state minister Pramila Mallik, SRC to reach the accident site immediately; Over 50 passengers were injured

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directs state minister Pramila Mallik and Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) to reach the accident site immediately. Minister and SRC are heading towards the incident place.

Several feared injured after Coromandel Express derails near Bahanaga station in Balasore, Odisha. 47 injured persons brought to Medical college, Balasore: MD, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority.

In a major train accident, Coromandel Express train reportedly collided with a goods train in Odisha’s Balasore. Initial reports said that 50 passengers were injured in the accident in which four bogies of the train were derailed

