Bhubaneswar: Cop tests COVID19 positive in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar.

One of our police personnel on return from leave was subjected to precautionary testing & has been found to be #COVID19 positive. He is asymptomatic, 36 yrs & is being moved to our COVID Care facility. It’s learnt that he had come in contact with outside state labour says Commissionerate Police . Doctors at our 4 Police Hospitals in the twin city are monitoring the health condition of all police personnel closely following established protocols says Commissionerate Police.

