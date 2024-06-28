Cooper Corporation and Sinfonia Technology collaborate to introduce CPCBIV+ certified LPG Gensets in India and Beyond

Satara: Cooper Corporation, a leading engine, engine component and generator manufacturer, based in Satara, Maharashtra proudly announced its pioneering collaboration with Sinfonia Technology, a leading innovator in clean transport devices, power control and aerospace technologies, to introduce revolutionary LPG gensets to India, Japan and other ASEAN countries.

This landmark collaboration marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of sustainable energy solutions, as Cooper Corporation unveils the first-of-its-kind in India 10 KVA LPG CPCBIV+ certified genset, developed in partnership with Sinfonia Technology. Engineered to meet the stringent emission standards set forth by the CPCBIV+ legislation in India, this genset represents a quantum leap towards achieving zero carbon footprint and ushering in a new era of clean power generation. The CPCBIV+ LPG Gensets will be unveiled at Gas India Expo 2024 to be held on 4th – 6th July at Expo Center Greater Noida, U.P, India.

The COOPER SINFONIA genset, model name CSG-0010L-IN and its brand name ‘DAIMON’ in India, which happens to be name of the town Sinfonia is based in. The same product in Japan will be branded as ‘SATARA’, the name of the town Cooper Corporation has been based for the past 100 years. The genset offers unparalleled benefits to customers, delivering exceptional performance, economy and reliability. With its compact footprint, low operational costs and ease of maintenance, it emerges as a superior and economical alternative to traditional diesel gensets and grid power. Unlike other power sources, LPG stands out as a clean and sustainable fuel, ensuring minimal environmental impact and maximum efficiency.

Sinfonia is a multinational Japanese company, with turnover of over ¥ 94.5 billion for year ending 2021. Founded in 1917, the 100-year-old company has expanded into various business verticals are Automotive Testing Systems and Components, Aerospace, Industrial Vehicles, Industrial Robotics, Controllers, Printer Systems, Clutch & Brakes, Regenerating Medicines and Agriculture.

Similarly, Cooper Corporation, also a the 100-year-old company specializing in Component Manufacture, Engines both Diesel and Gas. They have over 13 factories, all placed in Satara, with more than 400 people to complete 40 years of service. Exports for Cooper Corporation account for 50% of its business revenue, with exports worth more than INR 10,000 Crores till date.

Mr. Farrokh N. Cooper, Chairman and Managing Director, Cooper Corporation Pvt. Ltd said, “At Cooper Corporation, we are committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the power generation sector. Our partnership with Sinfonia Technology exemplifies our shared vision of delivering cutting-edge solutions that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers. With the heart of a true Parsee entrepreneur, we believe in excelling in whatever we do.”

Echoing Mr. Cooper’s sentiments, Mr. Masaki Tatsuda, Manager of Social Infrastructure Sales Sec., Sinfonia Technology Co., Ltd, remarked, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Cooper Corporation in introducing advanced LPG gensets that redefine industry standards. Through our combined expertise and dedication to technological excellence, we aim to empower customers with reliable, eco-friendly power solutions that pave the way for a greener future.”

The collaboration between Cooper Corporation and Sinfonia Technology underscores their unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. They are also in the process of jointly developing a series of Hydrogen engines for both on-road and off-road use. Hydrogen as a fuel has already been introduced in countries like Japan and USA, with a possibility that India will soon use hydrogen as a fuel. As pioneers in their respective fields and each with a century old legacy, both companies are poised to revolutionize the power generation landscape and set new benchmarks for environmental stewardship.