Convocation ceremony of the 1st batch of ‘Certificate Course in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering’ by CTTC, Bhubaneswar for Tata Steel Kalinganagar employees

Kalinganagar : The Convocation ceremony of the first batch of ‘Certificate Course in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering’ by Central Toolroom and Training Centre, Bhubaneswar for the employees of Tata Steel Kalinganagar was organised at TSK Centre, Tata Steel Kalinganagar on Thursday.

Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel graced the occasion as the Chief Guest along with Rajiv Kumar, Vice President (Operations), TSK, Jaya Singh Panda, Chief L&D and Chief Diversity Officer, Imdad Ali, Chief Human Resource Business Partner, TSK, Sanjay Bhushan Chaudhary, Head (Training), TSK and K M Rajan, Senior Manager (Training), CTTC, Bhubaneswar. Among others present on the occasion were senior officials of Tata Steel Kalinganagar.

Out of the total 63 employees who were felicitated by the dignitaries, 30 employees had enrolled in Electrical Engineering and the remaining 33 employees had enrolled in Mechanical Engineering. During the event, the Human Resource Management (HRM) Manual for TSK grade employees was also launched by the dignitaries.

It may be noted here that with an objective to enhance the academic qualification and develop the skills and capabilities of Tata Steel Kalinganagar employees, in July 2018, Tata Steel had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CTTC, Bhubaneswar for enhancing the domain knowledge of its employees at its plant located in Kalinganagar in Jajpur district. The 63 employees enrolled in the specially designed 3-year diploma certificate course in Mechanical and Electrical Engineering helped them acquire an in-depth knowledge of the concepts of Mechanical & Electrical engineering and refine the functional knowledge needed in the steel industry.

