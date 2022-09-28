Convocation ceremony for Tata Steel Kalinganagar employees for Course on Supply Chain and Logistics Management

Kalinganagar : The Convocation ceremony of the first batch of ‘Post Graduate Certificate Course on Supply Chain and Logistics Management’ from Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM), Kolkata for the employees of Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) was organised at Plot 2 Housing Complex, Tata Steel Kalinganagar on Tuesday.

Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel graced the occasion as the Chief Guest along with Rajiv Kumar, Vice President (Operations), TSK, Imdad Ali, Chief HRBP, TSK and Dr. Jayanti Dey, Program Coordinator, IISWBM. Among others present on the occasion were senior officials of Tata Steel Kalinganagar.

During the event, 37 employees, who successfully completed the Post Graduate Certificate Course on Supply Chain and Logistics Management, which is a very important function in any manufacturing industry, received their course completion certificate.