New Delhi : The contribution of the food processing sector has increased continuously with Gross Value Added (GVA) in food processing sector from Rs.1.34 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs. 2.37 lakh crore in 2020-21 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.97%.

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries(MoFPI) implements various schemes with an objective of overall growth and development of the food processing sector, creation of off-farm employment and entrepreneurial opportunities whose details are as under:

(i)MoFPI implements the Pradhan MantriKisan SAMPADA Yojana (PMKSY) which, inter–alia, aims at creation of modern post-harvest infrastructure, value addition, providing better returns to farmers, creation of off-farm employment opportunities etc.

(ii) In addition, the Ministry is also implementing the PM- Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme for providing financial, technical and business support for setting up/upgradation of two lakh existing micro food processing enterprises across the country on One District One Product (ODOP) approach.

(iii) A new Production Linked Incentive scheme (PLIS) for Food Processing Sector is being implemented to support creation of global food manufacturing champions. The scheme incentivizes investment and will promote exports and employment in the sector.

To attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the food processing sector, the Government has put in place an investor-friendly policy wherein 100% FDI is allowed for food products’ manufacturing under the automatic route, and 100% FDI under Government approval route is allowed for retail trading, including through e-commerce, in respect of food products manufactured and/or produced in India. Also, to facilitate all investment interests, MoFPI has set up a dedicated NiveshBandhu Portal as well as an Investment Facilitation Cell with Invest India. The total FDI inflow in the food processing sector during last 5 years ending 2021-22 is USD 3.54 billion.

As per the latest Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) 2018-19, released by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, 40579 food processing units are in the registered sector. The ASI do not give segregated data/details of Multi-National Companies (MNCs). However, State-wise number of units as per ASI 2018-19are as under;

Number of Food processing units in registered sector

S. No. State No. of Units 1 A & N Islands 4 2 Andhra Pradesh 5653 3 Arunachal Pradesh 27 4 Assam 1569 5 Bihar 884 6 Chandigarh 17 7 Chhattisgarh 1630 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 9 9 Daman & Diu 33 10 Delhi 169 11 Goa 106 12 Gujarat 2245 13 Haryana 1045 14 Himachal Pradesh 157 15 Jammu and Kashmir 176 16 Jharkhand 240 17 Karnataka 2343 18 Kerala 1708 19 Madhya Pradesh 927 20 Maharashtra 2791 21 Manipur 30 22 Meghalaya 30 23 Nagaland 20 24 Odisha 1188 25 Puducherry 66 26 Punjab 3114 27 Rajasthan 898 28 Sikkim 20 29 Tamil Nadu 4982 30 Telangana 3900 31 Tripura 105 32 Uttar Pradesh 2105 33 Uttarakhand 362 34 West Bengal 2026 Total 40,579

This information was given by the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.