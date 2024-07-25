Continuous Training and Support for Indian Athletes Aiming for Paris Olympics 2024

Preparation for International events including Olympics is an ongoing and continuous process. The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports supports the Indian sportspersons/teams through various schemes, such as Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations and Target Olympic Podium Scheme. The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the National Sports Federations (NSFs), including the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are working in close coordination for providing best facilities, training, equipment support as well as wholesome nutritious diet required for preparation of the teams and sportspersons for the forthcoming international sports events, including the Paris Olympics 2024.

The selection for customized training of the elite athletes who are medal prospects for mega sports events is done through the Ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell (MOC). A performance review is also held at regular intervals under this mechanism.

The strategy adopted for the Paris Olympics 2024 aims for holistic preparation. The key support provided to the sportspersons/ teams includes:

Continuous monitoring and review of Athletes performance on a weekly basis;

Additional sports funding through CSR;

Detailed examination of selection policies of NSFs based on best international practices;

Upgradation of all facilities of SAI centres for, inter alia, diet, equipment, field of play;

On-boarding of all stakeholders for athlete centric decision making;

Camp identification for the best suited foreign pre-game training by SAI team two years prior to the Games;

Data-driven decision making.

Indian athletes will compete in Paris Olympics across 16 sports disciplines, including archery, athletics, boxing, badminton, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, shooting, swimming, sailing, table tennis, tennis weightlifting and wrestling. The athletes have been provided facilities of coaching camps, exposure to international competitions, etc., which has been funded to the tune of approximately Rs. 470 crores, through various Government Schemes and CSR funding from the Public Sector Undertakings as well as the corporate sector.

Moreover, Government has also supported the procurement of medical equipments for the recovery centre for our athletes in the Olympic Games Village at Paris, assistance for booking of additional rooms to accommodate personal coaches and support staff of the athletes outside Games Village due to quota restrictions and Out of Pocket Allowance to all contingent members staying at the Games Village as well as to all those alternate athletes and additional support staff who will be supporting the Indian athletes for their participation in the Olympic Games.