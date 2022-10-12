CONSUMER PRICE INDEX NUMBERS ON BASE 2012=100 FOR RURAL, URBAN AND COMBINED FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER 2022

New Delhi : The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of September 2022 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

2. The Price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of September 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.9% villages and 97.8% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 89.5% for rural and 92.1% for urban.

3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. September 2022 over September 2021), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices Sep. 2022 (Prov.) Aug. 2022 (Final) Sep. 2021 Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 7.56 7.27 7.41 7.15 6.72 7.00 4.13 4.57 4.35 CFPI 8.53 8.65 8.60 7.60 7.55 7.62 0.69 0.67 0.68

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: September, 2022 over August,2022

Indices Rural Urban Combined Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Sep.22 Aug.22 Sep.22 Aug.22 Sep.22 Aug.22 CPI (General) 176.4 175.3 0.63 174.1 173.1 0.58 175.3 174.3 0.57 CFPI 174.4 172.7 0.98 180.8 179.5 0.72 176.7 175.1 0.91

Note: Figures of September 2022 are provisional.

Next date of release: 14th November 2022 (Monday) for October 2022.

List of Annex

Annex Title I All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for August 2022 (Final) and September 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined II All-India inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for September 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for August 2022 (Final) and September 2022 (Provisional) IV Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major States for Rural, Urban and Combined for September 2022 (Provisional)

Annex I

All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for August 2022 (Final) and September 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Weights Aug. 22 Index

(Final) Sep. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Aug. 22 Index

(Final) Sep. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Aug. 22 Index

(Final) Sep. 22 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 159.5 162.8 6.59 162.1 164.9 9.67 160.3 163.5 1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 204.1 206.8 2.73 210.9 213.6 3.61 206.5 209.2 1.1.03 Egg 0.49 168.3 169.0 0.36 170.6 170.9 0.43 169.2 169.7 1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 167.9 169.6 5.33 168.4 170.0 6.61 168.1 169.7 1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 198.1 194.2 2.81 182.5 179.3 3.56 192.4 188.7 1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 169.2 164.1 2.90 177.1 167.4 2.89 172.9 165.6 1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 173.1 176.8 4.41 213.1 220.3 6.04 186.7 191.6 1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 167.1 169.0 1.73 167.3 169.2 2.38 167.2 169.1 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 120.2 120.8 0.97 122.2 123.1 1.36 120.9 121.6 1.1.10 Spices 3.11 195.6 199.2 1.79 189.7 193.5 2.50 193.6 197.3 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 174.8 175.4 1.13 160.5 161.0 1.26 168.8 169.4 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 184.0 184.8 5.54 188.9 190.3 5.55 186.3 187.4 1 Food and beverages 54.18 173.9 175.5 36.29 180.4 181.7 45.86 176.3 177.8 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 193.7 194.5 1.36 198.7 199.7 2.38 195.0 195.9 3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 183.2 184.7 4.72 173.7 175.1 5.58 179.5 180.9 3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 181.7 183.4 0.85 160.0 161.7 0.95 172.7 174.4 3 Clothing and footwear 7.36 183.0 184.5 5.57 171.6 173.0 6.53 178.5 179.9 4 Housing – – – 21.67 169.0 169.5 10.07 169.0 169.5 5 Fuel and light 7.94 179.1 179.7 5.58 178.4 179.2 6.84 178.8 179.5 6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 172.3 173.6 3.87 164.2 165.1 3.80 168.5 169.6 6.1.02 Health 6.83 179.4 180.2 4.81 172.6 173.7 5.89 176.8 177.7 6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 166.6 166.9 9.73 157.7 158.2 8.59 161.9 162.3 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 169.3 170.0 2.04 165.1 165.8 1.68 166.9 167.6 6.1.05 Education 3.46 175.7 176.2 5.62 169.9 170.8 4.46 172.3 173.0 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 171.1 170.8 3.47 171.4 171.1 3.89 171.2 170.9 6 Miscellaneous 27.26 172.6 173.1 29.53 165.4 166.1 28.32 169.1 169.7 General Index (All Groups) 100.00 175.3 176.4 100.00 173.1 174.1 100.00 174.3 175.3 Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 172.7 174.4 29.62 179.5 180.8 39.06 175.1 176.7

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All-India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for September 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Sep. 21 Index

(Final) Sep. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Sep. 21 Index

(Final) Sep. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Sep. 21 Index

(Final) Sep. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 145.4 162.8 11.97 149.3 164.9 10.45 146.6 163.5 11.53 1.1.02 Meat and fish 202.1 206.8 2.33 207.4 213.6 2.99 204.0 209.2 2.55 1.1.03 Egg 172.0 169.0 -1.74 174.1 170.9 -1.84 172.8 169.7 -1.79 1.1.04 Milk and products 158.0 169.6 7.34 159.1 170.0 6.85 158.4 169.7 7.13 1.1.05 Oils and fats 195.5 194.2 -0.66 175.0 179.3 2.46 188.0 188.7 0.37 1.1.06 Fruits 152.7 164.1 7.47 161.2 167.4 3.85 156.7 165.6 5.68 1.1.07 Vegetables 151.4 176.8 16.78 183.5 220.3 20.05 162.3 191.6 18.05 1.1.08 Pulses and products 163.9 169.0 3.11 164.5 169.2 2.86 164.1 169.1 3.05 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 119.3 120.8 1.26 120.4 123.1 2.24 119.7 121.6 1.59 1.1.10 Spices 170.1 199.2 17.11 166.2 193.5 16.43 168.8 197.3 16.88 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 168.3 175.4 4.22 154.8 161.0 4.01 162.7 169.4 4.12 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 172.8 184.8 6.94 175.1 190.3 8.68 173.9 187.4 7.76 1 Food and beverages 162.1 175.5 8.27 167.3 181.7 8.61 164.0 177.8 8.41 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 190.5 194.5 2.10 196.5 199.7 1.63 192.1 195.9 1.98 3.1.01 Clothing 167.7 184.7 10.14 159.8 175.1 9.57 164.6 180.9 9.90 3.1.02 Footwear 163.6 183.4 12.10 143.6 161.7 12.60 155.3 174.4 12.30 3 Clothing and footwear 167.1 184.5 10.41 157.4 173.0 9.91 163.3 179.9 10.17 4 Housing – – – 162.1 169.5 4.57 162.1 169.5 4.57 5 Fuel and light 163.7 179.7 9.77 160.8 179.2 11.44 162.6 179.5 10.39 6.1.01 Household goods and services 161.3 173.6 7.63 153.3 165.1 7.70 157.5 169.6 7.68 6.1.02 Health 171.9 180.2 4.83 162.8 173.7 6.70 168.4 177.7 5.52 6.1.03 Transport and communication 157.8 166.9 5.77 150.5 158.2 5.12 154.0 162.3 5.39 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 162.7 170.0 4.49 153.9 165.8 7.73 157.7 167.6 6.28 6.1.05 Education 168.5 176.2 4.57 160.3 170.8 6.55 163.7 173.0 5.68 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 160.2 170.8 6.62 159.6 171.1 7.21 160.0 170.9 6.81 6 Miscellaneous 163.8 173.1 5.68 156.0 166.1 6.47 160.0 169.7 6.06 General Index (All Groups) 164.0 176.4 7.56 162.3 174.1 7.27 163.2 175.3 7.41 Consumer Food Price Index 160.7 174.4 8.53 166.4 180.8 8.65 162.7 176.7 8.60

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex III

General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for August 2022 (Final) and September 2022 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Weights Aug. 22 Index

(Final) Sep. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Aug. 22 Index

(Final) Sep. 22 Index

(Prov.) Weights Aug. 22 Index

(Final) Sep. 22 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 175.8 178.2 3.64 179.8 181.9 4.58 177.3 179.6 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 182.6 182.8 0.06 — — 0.10 182.6 182.8 3 Assam 2.63 180.7 181.1 0.79 176.0 175.1 1.77 179.7 179.9 4 Bihar 8.21 169.1 170.9 1.62 176.8 177.2 5.14 170.2 171.8 5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 171.8 173.4 1.22 167.8 169.2 1.46 170.3 171.8 6 Delhi 0.28 165.4 165.8 5.64 165.2 165.1 2.77 165.2 165.1 7 Goa 0.14 173.3 170.4 0.25 167.0 167.1 0.19 169.4 168.4 8 Gujarat 4.54 172.5 172.1 6.82 165.4 165.5 5.60 168.5 168.4 9 Haryana 3.30 172.6 173.3 3.35 168.0 168.6 3.32 170.4 171.1 10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 164.5 164.8 0.26 169.6 170.7 0.67 165.4 165.9 11 Jharkhand 1.96 169.4 171.8 1.39 176.0 176.8 1.69 171.9 173.7 12 Karnataka 5.09 173.5 175.2 6.81 180.1 181.1 5.89 177.0 178.4 13 Kerala 5.50 179.7 180.8 3.46 177.7 178.5 4.55 179.0 180.0 14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 175.6 176.5 3.97 177.2 178.0 4.48 176.3 177.1 15 Maharashtra 8.25 177.2 177.8 18.86 168.9 169.4 13.18 171.7 172.2 16 Manipur 0.23 193.8 191.2 0.12 172.8 171.3 0.18 187.2 184.9 17 Meghalaya 0.28 164.5 164.1 0.15 170.4 170.8 0.22 166.3 166.2 18 Mizoram 0.07 183.5 185.3 0.13 171.3 171.6 0.10 176.1 176.9 19 Nagaland 0.14 184.6 185.6 0.12 172.6 173.5 0.13 179.5 180.5 20 Odisha 2.93 175.8 177.5 1.31 168.8 170.6 2.18 173.8 175.6 21 Punjab 3.31 171.2 171.3 3.09 163.0 163.5 3.21 167.5 167.8 22 Rajasthan 6.63 171.3 172.2 4.23 170.1 170.6 5.51 170.9 171.6 23 Sikkim 0.06 191.5 192.0 0.03 176.9 177.5 0.05 186.7 187.3 24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 177.5 180.3 9.20 178.0 180.8 7.25 177.8 180.6 25 Telangana 3.16 185.8 187.4 4.41 179.9 181.8 3.74 182.6 184.3 26 Tripura 0.35 189.6 192.2 0.14 182.5 183.3 0.25 187.8 189.9 27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 173.4 174.2 9.54 174.3 174.5 12.37 173.7 174.3 28 Uttarakhand 1.06 171.9 172.3 0.73 172.6 173.1 0.91 172.2 172.6 29 West Bengal 6.99 183.3 184.8 7.20 179.5 181.5 7.09 181.5 183.2 30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 186.9 189.9 0.07 168.6 169.2 0.06 177.6 179.4 31 Chandigarh 0.02 171.5 172.5 0.34 164.0 164.6 0.17 164.4 165.0 32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.02 160.4 159.3 0.04 168.7 170.4 0.03 165.9 166.7 33 Daman & Diu 0.02 181.6 180.0 0.02 169.6 169.5 0.02 176.6 175.6 34 Jammu & Kashmir* 1.14 183.6 184.9 0.72 183.7 184.5 0.94 183.6 184.8 35 Lakshadweep 0.01 194.2 194.1 0.01 178.4 173.9 0.01 186.1 183.8 36 Puducherry 0.08 179.5 182.9 0.27 178.1 179.4 0.17 178.5 180.3 All India 100.00 175.3 176.4 100.00 173.1 174.1 100.00 174.3 175.3

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional — : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled. * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir

and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

Annex IV

Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major@ States for Rural, Urban and Combined for September 2022 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Sep. 21 Index

(Final) Sep. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Sep. 21 Index

(Final) Sep. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Sep. 21 Index

(Final) Sep. 22 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 165.5 178.2 7.67 167.4 181.9 8.66 166.2 179.6 8.06 2 Assam 168.3 181.1 7.61 166.7 175.1 5.04 168.0 179.9 7.08 3 Bihar 160.8 170.9 6.28 165.7 177.2 6.94 161.5 171.8 6.38 4 Chhattisgarh 161.5 173.4 7.37 161.3 169.2 4.90 161.4 171.8 6.44 5 Delhi 157.0 165.8 5.61 158.8 165.1 3.97 158.7 165.1 4.03 6 Gujarat 158.9 172.1 8.31 153.7 165.5 7.68 156.0 168.4 7.95 7 Haryana 160.0 173.3 8.31 156.8 168.6 7.53 158.5 171.1 7.95 8 Himachal Pradesh 158.1 164.8 4.24 161.4 170.7 5.76 158.7 165.9 4.54 9 Jharkhand 160.1 171.8 7.31 165.2 176.8 7.02 162.0 173.7 7.22 10 Karnataka 166.1 175.2 5.48 170.8 181.1 6.03 168.6 178.4 5.81 11 Kerala 169.8 180.8 6.48 167.9 178.5 6.31 169.1 180.0 6.45 12 Madhya Pradesh 162.0 176.5 8.95 164.5 178.0 8.21 163.0 177.1 8.65 13 Maharashtra 164.7 177.8 7.95 156.7 169.4 8.10 159.4 172.2 8.03 14 Odisha 163.6 177.5 8.50 159.8 170.6 6.76 162.5 175.6 8.06 15 Punjab 162.6 171.3 5.35 154.4 163.5 5.89 158.9 167.8 5.60 16 Rajasthan 160.1 172.2 7.56 159.0 170.6 7.30 159.7 171.6 7.45 17 Tamil Nadu 168.7 180.3 6.88 169.1 180.8 6.92 168.9 180.6 6.93 18 Telangana 172.9 187.4 8.39 166.8 181.8 8.99 169.6 184.3 8.67 19 Uttar Pradesh 161.2 174.2 8.06 162.6 174.5 7.32 161.7 174.3 7.79 20 Uttarakhand 159.7 172.3 7.89 162.9 173.1 6.26 160.9 172.6 7.27 21 West Bengal 167.2 184.8 10.53 167.6 181.5 8.29 167.4 183.2 9.44 22 Jammu & Kashmir* 173.7 184.9 6.45 171.7 184.5 7.45 173.0 184.8 6.82 All India 164.0 176.4 7.56 162.3 174.1 7.27 163.2 175.3 7.41

Notes: