Consumer Price Index Numbers on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of June 2023

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of June 2023 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

The price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of June 2023, NSO collected prices from 98.9% villages and 98.4% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 88.2% for rural and 92.4% for urban.

All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. June 2023 over June 2022), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI: June 2023 over June 2022

 

Jun. 2023 (Prov.)

May. 2023 (Final)

Jun. 2022

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Inflation

CPI (General)

4.72

4.96

4.81

4.23

4.33

4.31

7.09

6.86

7.01

CFPI

4.56

4.31

4.49

3.30

2.43

2.96

7.61

8.04

7.75

Index

CPI (General)

181.8

179.9

180.9

179.8

178.2

179.1

173.6

171.4

172.6

CFPI

179.0

186.4

181.6

175.1

181.1

177.2

171.2

178.7

173.8

 Notes: Prov.  – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

 

   Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: June 2023 over May 2023

Indices

Jun. 2023 (Prov.)

May. 2023 (Final)

Monthly change (%)

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

CPI (General)

181.8

179.9

180.9

179.8

178.2

179.1

1.11

0.95

1.01

CFPI

179.0

186.4

181.6

175.1

181.1

177.2

2.23

2.93

2.48

           Note: Figures of June 2023 are provisional.

 

   Next date of release for July 2023 CPI is 14th August 2023 (Monday). For more details please visit the website www.mospi.gov.in

 

List of Annex

Annex

Title

I

All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for May 2023 (Final) and June 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

II

All-India inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

III

General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for May 2023 (Final) and June 2023 (Provisional)

IV

Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major States for Rural, Urban and Combined for June 2023 (Provisional)

 

 

Annex I

All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for May 2023 (Final) and June 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code

Sub-group Code

Description

Rural

Urban

Combined

Weights

May. 23 Index
(Final)

Jun. 23 Index
(Prov.)

Weights

May. 23 Index
(Final)

Jun. 23 Index
(Prov.)

Weights

May. 23 Index
(Final)

Jun. 23 Index
(Prov.)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

 

1.1.01

Cereals and products

12.35

173.2

174.2

6.59

174.7

175.7

9.67

173.7

174.7

 

1.1.02

Meat and fish

4.38

211.5

220.3

2.73

219.4

226.6

3.61

214.3

222.5

 

1.1.03

Egg

0.49

171.0

181.2

0.36

176.7

185.4

0.43

173.2

182.8

 

1.1.04

Milk and products

7.72

179.6

180.1

5.33

179.4

179.8

6.61

179.5

180.0

 

1.1.05

Oils and fats

4.21

173.3

167.3

2.81

164.4

159.7

3.56

170.0

164.5

 

1.1.06

Fruits

2.88

169.0

166.9

2.90

175.8

177.8

2.89

172.2

172.0

 

1.1.07

Vegetables

7.46

148.7

165.3

4.41

185.0

210.4

6.04

161.0

180.6

 

1.1.08

Pulses and products

2.95

174.9

180.8

1.73

176.9

183.2

2.38

175.6

181.6

 

1.1.09

Sugar and Confectionery

1.70

121.9

122.8

0.97

124.2

125.0

1.36

122.7

123.5

 

1.1.10

Spices

3.11

221.0

226.2

1.79

211.9

216.6

2.50

218.0

223.0

 

1.2.11

Non-alcoholic beverages

1.37

178.7

179.3

1.13

165.9

166.7

1.26

173.4

174.0

 

1.1.12

Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.

5.56

191.1

191.5

5.54

197.7

198.4

5.55

194.2

194.7

1

 

Food and beverages

54.18

176.8

180.3

36.29

183.1

187.6

45.86

179.1

183.0

2

 

Pan, tobacco and intoxicants

3.26

199.9

200.3

1.36

204.2

204.6

2.38

201.0

201.4

 

3.1.01

Clothing

6.32

191.2

191.9

4.72

181.3

182.0

5.58

187.3

188.0

 

3.1.02

Footwear

1.04

187.9

188.6

0.85

168.1

168.5

0.95

179.7

180.3

3

 

Clothing and footwear

7.36

190.8

191.4

5.57

179.3

180.0

6.53

186.2

186.9

4

 

Housing

21.67

175.6

174.4

10.07

175.6

174.4

5

 

Fuel and light

7.94

182.5

181.8

5.58

183.4

184.6

6.84

182.8

182.9

 

6.1.01

Household goods and services

3.75

179.8

180.3

3.87

170.1

170.4

3.80

175.2

175.6

 

6.1.02

Health

6.83

187.8

188.5

4.81

182.2

182.8

5.89

185.7

186.3

 

6.1.03

Transport and communication

7.60

169.7

169.9

9.73

160.4

160.8

8.59

164.8

165.1

 

6.1.04

Recreation and amusement

1.37

173.8

174.1

2.04

169.2

169.8

1.68

171.2

171.7

 

6.1.05

Education

3.46

180.3

181.8

5.62

174.8

177.1

4.46

177.1

179.0

 

6.1.06

Personal care and effects

4.25

184.9

184.4

3.47

185.6

185.2

3.89

185.2

184.7

6

 

Miscellaneous

27.26

179.5

179.9

29.53

171.6

172.3

28.32

175.7

176.2

General Index (All Groups)

100.00

179.8

181.8

100.00

178.2

179.9

100.00

179.1

180.9

Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)

47.25

175.1

179.0

29.62

181.1

186.4

39.06

177.2

181.6

Notes:

  1. Prov. : Provisional.
  2. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.
  3. –        : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

 

Annex II

All-India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code

Sub-group Code

Description

Rural

Urban

Combined

 

Jun. 22 Index
(Final)

Jun. 23

Index
(Prov.)

Inflation Rate
(%)

Jun. 22 Index
(Final)

Jun. 23

Index
(Prov.)

Inflation Rate
(%)

Jun. 22 Index
(Final)

Jun. 23

Index
(Prov.)

Inflation Rate
(%)

 

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

 
 

1.1.01

Cereals and products

153.8

174.2

13.26

157.5

175.7

11.56

155.0

174.7

12.71

 
 

1.1.02

Meat and fish

217.2

220.3

1.43

223.4

226.6

1.43

219.4

222.5

1.41

 
 

1.1.03

Egg

169.6

181.2

6.84

172.8

185.4

7.29

170.8

182.8

7.03

 
 

1.1.04

Milk and products

165.4

180.1

8.89

166.4

179.8

8.05

165.8

180.0

8.56

 
 

1.1.05

Oils and fats

208.1

167.3

-19.61

188.6

159.7

-15.32

200.9

164.5

-18.12

 
 

1.1.06

Fruits

165.8

166.9

0.66

174.1

177.8

2.13

169.7

172.0

1.36

 
 

1.1.07

Vegetables

167.3

165.3

-1.20

211.5

210.4

-0.52

182.3

180.6

-0.93

 
 

1.1.08

Pulses and products

164.6

180.8

9.84

163.6

183.2

11.98

164.3

181.6

10.53

 
 

1.1.09

Sugar and Confectionery

119.1

122.8

3.11

121.4

125.0

2.97

119.9

123.5

3.00

 
 

1.1.10

Spices

188.9

226.2

19.75

183.5

216.6

18.04

187.1

223.0

19.19

 
 

1.2.11

Non-alcoholic beverages

174.2

179.3

2.93

159.1

166.7

4.78

167.9

174.0

3.63

 
 

1.1.12

Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.

181.9

191.5

5.28

186.3

198.4

6.49

183.9

194.7

5.87

 

1

  

Food and beverages

172.4

180.3

4.58

179.3

187.6

4.63

174.9

183.0

4.63

 

2

  

Pan, tobacco and intoxicants

192.9

200.3

3.84

198.3

204.6

3.18

194.3

201.4

3.65

 
 

3.1.01

Clothing

180.7

191.9

6.20

171.6

182.0

6.06

177.1

188.0

6.15

 
 

3.1.02

Footwear

178.7

188.6

5.54

157.4

168.5

7.05

169.9

180.3

6.12

 

3

  

Clothing and footwear

180.4

191.4

6.10

169.4

180.0

6.26

176.0

186.9

6.19

 

4

  

Housing

166.8

174.4

4.56

166.8

174.4

4.56

 

5

  

Fuel and light

176.7

181.8

2.89

174.9

184.6

5.55

176.0

182.9

3.92

 
 

6.1.01

Household goods and services

170.3

180.3

5.87

162.1

170.4

5.12

166.4

175.6

5.53

 
 

6.1.02

Health

178.2

188.5

5.78

170.9

182.8

6.96

175.4

186.3

6.21

 
 

6.1.03

Transport and communication

165.5

169.9

2.66

157.2

160.8

2.29

161.1

165.1

2.48

 
 

6.1.04

Recreation and amusement

168.0

174.1

3.63

164.1

169.8

3.47

165.8

171.7

3.56

 
 

6.1.05

Education

172.6

181.8

5.33

166.5

177.1

6.37

169.0

179.0

5.92

 
 

6.1.06

Personal care and effects

169.5

184.4

8.79

169.2

185.2

9.46

169.4

184.7

9.03

 

6

  

Miscellaneous

171.0

179.9

5.20

163.8

172.3

5.19

167.5

176.2

5.19

 

General Index (All Groups)

173.6

181.8

4.72

171.4

179.9

4.96

172.6

180.9

4.81

 

Consumer Food Price Index

171.2

179.0

4.56

178.7

186.4

4.31

173.8

181.6

4.49

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notes:

  1. Prov.       : Provisional.
  2. –               : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

 

Annex III

General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for May 2023 (Final) and June 2023 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No.

Name of the State/UT

Rural

Urban

Combined

Weights

May. 23 Index
(Final)

Jun. 23 Index
(Prov.)

Weights

May. 23 Index
(Final)

Jun. 23 Index
(Prov.)

Weights

May. 23 Index
(Final)

Jun. 23 Index
(Prov.)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

1

Andhra Pradesh

5.40

183.1

187.0

3.64

185.5

188.1

4.58

184.0

187.4

2

Arunachal Pradesh

0.14

183.8

185.3

0.06

0.10

183.8

185.3

3

Assam

2.63

181.0

182.0

0.79

179.2

179.2

1.77

180.6

181.4

4

Bihar

8.21

173.9

174.6

1.62

181.7

183.0

5.14

175.0

175.8

5

Chhattisgarh

1.68

169.9

172.1

1.22

168.4

170.8

1.46

169.3

171.6

6

Delhi

0.28

166.9

167.0

5.64

165.5

165.2

2.77

165.6

165.3

7

Goa

0.14

172.7

174.6

0.25

171.4

172.8

0.19

171.9

173.5

8

Gujarat

4.54

177.1

178.6

6.82

168.4

170.3

5.60

172.2

173.9

9

Haryana

3.30

179.2

180.8

3.35

171.7

173.8

3.32

175.7

177.5

10

Himachal Pradesh

1.03

168.8

169.5

0.26

176.6

177.0

0.67

170.2

170.9

11

Jharkhand

1.96

175.7

175.8

1.39

180.1

181.9

1.69

177.4

178.1

12

Karnataka

5.09

180.2

182.3

6.81

186.2

188.3

5.89

183.4

185.5

13

Kerala

5.50

187.0

189.3

3.46

185.5

187.2

4.55

186.5

188.6

14

Madhya Pradesh

4.93

175.2

177.6

3.97

181.6

183.3

4.48

177.8

179.9

15

Maharashtra

8.25

181.5

184.1

18.86

174.3

176.2

13.18

176.7

178.8

16

Manipur

0.23

212.5

0.12

177.0

177.4

0.18

201.3

~

17

Meghalaya

0.28

164.2

165.3

0.15

173.1

175.2

0.22

167.0

168.4

18

Mizoram

0.07

196.0

197.7

0.13

172.7

173.3

0.10

181.8

182.8

19

Nagaland

0.14

189.0

189.6

0.12

175.5

175.9

0.13

183.3

183.8

20

Odisha

2.93

178.9

180.8

1.31

174.0

177.1

2.18

177.5

179.8

21

Punjab

3.31

175.4

176.7

3.09

167.4

168.9

3.21

171.8

173.2

22

Rajasthan

6.63

176.2

176.9

4.23

174.6

176.4

5.51

175.6

176.7

23

Sikkim

0.06

194.9

196.5

0.03

180.3

181.2

0.05

190.1

191.5

24

Tamil Nadu

5.55

185.1

189.7

9.20

185.7

189.1

7.25

185.5

189.3

25

Telangana

3.16

193.0

198.0

4.41

186.3

188.9

3.74

189.3

193.0

26

Tripura

0.35

196.4

200.3

0.14

188.7

190.4

0.25

194.4

197.7

27

Uttar Pradesh

14.83

177.1

179.1

9.54

178.8

180.0

12.37

177.7

179.4

28

Uttarakhand

1.06

176.6

178.8

0.73

181.2

182.1

0.91

178.3

180.0

29

West Bengal

6.99

185.4

187.3

7.20

185.2

185.0

7.09

185.3

186.2

30

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

0.05

199.8

199.7

0.07

182.2

179.2

0.06

190.9

189.3

31

Chandigarh

0.02

179.1

180.7

0.34

168.2

169.3

0.17

168.8

169.9

32

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

0.02

167.6

168.5

0.04

173.9

177.1

0.03

171.8

174.2

33

Daman & Diu

0.02

180.4

183.1

0.02

178.2

179.8

0.02

179.5

181.7

34

Jammu & Kashmir*

1.14

187.8

188.0

0.72

188.7

188.4

0.94

188.1

188.1

35

Lakshadweep

0.01

190.2

194.6

0.01

177.6

184.3

0.01

183.8

189.3

36

Puducherry

0.08

187.3

192.4

0.27

183.9

186.0

0.17

184.8

187.6

All India

100.00

179.8

181.8

100.00

178.2

179.9

100.00

179.1

180.9

Notes:

  1. Prov.:  Provisional
  2. –:  indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled.
  3. *: Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir

and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

4.        ~: CPI (Combined) not compiled due to non-reporting of data from rural sector

 

Annex IV

 

Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major@ States for Rural, Urban and Combined for June 2023 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No.

Name of the State/UT

Rural

Urban

Combined

Jun. 22 Index
(Final)

Jun. 23

Index
(Prov.)

Inflation Rate
(%)

Jun. 22 Index
(Final)

Jun. 23

Index
(Prov.)

Inflation Rate
(%)

Jun. 22 Index
(Final)

Jun. 23

Index
(Prov.)

Inflation Rate
(%)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

1

Andhra Pradesh

178.3

187.0

4.88

179.5

188.1

4.79

178.7

187.4

4.87

2

Assam

178.0

182.0

2.25

173.1

179.2

3.52

177.0

181.4

2.49

3

Bihar

164.4

174.6

6.20

172.3

183.0

6.21

165.6

175.8

6.16

4

Chhattisgarh

171.0

172.1

0.64

167.0

170.8

2.28

169.5

171.6

1.24

5

Delhi

164.5

167.0

1.52

161.9

165.2

2.04

162.0

165.3

2.04

6

Gujarat

170.2

178.6

4.94

163.1

170.3

4.41

166.2

173.9

4.63

7

Haryana

168.8

180.8

7.11

165.7

173.8

4.89

167.3

177.5

6.10

8

Himachal Pradesh

162.7

169.5

4.18

169.0

177.0

4.73

163.8

170.9

4.33

9

Jharkhand

167.2

175.8

5.14

174.2

181.9

4.42

169.9

178.1

4.83

10

Karnataka

175.5

182.3

3.87

180.4

188.3

4.38

178.1

185.5

4.15

11

Kerala

180.2

189.3

5.05

177.5

187.2

5.46

179.2

188.6

5.25

12

Madhya Pradesh

174.0

177.6

2.07

175.6

183.3

4.38

174.7

179.9

2.98

13

Maharashtra

176.8

184.1

4.13

167.7

176.2

5.07

170.7

178.8

4.75

14

Odisha

175.5

180.8

3.02

167.7

177.1

5.61

173.3

179.8

3.75

15

Punjab

169.1

176.7

4.49

160.7

168.9

5.10

165.3

173.2

4.78

16

Rajasthan

168.3

176.9

5.11

168.0

176.4

5.00

168.2

176.7

5.05

17

Tamil Nadu

177.9

189.7

6.63

177.9

189.1

6.30

177.9

189.3

6.41

18

Telangana

187.8

198.0

5.43

178.7

188.9

5.71

182.8

193.0

5.58

19

Uttar Pradesh

169.6

179.1

5.60

170.8

180.0

5.39

170.0

179.4

5.53

20

Uttarakhand

169.4

178.8

5.55

169.0

182.1

7.75

169.3

180.0

6.32

21

West Bengal

179.8

187.3

4.17

176.6

185.0

4.76

178.3

186.2

4.43

22

Jammu & Kashmir*

183.6

188.0

2.40

181.6

188.4

3.74

182.9

188.1

2.84

All India

173.6

181.8

4.72

171.4

179.9

4.96

172.6

180.9

4.81
