Consumer Price Index Numbers on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of June 2023

The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of June 2023 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

The price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of June 2023, NSO collected prices from 98.9% villages and 98.4% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 88.2% for rural and 92.4% for urban.

All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. June 2023 over June 2022), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI: June 2023 over June 2022

Jun. 2023 (Prov.) May. 2023 (Final) Jun. 2022 Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Inflation CPI (General) 4.72 4.96 4.81 4.23 4.33 4.31 7.09 6.86 7.01 CFPI 4.56 4.31 4.49 3.30 2.43 2.96 7.61 8.04 7.75 Index CPI (General) 181.8 179.9 180.9 179.8 178.2 179.1 173.6 171.4 172.6 CFPI 179.0 186.4 181.6 175.1 181.1 177.2 171.2 178.7 173.8

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: June 2023 over May 2023

Indices Jun. 2023 (Prov.) May. 2023 (Final) Monthly change (%) Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 181.8 179.9 180.9 179.8 178.2 179.1 1.11 0.95 1.01 CFPI 179.0 186.4 181.6 175.1 181.1 177.2 2.23 2.93 2.48

Note: Figures of June 2023 are provisional.

Next date of release for July 2023 CPI is 14th August 2023 (Monday). For more details please visit the website www.mospi.gov.in

List of Annex

Annex Title I All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for May 2023 (Final) and June 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined II All-India inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for May 2023 (Final) and June 2023 (Provisional) IV Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major States for Rural, Urban and Combined for June 2023 (Provisional)

Annex I

All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for May 2023 (Final) and June 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Weights May. 23 Index

(Final) Jun. 23 Index

(Prov.) Weights May. 23 Index

(Final) Jun. 23 Index

(Prov.) Weights May. 23 Index

(Final) Jun. 23 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 173.2 174.2 6.59 174.7 175.7 9.67 173.7 174.7 1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 211.5 220.3 2.73 219.4 226.6 3.61 214.3 222.5 1.1.03 Egg 0.49 171.0 181.2 0.36 176.7 185.4 0.43 173.2 182.8 1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 179.6 180.1 5.33 179.4 179.8 6.61 179.5 180.0 1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 173.3 167.3 2.81 164.4 159.7 3.56 170.0 164.5 1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 169.0 166.9 2.90 175.8 177.8 2.89 172.2 172.0 1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 148.7 165.3 4.41 185.0 210.4 6.04 161.0 180.6 1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 174.9 180.8 1.73 176.9 183.2 2.38 175.6 181.6 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 121.9 122.8 0.97 124.2 125.0 1.36 122.7 123.5 1.1.10 Spices 3.11 221.0 226.2 1.79 211.9 216.6 2.50 218.0 223.0 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 178.7 179.3 1.13 165.9 166.7 1.26 173.4 174.0 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 191.1 191.5 5.54 197.7 198.4 5.55 194.2 194.7 1 Food and beverages 54.18 176.8 180.3 36.29 183.1 187.6 45.86 179.1 183.0 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 199.9 200.3 1.36 204.2 204.6 2.38 201.0 201.4 3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 191.2 191.9 4.72 181.3 182.0 5.58 187.3 188.0 3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 187.9 188.6 0.85 168.1 168.5 0.95 179.7 180.3 3 Clothing and footwear 7.36 190.8 191.4 5.57 179.3 180.0 6.53 186.2 186.9 4 Housing – – – 21.67 175.6 174.4 10.07 175.6 174.4 5 Fuel and light 7.94 182.5 181.8 5.58 183.4 184.6 6.84 182.8 182.9 6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 179.8 180.3 3.87 170.1 170.4 3.80 175.2 175.6 6.1.02 Health 6.83 187.8 188.5 4.81 182.2 182.8 5.89 185.7 186.3 6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 169.7 169.9 9.73 160.4 160.8 8.59 164.8 165.1 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 173.8 174.1 2.04 169.2 169.8 1.68 171.2 171.7 6.1.05 Education 3.46 180.3 181.8 5.62 174.8 177.1 4.46 177.1 179.0 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 184.9 184.4 3.47 185.6 185.2 3.89 185.2 184.7 6 Miscellaneous 27.26 179.5 179.9 29.53 171.6 172.3 28.32 175.7 176.2 General Index (All Groups) 100.00 179.8 181.8 100.00 178.2 179.9 100.00 179.1 180.9 Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 175.1 179.0 29.62 181.1 186.4 39.06 177.2 181.6

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All-India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Jun. 22 Index

(Final) Jun. 23 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Jun. 22 Index

(Final) Jun. 23 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Jun. 22 Index

(Final) Jun. 23 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 153.8 174.2 13.26 157.5 175.7 11.56 155.0 174.7 12.71 1.1.02 Meat and fish 217.2 220.3 1.43 223.4 226.6 1.43 219.4 222.5 1.41 1.1.03 Egg 169.6 181.2 6.84 172.8 185.4 7.29 170.8 182.8 7.03 1.1.04 Milk and products 165.4 180.1 8.89 166.4 179.8 8.05 165.8 180.0 8.56 1.1.05 Oils and fats 208.1 167.3 -19.61 188.6 159.7 -15.32 200.9 164.5 -18.12 1.1.06 Fruits 165.8 166.9 0.66 174.1 177.8 2.13 169.7 172.0 1.36 1.1.07 Vegetables 167.3 165.3 -1.20 211.5 210.4 -0.52 182.3 180.6 -0.93 1.1.08 Pulses and products 164.6 180.8 9.84 163.6 183.2 11.98 164.3 181.6 10.53 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 119.1 122.8 3.11 121.4 125.0 2.97 119.9 123.5 3.00 1.1.10 Spices 188.9 226.2 19.75 183.5 216.6 18.04 187.1 223.0 19.19 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 174.2 179.3 2.93 159.1 166.7 4.78 167.9 174.0 3.63 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 181.9 191.5 5.28 186.3 198.4 6.49 183.9 194.7 5.87 1 Food and beverages 172.4 180.3 4.58 179.3 187.6 4.63 174.9 183.0 4.63 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 192.9 200.3 3.84 198.3 204.6 3.18 194.3 201.4 3.65 3.1.01 Clothing 180.7 191.9 6.20 171.6 182.0 6.06 177.1 188.0 6.15 3.1.02 Footwear 178.7 188.6 5.54 157.4 168.5 7.05 169.9 180.3 6.12 3 Clothing and footwear 180.4 191.4 6.10 169.4 180.0 6.26 176.0 186.9 6.19 4 Housing – – – 166.8 174.4 4.56 166.8 174.4 4.56 5 Fuel and light 176.7 181.8 2.89 174.9 184.6 5.55 176.0 182.9 3.92 6.1.01 Household goods and services 170.3 180.3 5.87 162.1 170.4 5.12 166.4 175.6 5.53 6.1.02 Health 178.2 188.5 5.78 170.9 182.8 6.96 175.4 186.3 6.21 6.1.03 Transport and communication 165.5 169.9 2.66 157.2 160.8 2.29 161.1 165.1 2.48 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 168.0 174.1 3.63 164.1 169.8 3.47 165.8 171.7 3.56 6.1.05 Education 172.6 181.8 5.33 166.5 177.1 6.37 169.0 179.0 5.92 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 169.5 184.4 8.79 169.2 185.2 9.46 169.4 184.7 9.03 6 Miscellaneous 171.0 179.9 5.20 163.8 172.3 5.19 167.5 176.2 5.19 General Index (All Groups) 173.6 181.8 4.72 171.4 179.9 4.96 172.6 180.9 4.81 Consumer Food Price Index 171.2 179.0 4.56 178.7 186.4 4.31 173.8 181.6 4.49

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex III

General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for May 2023 (Final) and June 2023 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Weights May. 23 Index

(Final) Jun. 23 Index

(Prov.) Weights May. 23 Index

(Final) Jun. 23 Index

(Prov.) Weights May. 23 Index

(Final) Jun. 23 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 183.1 187.0 3.64 185.5 188.1 4.58 184.0 187.4 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 183.8 185.3 0.06 — — 0.10 183.8 185.3 3 Assam 2.63 181.0 182.0 0.79 179.2 179.2 1.77 180.6 181.4 4 Bihar 8.21 173.9 174.6 1.62 181.7 183.0 5.14 175.0 175.8 5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 169.9 172.1 1.22 168.4 170.8 1.46 169.3 171.6 6 Delhi 0.28 166.9 167.0 5.64 165.5 165.2 2.77 165.6 165.3 7 Goa 0.14 172.7 174.6 0.25 171.4 172.8 0.19 171.9 173.5 8 Gujarat 4.54 177.1 178.6 6.82 168.4 170.3 5.60 172.2 173.9 9 Haryana 3.30 179.2 180.8 3.35 171.7 173.8 3.32 175.7 177.5 10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 168.8 169.5 0.26 176.6 177.0 0.67 170.2 170.9 11 Jharkhand 1.96 175.7 175.8 1.39 180.1 181.9 1.69 177.4 178.1 12 Karnataka 5.09 180.2 182.3 6.81 186.2 188.3 5.89 183.4 185.5 13 Kerala 5.50 187.0 189.3 3.46 185.5 187.2 4.55 186.5 188.6 14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 175.2 177.6 3.97 181.6 183.3 4.48 177.8 179.9 15 Maharashtra 8.25 181.5 184.1 18.86 174.3 176.2 13.18 176.7 178.8 16 Manipur 0.23 212.5 — 0.12 177.0 177.4 0.18 201.3 ~ 17 Meghalaya 0.28 164.2 165.3 0.15 173.1 175.2 0.22 167.0 168.4 18 Mizoram 0.07 196.0 197.7 0.13 172.7 173.3 0.10 181.8 182.8 19 Nagaland 0.14 189.0 189.6 0.12 175.5 175.9 0.13 183.3 183.8 20 Odisha 2.93 178.9 180.8 1.31 174.0 177.1 2.18 177.5 179.8 21 Punjab 3.31 175.4 176.7 3.09 167.4 168.9 3.21 171.8 173.2 22 Rajasthan 6.63 176.2 176.9 4.23 174.6 176.4 5.51 175.6 176.7 23 Sikkim 0.06 194.9 196.5 0.03 180.3 181.2 0.05 190.1 191.5 24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 185.1 189.7 9.20 185.7 189.1 7.25 185.5 189.3 25 Telangana 3.16 193.0 198.0 4.41 186.3 188.9 3.74 189.3 193.0 26 Tripura 0.35 196.4 200.3 0.14 188.7 190.4 0.25 194.4 197.7 27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 177.1 179.1 9.54 178.8 180.0 12.37 177.7 179.4 28 Uttarakhand 1.06 176.6 178.8 0.73 181.2 182.1 0.91 178.3 180.0 29 West Bengal 6.99 185.4 187.3 7.20 185.2 185.0 7.09 185.3 186.2 30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 199.8 199.7 0.07 182.2 179.2 0.06 190.9 189.3 31 Chandigarh 0.02 179.1 180.7 0.34 168.2 169.3 0.17 168.8 169.9 32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.02 167.6 168.5 0.04 173.9 177.1 0.03 171.8 174.2 33 Daman & Diu 0.02 180.4 183.1 0.02 178.2 179.8 0.02 179.5 181.7 34 Jammu & Kashmir* 1.14 187.8 188.0 0.72 188.7 188.4 0.94 188.1 188.1 35 Lakshadweep 0.01 190.2 194.6 0.01 177.6 184.3 0.01 183.8 189.3 36 Puducherry 0.08 187.3 192.4 0.27 183.9 186.0 0.17 184.8 187.6 All India 100.00 179.8 181.8 100.00 178.2 179.9 100.00 179.1 180.9

Notes:

Prov.: Provisional –: indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled. *: Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir

and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

4. ~: CPI (Combined) not compiled due to non-reporting of data from rural sector

Annex IV

Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major@ States for Rural, Urban and Combined for June 2023 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)