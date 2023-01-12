Consumer Price Index Numbers on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of December 2022

New Delhi : The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of December 2022 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

2. The price data are collected from selected 1114 urban markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of December 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.9% villages and 98.6% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 90.7% for rural and 93.6% for urban.

3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. December 2022 over December 2021), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices Dec. 2022 (Prov.) Nov. 2022 (Final) Dec. 2021 Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 6.05 5.39 5.72 6.09 5.68 5.88 5.36 5.90 5.66 CFPI 5.05 2.80 4.19 5.22 3.69 4.67 3.39 5.08 4.05

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: December,2022 over November,2022

Indices Rural Urban Combined Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Dec.22 Nov.22 Dec.22 Nov.22 Dec.22 Nov.22 CPI (General) 177.1 177.8 -0.39 174.1 175.0 -0.51 175.7 176.5 -0.45 CFPI 172.8 175.4 -1.48 176.5 180.0 -1.94 174.1 177.0 -1.64

Note: Figures of December 2022 are provisional.