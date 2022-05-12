Consumer Price Index Numbers on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of April 2022

New Delhi : The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of April 2022 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.
2. The Price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of April 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.9 % villages and 98.3% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 90.3% for rural and 93.7% for urban.
3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. April 2022 over April 2021), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:
All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI
Indices
Apr. 2022 (Prov.)
Mar. 2022 (Final)
Apr. 2021
Rural
Urban
Combd.
Rural
Urban
Combd.
Rural
Urban
Combd.
CPI (General)
8.38
7.09
7.79
7.66
6.12
6.95
3.75
4.71
4.23
CFPI
8.50
8.09
8.38
8.04
7.04
7.68
1.31
3.15
1.96
Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined
4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:
Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: April, 2022 over March,2022
Indices
Rural
Urban
Combined
Index Value
% Change
Index Value
% Change
Index Value
% Change
Apr.22
Mar.22
Apr.22
Mar.22
Apr.22
Mar.22
CPI (General)
170.8
168.7
1.24
169.2
166.5
1.62
170.1
167.7
1.43
CFPI
167.2
165.2
1.21
173.6
170.2
2.00
169.5
166.9
1.56
Note: Figures of April 2022 are provisional.
5. Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.
Next date of release: 13th June 2022 (Monday) for May 2022.
List of Annex
Annex
Title
I
All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for March 2022 (Final) and April 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
II
All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for April 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
III
General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for March 2022 (Final) and April 2022 (Provisional)
IV
Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for April 2022 (Provisional)
Annex I
All India Consumer Price Indices
(Base: 2012=100)
Group Code
Sub-group Code
Description
Rural
Urban
Combined
Weights
Mar. 22 Index
(Final)
Apr. 22 Index
(Prov.)
Weights
Mar. 22 Index
(Final)
Apr. 22 Index
(Prov.)
Weights
Mar. 22 Index
(Final)
Apr. 22 Index
(Prov.)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
(12)
1.1.01
Cereals and products
12.35
150.2
151.8
6.59
153.7
155.4
9.67
151.3
152.9
1.1.02
Meat and fish
4.38
208.0
209.7
2.73
215.8
215.8
3.61
210.7
211.8
1.1.03
Egg
0.49
167.9
164.5
0.36
167.7
164.7
0.43
167.8
164.6
1.1.04
Milk and products
7.72
162.0
163.8
5.33
162.6
164.2
6.61
162.2
163.9
1.1.05
Oils and fats
4.21
203.1
207.4
2.81
180.0
185.9
3.56
194.6
199.5
1.1.06
Fruits
2.88
155.9
169.7
2.90
159.6
175.9
2.89
157.6
172.6
1.1.07
Vegetables
7.46
155.8
153.6
4.41
188.4
190.9
6.04
166.9
166.3
1.1.08
Pulses and products
2.95
164.2
165.1
1.73
163.4
164.0
2.38
163.9
164.7
1.1.09
Sugar and Confectionery
1.70
118.1
118.2
0.97
120.3
120.5
1.36
118.8
119.0
1.1.10
Spices
3.11
178.7
182.8
1.79
174.7
177.9
2.50
177.4
181.2
1.2.11
Non-alcoholic beverages
1.37
171.2
172.4
1.13
157.1
157.5
1.26
165.3
166.2
1.1.12
Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.
5.56
177.4
178.9
5.54
181.5
183.2
5.55
179.3
180.9
1
Food and beverages
54.18
166.6
168.6
36.29
171.5
174.5
45.86
168.4
170.8
2
Pan, tobacco and intoxicants
3.26
192.3
192.8
1.36
197.5
197.1
2.38
193.7
193.9
3.1.01
Clothing
6.32
175.4
177.5
4.72
167.1
168.3
5.58
172.1
173.9
3.1.02
Footwear
1.04
173.2
175.1
0.85
152.6
154.5
0.95
164.6
166.5
3
Clothing and footwear
7.36
175.1
177.1
5.57
164.9
166.2
6.53
171.1
172.8
4
Housing
–
–
–
21.67
165.3
167.0
10.07
165.3
167.0
5
Fuel and light
7.94
168.9
173.2
5.58
164.5
171.0
6.84
167.2
172.4
6.1.01
Household goods and services
3.75
166.5
167.6
3.87
158.6
159.8
3.80
162.8
163.9
6.1.02
Health
6.83
176.0
177.0
4.81
168.2
169.0
5.89
173.0
174.0
6.1.03
Transport and communication
7.60
162.0
166.2
9.73
154.2
159.3
8.59
157.9
162.6
6.1.04
Recreation and amusement
1.37
166.6
167.2
2.04
160.8
162.2
1.68
163.3
164.4
6.1.05
Education
3.46
170.6
170.9
5.62
162.7
164.0
4.46
166.0
166.9
6.1.06
Personal care and effects
4.25
167.4
169.0
3.47
166.8
168.4
3.89
167.2
168.8
6
Miscellaneous
27.26
168.3
170.2
29.53
160.6
163.1
28.32
164.6
166.8
General Index (All Groups)
100.00
168.7
170.8
100.00
166.5
169.2
100.00
167.7
170.1
Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)
47.25
165.2
167.2
29.62
170.2
173.6
39.06
166.9
169.5
Notes:
Prov. : Provisional.
CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.
– : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.
Annex II
All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for April 2022 (Provisional)
(Base: 2012=100)
Group Code
Sub-group Code
Description
Rural
Urban
Combined
Apr. 21 Index
(Final)
Apr. 22
Index
(Prov.)
Inflation Rate
(%)
Apr. 21 Index
(Final)
Apr. 22
Index
(Prov.)
Inflation Rate
(%)
Apr. 21 Index
(Final)
Apr. 22
Index
(Prov.)
Inflation Rate
(%)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
(12)
1.1.01
Cereals and products
142.7
151.8
6.38
147.6
155.4
5.28
144.3
152.9
5.96
1.1.02
Meat and fish
195.5
209.7
7.26
202.5
215.8
6.57
198.0
211.8
6.97
1.1.03
Egg
163.4
164.5
0.67
166.4
164.7
-1.02
164.6
164.6
0.00
1.1.04
Milk and products
155.0
163.8
5.68
156.0
164.2
5.26
155.4
163.9
5.47
1.1.05
Oils and fats
175.2
207.4
18.38
161.4
185.9
15.18
170.1
199.5
17.28
1.1.06
Fruits
160.6
169.7
5.67
168.8
175.9
4.21
164.4
172.6
4.99
1.1.07
Vegetables
135.1
153.6
13.69
161.6
190.9
18.13
144.1
166.3
15.41
1.1.08
Pulses and products
161.1
165.1
2.48
162.8
164.0
0.74
161.7
164.7
1.86
1.1.09
Sugar and Confectionery
112.2
118.2
5.35
114.8
120.5
4.97
113.1
119.0
5.22
1.1.10
Spices
164.4
182.8
11.19
162.8
177.9
9.28
163.9
181.2
10.56
1.2.11
Non-alcoholic beverages
161.9
172.4
6.49
151.5
157.5
3.96
157.6
166.2
5.46
1.1.12
Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.
166.8
178.9
7.25
171.4
183.2
6.88
168.9
180.9
7.10
1
Food and beverages
155.6
168.6
8.35
162.0
174.5
7.72
158.0
170.8
8.10
2
Pan, tobacco and intoxicants
186.8
192.8
3.21
194.4
197.1
1.39
188.8
193.9
2.70
3.1.01
Clothing
160.7
177.5
10.45
155.9
168.3
7.95
158.8
173.9
9.51
3.1.02
Footwear
155.1
175.1
12.89
139.3
154.5
10.91
148.5
166.5
12.12
3
Clothing and footwear
159.9
177.1
10.76
153.4
166.2
8.34
157.3
172.8
9.85
4
Housing
–
–
–
161.4
167.0
3.47
161.4
167.0
3.47
5
Fuel and light
156.0
173.2
11.03
154.9
171.0
10.39
155.6
172.4
10.80
6.1.01
Household goods and services
155.5
167.6
7.78
147.6
159.8
8.27
151.8
163.9
7.97
6.1.02
Health
165.3
177.0
7.08
157.5
169.0
7.30
162.3
174.0
7.21
6.1.03
Transport and communication
151.7
166.2
9.56
142.1
159.3
12.10
146.6
162.6
10.91
6.1.04
Recreation and amusement
158.6
167.2
5.42
149.1
162.2
8.79
153.2
164.4
7.31
6.1.05
Education
164.1
170.9
4.14
157.6
164.0
4.06
160.3
166.9
4.12
6.1.06
Personal care and effects
154.6
169.0
9.31
156.6
168.4
7.54
155.4
168.8
8.62
6
Miscellaneous
158.0
170.2
7.72
150.5
163.1
8.37
154.4
166.8
8.03
General Index (All Groups)
157.6
170.8
8.38
158.0
169.2
7.09
157.8
170.1
7.79
Notes:
Prov. : Provisional.
– : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.
Annex III
State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices
(Base: 2012=100)
Sl. No.
Name of the State/UT
Rural
Urban
Combined
Weights
Mar. 22 Index
(Final)
Apr. 22 Index
(Prov.)
Weights
Mar. 22 Index
(Final)
Apr. 22 Index
(Prov.)
Weights
Mar. 22 Index
(Final)
Apr. 22 Index
(Prov.)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
1
Andhra Pradesh
5.40
169.6
172.6
3.64
173.1
175.3
4.58
170.9
173.6
2
Arunachal Pradesh
0.14
174.5
177.5
0.06
—
—
0.10
174.5
177.5
3
Assam
2.63
171.0
173.4
0.79
168.0
170.8
1.77
170.4
172.9
4
Bihar
8.21
164.2
164.0
1.62
169.9
170.9
5.14
165.0
165.0
5
Chhattisgarh
1.68
165.7
168.9
1.22
163.0
165.1
1.46
164.7
167.4
6
Delhi
0.28
160.9
162.9
5.64
160.1
161.9
2.77
160.1
162.0
7
Goa
0.14
168.7
170.8
0.25
162.9
163.3
0.19
165.1
166.2
8
Gujarat
4.54
164.4
167.4
6.82
156.9
160.7
5.60
160.2
163.6
9
Haryana
3.30
163.7
167.8
3.35
159.9
163.2
3.32
161.9
165.6
10
Himachal Pradesh
1.03
160.6
161.9
0.26
165.8
167.2
0.67
161.5
162.9
11
Jharkhand
1.96
165.0
165.0
1.39
168.9
170.9
1.69
166.5
167.3
12
Karnataka
5.09
168.7
171.1
6.81
174.9
177.8
5.89
172.0
174.7
13
Kerala
5.50
174.1
176.2
3.46
172.6
175.0
4.55
173.6
175.8
14
Madhya Pradesh
4.93
167.2
170.8
3.97
169.5
172.6
4.48
168.1
171.5
15
Maharashtra
8.25
170.4
174.0
18.86
162.7
165.7
13.18
165.3
168.5
16
Manipur
0.23
185.5
188.8
0.12
168.7
171.4
0.18
180.2
183.3
17
Meghalaya
0.28
159.0
160.3
0.15
162.4
163.1
0.22
160.1
161.2
18
Mizoram
0.07
173.7
174.1
0.13
164.2
166.5
0.10
167.9
169.5
19
Nagaland
0.14
181.3
182.3
0.12
164.1
165.9
0.13
174.0
175.3
20
Odisha
2.93
169.3
171.8
1.31
163.0
164.9
2.18
167.5
169.9
21
Punjab
3.31
163.1
168.3
3.09
154.7
160.2
3.21
159.3
164.7
22
Rajasthan
6.63
165.8
166.9
4.23
164.8
165.8
5.51
165.4
166.5
23
Sikkim
0.06
183.2
184.9
0.03
171.8
173.4
0.05
179.5
181.1
24
Tamil Nadu
5.55
172.2
174.3
9.20
172.2
175.0
7.25
172.2
174.7
25
Telangana
3.16
178.0
181.6
4.41
171.0
174.4
3.74
174.2
177.7
26
Tripura
0.35
181.0
180.8
0.14
171.0
172.8
0.25
178.4
178.7
27
Uttar Pradesh
14.83
166.5
167.8
9.54
166.5
168.4
12.37
166.5
168.0
28
Uttarakhand
1.06
165.2
166.8
0.73
164.6
167.5
0.91
165.0
167.1
29
West Bengal
6.99
175.8
176.4
7.20
173.4
175.2
7.09
174.7
175.8
30
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
0.05
181.9
186.5
0.07
167.4
171.4
0.06
174.5
178.8
31
Chandigarh
0.02
166.8
169.6
0.34
157.7
162.7
0.17
158.2
163.1
32
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
0.02
153.5
155.8
0.04
161.7
164.2
0.03
159.0
161.4
33
Daman & Diu
0.02
170.9
174.1
0.02
166.0
171.5
0.02
168.8
173.0
34
Jammu & Kashmir*
1.14
179.1
180.6
0.72
176.9
179.5
0.94
178.3
180.2
35
Lakshadweep
0.01
176.7
180.4
0.01
158.4
164.8
0.01
167.3
172.4
36
Puducherry
0.08
173.2
175.9
0.27
172.2
174.8
0.17
172.5
175.1
All India
100.00
168.7
170.8
100.00
166.5
169.2
100.00
167.7
170.1
Notes:
Prov. : Provisional
— : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled.
* : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir
and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).
Annex IV
Major State/UT wise year-on-year inflation rates (%) for April 2022 (Provisional)
(Base: 2012=100)
Sl. No.
Name of the State/UT
Rural
Urban
Combined
Apr. 21 Index
(Final)
Apr. 22
Index
(Prov.)
Inflation Rate
(%)
Apr. 21 Index
(Final)
Apr. 22
Index
(Prov.)
Inflation Rate
(%)
Apr. 21 Index
(Final)
Apr. 22
Index
(Prov.)
Inflation Rate
(%)
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
(9)
(10)
(11)
1
Andhra Pradesh
160.6
172.6
7.47
163.5
175.3
7.22
161.7
173.6
7.36
2
Assam
158.8
173.4
9.19
161.0
170.8
6.09
159.3
172.9
8.54
3
Bihar
152.5
164.0
7.54
158.8
170.9
7.62
153.4
165.0
7.56
4
Chhattisgarh
155.5
168.9
8.62
156.7
165.1
5.36
156.0
167.4
7.31
5
Delhi
154.6
162.9
5.37
151.8
161.9
6.65
152.0
162.0
6.58
6
Gujarat
153.9
167.4
8.77
149.1
160.7
7.78
151.2
163.6
8.20
7
Haryana
152.2
167.8
10.25
151.7
163.2
7.58
152.0
165.6
8.95
8
Himachal Pradesh
152.2
161.9
6.37
156.0
167.2
7.18
152.9
162.9
6.54
9
Jharkhand
152.7
165.0
8.06
159.3
170.9
7.28
155.2
167.3
7.80
10
Karnataka
161.5
171.1
5.94
166.6
177.8
6.72
164.2
174.7
6.39
11
Kerala
168.1
176.2
4.82
165.7
175.0
5.61
167.3
175.8
5.08
12
Madhya Pradesh
155.1
170.8
10.12
160.2
172.6
7.74
157.2
171.5
9.10
13
Maharashtra
158.5
174.0
9.78
153.1
165.7
8.23
154.9
168.5
8.78
14
Odisha
157.9
171.8
8.80
155.4
164.9
6.11
157.2
169.9
8.08
15
Punjab
155.6
168.3
8.16
150.5
160.2
6.45
153.3
164.7
7.44
16
Rajasthan
153.7
166.9
8.59
154.6
165.8
7.24
154.0
166.5
8.12
17
Tamil Nadu
165.0
174.3
5.64
166.4
175.0
5.17
165.8
174.7
5.37
18
Telangana
164.7
181.6
10.26
161.6
174.4
7.92
163.0
177.7
9.02
19
Uttar Pradesh
153.2
167.8
9.53
157.9
168.4
6.65
154.9
168.0
8.46
20
Uttarakhand
155.9
166.8
6.99
157.6
167.5
6.28
156.5
167.1
6.77
21
West Bengal
159.6
176.4
10.53
162.8
175.2
7.62
161.1
175.8
9.12
22
Jammu & Kashmir*
166.5
180.6
8.47
167.3
179.5
7.29
166.8
180.2
8.03
All India
157.6
170.8
8.38
158.0
169.2
7.09
157.8
170.1
7.79
Notes:
Prov. : Provisional.
* : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).