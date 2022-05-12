Consumer Price Index Numbers on Base 2012=100 for Rural, Urban and Combined for the Month of April 2022

New Delhi : The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of April 2022 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

2. The Price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of April 2022, NSO collected prices from 99.9 % villages and 98.3% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 90.3% for rural and 93.7% for urban.

3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. April 2022 over April 2021), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices

Apr. 2022 (Prov.)

Mar. 2022 (Final)

Apr. 2021

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

Rural

Urban

Combd.

CPI (General)

8.38

7.09

7.79

7.66

6.12

6.95

3.75

4.71

4.23

CFPI

8.50

8.09

8.38

8.04

7.04

7.68

1.31

3.15

1.96

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: April, 2022 over March,2022

Indices

Rural

Urban

Combined

Index Value

% Change

Index Value

% Change

Index Value

% Change

Apr.22

Mar.22

Apr.22

Mar.22

Apr.22

Mar.22

CPI (General)

170.8

168.7

1.24

169.2

166.5

1.62

170.1

167.7

1.43

CFPI

167.2

165.2

1.21

173.6

170.2

2.00

169.5

166.9

1.56

Note: Figures of April 2022 are provisional.

5. Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.

Next date of release: 13th June 2022 (Monday) for May 2022.

List of Annex

Annex

Title

I

All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for March 2022 (Final) and April 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

II

All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for April 2022 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

III

General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for March 2022 (Final) and April 2022 (Provisional)

IV

Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for April 2022 (Provisional)

Annex I

All India Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code

Sub-group Code

Description

Rural

Urban

Combined

Weights

Mar. 22 Index

(Final)

Apr. 22 Index

(Prov.)

Weights

Mar. 22 Index

(Final)

Apr. 22 Index

(Prov.)

Weights

Mar. 22 Index

(Final)

Apr. 22 Index

(Prov.)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

1.1.01

Cereals and products

12.35

150.2

151.8

6.59

153.7

155.4

9.67

151.3

152.9

1.1.02

Meat and fish

4.38

208.0

209.7

2.73

215.8

215.8

3.61

210.7

211.8

1.1.03

Egg

0.49

167.9

164.5

0.36

167.7

164.7

0.43

167.8

164.6

1.1.04

Milk and products

7.72

162.0

163.8

5.33

162.6

164.2

6.61

162.2

163.9

1.1.05

Oils and fats

4.21

203.1

207.4

2.81

180.0

185.9

3.56

194.6

199.5

1.1.06

Fruits

2.88

155.9

169.7

2.90

159.6

175.9

2.89

157.6

172.6

1.1.07

Vegetables

7.46

155.8

153.6

4.41

188.4

190.9

6.04

166.9

166.3

1.1.08

Pulses and products

2.95

164.2

165.1

1.73

163.4

164.0

2.38

163.9

164.7

1.1.09

Sugar and Confectionery

1.70

118.1

118.2

0.97

120.3

120.5

1.36

118.8

119.0

1.1.10

Spices

3.11

178.7

182.8

1.79

174.7

177.9

2.50

177.4

181.2

1.2.11

Non-alcoholic beverages

1.37

171.2

172.4

1.13

157.1

157.5

1.26

165.3

166.2

1.1.12

Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.

5.56

177.4

178.9

5.54

181.5

183.2

5.55

179.3

180.9

1

Food and beverages

54.18

166.6

168.6

36.29

171.5

174.5

45.86

168.4

170.8

2

Pan, tobacco and intoxicants

3.26

192.3

192.8

1.36

197.5

197.1

2.38

193.7

193.9

3.1.01

Clothing

6.32

175.4

177.5

4.72

167.1

168.3

5.58

172.1

173.9

3.1.02

Footwear

1.04

173.2

175.1

0.85

152.6

154.5

0.95

164.6

166.5

3

Clothing and footwear

7.36

175.1

177.1

5.57

164.9

166.2

6.53

171.1

172.8

4

Housing

–

–

–

21.67

165.3

167.0

10.07

165.3

167.0

5

Fuel and light

7.94

168.9

173.2

5.58

164.5

171.0

6.84

167.2

172.4

6.1.01

Household goods and services

3.75

166.5

167.6

3.87

158.6

159.8

3.80

162.8

163.9

6.1.02

Health

6.83

176.0

177.0

4.81

168.2

169.0

5.89

173.0

174.0

6.1.03

Transport and communication

7.60

162.0

166.2

9.73

154.2

159.3

8.59

157.9

162.6

6.1.04

Recreation and amusement

1.37

166.6

167.2

2.04

160.8

162.2

1.68

163.3

164.4

6.1.05

Education

3.46

170.6

170.9

5.62

162.7

164.0

4.46

166.0

166.9

6.1.06

Personal care and effects

4.25

167.4

169.0

3.47

166.8

168.4

3.89

167.2

168.8

6

Miscellaneous

27.26

168.3

170.2

29.53

160.6

163.1

28.32

164.6

166.8

General Index (All Groups)

100.00

168.7

170.8

100.00

166.5

169.2

100.00

167.7

170.1

Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)

47.25

165.2

167.2

29.62

170.2

173.6

39.06

166.9

169.5

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional.

CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.

– : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for April 2022 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code

Sub-group Code

Description

Rural

Urban

Combined

Apr. 21 Index

(Final)

Apr. 22

Index

(Prov.)

Inflation Rate

(%)

Apr. 21 Index

(Final)

Apr. 22

Index

(Prov.)

Inflation Rate

(%)

Apr. 21 Index

(Final)

Apr. 22

Index

(Prov.)

Inflation Rate

(%)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

(12)

1.1.01

Cereals and products

142.7

151.8

6.38

147.6

155.4

5.28

144.3

152.9

5.96

1.1.02

Meat and fish

195.5

209.7

7.26

202.5

215.8

6.57

198.0

211.8

6.97

1.1.03

Egg

163.4

164.5

0.67

166.4

164.7

-1.02

164.6

164.6

0.00

1.1.04

Milk and products

155.0

163.8

5.68

156.0

164.2

5.26

155.4

163.9

5.47

1.1.05

Oils and fats

175.2

207.4

18.38

161.4

185.9

15.18

170.1

199.5

17.28

1.1.06

Fruits

160.6

169.7

5.67

168.8

175.9

4.21

164.4

172.6

4.99

1.1.07

Vegetables

135.1

153.6

13.69

161.6

190.9

18.13

144.1

166.3

15.41

1.1.08

Pulses and products

161.1

165.1

2.48

162.8

164.0

0.74

161.7

164.7

1.86

1.1.09

Sugar and Confectionery

112.2

118.2

5.35

114.8

120.5

4.97

113.1

119.0

5.22

1.1.10

Spices

164.4

182.8

11.19

162.8

177.9

9.28

163.9

181.2

10.56

1.2.11

Non-alcoholic beverages

161.9

172.4

6.49

151.5

157.5

3.96

157.6

166.2

5.46

1.1.12

Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.

166.8

178.9

7.25

171.4

183.2

6.88

168.9

180.9

7.10

1

Food and beverages

155.6

168.6

8.35

162.0

174.5

7.72

158.0

170.8

8.10

2

Pan, tobacco and intoxicants

186.8

192.8

3.21

194.4

197.1

1.39

188.8

193.9

2.70

3.1.01

Clothing

160.7

177.5

10.45

155.9

168.3

7.95

158.8

173.9

9.51

3.1.02

Footwear

155.1

175.1

12.89

139.3

154.5

10.91

148.5

166.5

12.12

3

Clothing and footwear

159.9

177.1

10.76

153.4

166.2

8.34

157.3

172.8

9.85

4

Housing

–

–

–

161.4

167.0

3.47

161.4

167.0

3.47

5

Fuel and light

156.0

173.2

11.03

154.9

171.0

10.39

155.6

172.4

10.80

6.1.01

Household goods and services

155.5

167.6

7.78

147.6

159.8

8.27

151.8

163.9

7.97

6.1.02

Health

165.3

177.0

7.08

157.5

169.0

7.30

162.3

174.0

7.21

6.1.03

Transport and communication

151.7

166.2

9.56

142.1

159.3

12.10

146.6

162.6

10.91

6.1.04

Recreation and amusement

158.6

167.2

5.42

149.1

162.2

8.79

153.2

164.4

7.31

6.1.05

Education

164.1

170.9

4.14

157.6

164.0

4.06

160.3

166.9

4.12

6.1.06

Personal care and effects

154.6

169.0

9.31

156.6

168.4

7.54

155.4

168.8

8.62

6

Miscellaneous

158.0

170.2

7.72

150.5

163.1

8.37

154.4

166.8

8.03

General Index (All Groups)

157.6

170.8

8.38

158.0

169.2

7.09

157.8

170.1

7.79

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional.

– : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex III

State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No.

Name of the State/UT

Rural

Urban

Combined

Weights

Mar. 22 Index

(Final)

Apr. 22 Index

(Prov.)

Weights

Mar. 22 Index

(Final)

Apr. 22 Index

(Prov.)

Weights

Mar. 22 Index

(Final)

Apr. 22 Index

(Prov.)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

1

Andhra Pradesh

5.40

169.6

172.6

3.64

173.1

175.3

4.58

170.9

173.6

2

Arunachal Pradesh

0.14

174.5

177.5

0.06

—

—

0.10

174.5

177.5

3

Assam

2.63

171.0

173.4

0.79

168.0

170.8

1.77

170.4

172.9

4

Bihar

8.21

164.2

164.0

1.62

169.9

170.9

5.14

165.0

165.0

5

Chhattisgarh

1.68

165.7

168.9

1.22

163.0

165.1

1.46

164.7

167.4

6

Delhi

0.28

160.9

162.9

5.64

160.1

161.9

2.77

160.1

162.0

7

Goa

0.14

168.7

170.8

0.25

162.9

163.3

0.19

165.1

166.2

8

Gujarat

4.54

164.4

167.4

6.82

156.9

160.7

5.60

160.2

163.6

9

Haryana

3.30

163.7

167.8

3.35

159.9

163.2

3.32

161.9

165.6

10

Himachal Pradesh

1.03

160.6

161.9

0.26

165.8

167.2

0.67

161.5

162.9

11

Jharkhand

1.96

165.0

165.0

1.39

168.9

170.9

1.69

166.5

167.3

12

Karnataka

5.09

168.7

171.1

6.81

174.9

177.8

5.89

172.0

174.7

13

Kerala

5.50

174.1

176.2

3.46

172.6

175.0

4.55

173.6

175.8

14

Madhya Pradesh

4.93

167.2

170.8

3.97

169.5

172.6

4.48

168.1

171.5

15

Maharashtra

8.25

170.4

174.0

18.86

162.7

165.7

13.18

165.3

168.5

16

Manipur

0.23

185.5

188.8

0.12

168.7

171.4

0.18

180.2

183.3

17

Meghalaya

0.28

159.0

160.3

0.15

162.4

163.1

0.22

160.1

161.2

18

Mizoram

0.07

173.7

174.1

0.13

164.2

166.5

0.10

167.9

169.5

19

Nagaland

0.14

181.3

182.3

0.12

164.1

165.9

0.13

174.0

175.3

20

Odisha

2.93

169.3

171.8

1.31

163.0

164.9

2.18

167.5

169.9

21

Punjab

3.31

163.1

168.3

3.09

154.7

160.2

3.21

159.3

164.7

22

Rajasthan

6.63

165.8

166.9

4.23

164.8

165.8

5.51

165.4

166.5

23

Sikkim

0.06

183.2

184.9

0.03

171.8

173.4

0.05

179.5

181.1

24

Tamil Nadu

5.55

172.2

174.3

9.20

172.2

175.0

7.25

172.2

174.7

25

Telangana

3.16

178.0

181.6

4.41

171.0

174.4

3.74

174.2

177.7

26

Tripura

0.35

181.0

180.8

0.14

171.0

172.8

0.25

178.4

178.7

27

Uttar Pradesh

14.83

166.5

167.8

9.54

166.5

168.4

12.37

166.5

168.0

28

Uttarakhand

1.06

165.2

166.8

0.73

164.6

167.5

0.91

165.0

167.1

29

West Bengal

6.99

175.8

176.4

7.20

173.4

175.2

7.09

174.7

175.8

30

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

0.05

181.9

186.5

0.07

167.4

171.4

0.06

174.5

178.8

31

Chandigarh

0.02

166.8

169.6

0.34

157.7

162.7

0.17

158.2

163.1

32

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

0.02

153.5

155.8

0.04

161.7

164.2

0.03

159.0

161.4

33

Daman & Diu

0.02

170.9

174.1

0.02

166.0

171.5

0.02

168.8

173.0

34

Jammu & Kashmir*

1.14

179.1

180.6

0.72

176.9

179.5

0.94

178.3

180.2

35

Lakshadweep

0.01

176.7

180.4

0.01

158.4

164.8

0.01

167.3

172.4

36

Puducherry

0.08

173.2

175.9

0.27

172.2

174.8

0.17

172.5

175.1

All India

100.00

168.7

170.8

100.00

166.5

169.2

100.00

167.7

170.1

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional

— : indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled.

* : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir

and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

Annex IV

Major State/UT wise year-on-year inflation rates (%) for April 2022 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No.

Name of the State/UT

Rural

Urban

Combined

Apr. 21 Index

(Final)

Apr. 22

Index

(Prov.)

Inflation Rate

(%)

Apr. 21 Index

(Final)

Apr. 22

Index

(Prov.)

Inflation Rate

(%)

Apr. 21 Index

(Final)

Apr. 22

Index

(Prov.)

Inflation Rate

(%)

(1)

(2)

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

(9)

(10)

(11)

1

Andhra Pradesh

160.6

172.6

7.47

163.5

175.3

7.22

161.7

173.6

7.36

2

Assam

158.8

173.4

9.19

161.0

170.8

6.09

159.3

172.9

8.54

3

Bihar

152.5

164.0

7.54

158.8

170.9

7.62

153.4

165.0

7.56

4

Chhattisgarh

155.5

168.9

8.62

156.7

165.1

5.36

156.0

167.4

7.31

5

Delhi

154.6

162.9

5.37

151.8

161.9

6.65

152.0

162.0

6.58

6

Gujarat

153.9

167.4

8.77

149.1

160.7

7.78

151.2

163.6

8.20

7

Haryana

152.2

167.8

10.25

151.7

163.2

7.58

152.0

165.6

8.95

8

Himachal Pradesh

152.2

161.9

6.37

156.0

167.2

7.18

152.9

162.9

6.54

9

Jharkhand

152.7

165.0

8.06

159.3

170.9

7.28

155.2

167.3

7.80

10

Karnataka

161.5

171.1

5.94

166.6

177.8

6.72

164.2

174.7

6.39

11

Kerala

168.1

176.2

4.82

165.7

175.0

5.61

167.3

175.8

5.08

12

Madhya Pradesh

155.1

170.8

10.12

160.2

172.6

7.74

157.2

171.5

9.10

13

Maharashtra

158.5

174.0

9.78

153.1

165.7

8.23

154.9

168.5

8.78

14

Odisha

157.9

171.8

8.80

155.4

164.9

6.11

157.2

169.9

8.08

15

Punjab

155.6

168.3

8.16

150.5

160.2

6.45

153.3

164.7

7.44

16

Rajasthan

153.7

166.9

8.59

154.6

165.8

7.24

154.0

166.5

8.12

17

Tamil Nadu

165.0

174.3

5.64

166.4

175.0

5.17

165.8

174.7

5.37

18

Telangana

164.7

181.6

10.26

161.6

174.4

7.92

163.0

177.7

9.02

19

Uttar Pradesh

153.2

167.8

9.53

157.9

168.4

6.65

154.9

168.0

8.46

20

Uttarakhand

155.9

166.8

6.99

157.6

167.5

6.28

156.5

167.1

6.77

21

West Bengal

159.6

176.4

10.53

162.8

175.2

7.62

161.1

175.8

9.12

22

Jammu & Kashmir*

166.5

180.6

8.47

167.3

179.5

7.29

166.8

180.2

8.03

All India

157.6

170.8

8.38

158.0

169.2

7.09

157.8

170.1

7.79

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional.

* : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).