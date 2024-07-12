Consumer Price Index for June 2024 Published: Insights on Rural, Urban, and Combined Data

I. Key highlights:

Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) number is 5.08% (Provisional) for the month of June, 2024. Corresponding inflation rate for rural and urban is 5.66% and 4.39%, respectively.

Inflation for sub-groups viz. ‘Eggs’, ‘Spices’, ‘Meat & fish’ and ‘Pulses & products’ have decreased as compared to May 2024. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e.

June 2024 over June 2023), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI: June 2024 over June

2023

June 2024 (Prov.) May 2024 (Final) June 2023 Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Inflation CPI (General) 5.66 4.39 5.08 5.34 4.21 4.80 4.78 4.96 4.87 CFPI 9.15 9.55 9.36 8.62 8.83 8.69 4.67 4.31 4.55 Index CPI (General) 192.2 187.8 190.2 189.4 185.7 187.7 181.9 179.9 181.0 CFPI 195.6 204.2 198.7 190.2 197.1 192.6 179.2 186.4 181.7

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: June 2024 over May 2024

Indices June 2024 (Prov.) May 2024 (Final) Monthly change (%) Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 192.2 187.8 190.2 189.4 185.7 187.7 1.48 1.13 1.33 CFPI 195.6 204.2 198.7 190.2 197.1 192.6 2.84 3.60 3.17

Note: Figures of June 2024 are provisional.

Response rate: The price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of June 2024, NSO collected prices from 99.7% villages and 98.6% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 88.9% for rural and 93.0% for urban.

List of Annex

Annex Title I All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for May 2024 (Final) and June 2024 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined II All-India inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June 2024 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for May 2024 (Final) and June 2024 (Provisional) IV Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major States for Rural, Urban and Combined for June 2024 (Provisional)

Annex I All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for May 2024 (Final) and June 2024 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined (Base: 2012=100) Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Weights May 24 Index

(Final) June 24 Index

(Prov.) Weights May 24 Index

(Final) June 24 Index

(Prov.) Weights May 24 Index

(Final) June 24 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 188.7 190.1 6.59 189.0 190.0 9.67 188.8 190.1 1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 226.5 231.5 2.73 236.3 240.4 3.61 229.9 234.6 1.1.03 Egg 0.49 184.9 188.4 0.36 189.1 192.9 0.43 186.5 190.1 1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 184.1 185.1 5.33 184.3 185.8 6.61 184.2 185.4 1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 160.5 162.2 2.81 155.2 156.1 3.56 158.6 160.0 1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 180.4 179.3 2.90 187.4 190.0 2.89 183.7 184.3 1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 190.7 216.0 4.41 233.2 269.7 6.04 205.1 234.2 1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 203.7 208.8 1.73 209.7 215.1 2.38 205.7 210.9 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 128.9 130.0 0.97 131.3 132.1 1.36 129.7 130.7 1.1.10 Spices 3.11 229.2 229.2 1.79 223.6 224.8 2.50 227.3 227.7 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 182.4 183.0 1.13 170.8 171.3 1.26 177.6 178.1 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 196.6 197.4 5.54 205.5 206.5 5.55 200.7 201.6 1 Food and beverages 54.18 190.6 195.5 36.29 197.6 203.5 45.86 193.2 198.4 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 205.5 206.1 1.36 211.5 212.2 2.38 207.1 207.7 3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 196.5 197.2 4.72 186.7 187.3 5.58 192.6 193.3 3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 191.1 191.4 0.85 173.0 173.3 0.95 183.6 183.9 3 Clothing and footwear 7.36 195.7 196.3 5.57 184.7 185.1 6.53 191.3 191.9 4 Housing – – – 21.67 180.1 179.1 10.07 180.1 179.1 5 Fuel and light 7.94 180.3 180.4 5.58 169.3 169.3 6.84 176.1 176.2 6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 183.9 184.1 3.87 174.8 175.2 3.80 179.6 179.9 6.1.02 Health 6.83 195.7 196.0 4.81 190.0 190.8 5.89 193.5 194.0 6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 171.8 172.0 9.73 161.5 161.9 8.59 166.4 166.7 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 178.5 178.6 2.04 173.3 173.8 1.68 175.6 175.9 6.1.05 Education 3.46 186.9 188.1 5.62 182.4 183.7 4.46 184.3 185.5 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 198.6 199.1 3.47 200.6 200.7 3.89 199.4 199.8 6 Miscellaneous 27.26 185.9 186.3 29.53 177.3 177.9 28.32 181.7 182.2 General Index (All Groups) 100.00 189.4 192.2 100.00 185.7 187.8 100.00 187.7 190.2 Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 190.2 195.6 29.62 197.1 204.2 39.06 192.6 198.7 Notes: Prov. : Provisional. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled. Annex II All-India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June 2024 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined (Base: 2012=100) Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined June 23 Index

(Final) June 24 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) June 23 Index

(Final) June 24 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) June 23 Index

(Final) June 24 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 174.4 190.1 9.00 175.7 190.0 8.14 174.8 190.1 8.75 1.1.02 Meat and fish 220.4 231.5 5.04 226.6 240.4 6.09 222.6 234.6 5.39 1.1.03 Egg 181.1 188.4 4.03 185.4 192.9 4.05 182.8 190.1 3.99 1.1.04 Milk and products 180.1 185.1 2.78 179.8 185.8 3.34 180.0 185.4 3.00 1.1.05 Oils and fats 167.2 162.2 -2.99 159.7 156.1 -2.25 164.4 160.0 -2.68 1.1.06 Fruits 167.0 179.3 7.37 177.8 190.0 6.86 172.0 184.3 7.15 1.1.07 Vegetables 165.9 216.0 30.20 210.8 269.7 27.94 181.1 234.2 29.32 1.1.08 Pulses and products 180.9 208.8 15.42 183.2 215.1 17.41 181.7 210.9 16.07 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 122.8 130.0 5.86 124.9 132.1 5.76 123.5 130.7 5.83 1.1.10 Spices 226.3 229.2 1.28 216.8 224.8 3.69 223.1 227.7 2.06 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 179.2 183.0 2.12 166.7 171.3 2.76 174.0 178.1 2.36 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 191.6 197.4 3.03 198.4 206.5 4.08 194.8 201.6 3.49 1 Food and beverages 180.5 195.5 8.31 187.6 203.5 8.48 183.1 198.4 8.36 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 200.4 206.1 2.84 204.6 212.2 3.71 201.5 207.7 3.08 3.1.01 Clothing 191.9 197.2 2.76 182.0 187.3 2.91 188.0 193.3 2.82 3.1.02 Footwear 188.5 191.4 1.54 168.5 173.3 2.85 180.2 183.9 2.05 3 Clothing and footwear 191.4 196.3 2.56 179.9 185.1 2.89 186.8 191.9 2.73 4 Housing – – – 174.4 179.1 2.69 174.4 179.1 2.69 5 Fuel and light 181.8 180.4 -0.77 184.7 169.3 -8.34 182.9 176.2 -3.66 6.1.01 Household goods and services 180.4 184.1 2.05 170.4 175.2 2.82 175.7 179.9 2.39 6.1.02 Health 188.5 196.0 3.98 182.8 190.8 4.38 186.3 194.0 4.13 6.1.03 Transport and communication 169.9 172.0 1.24 160.8 161.9 0.68 165.1 166.7 0.97 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 174.3 178.6 2.47 169.8 173.8 2.36 171.8 175.9 2.39 6.1.05 Education 181.9 188.1 3.41 177.1 183.7 3.73 179.1 185.5 3.57 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 184.4 199.1 7.97 185.2 200.7 8.37 184.7 199.8 8.18 6 Miscellaneous 180.0 186.3 3.50 172.2 177.9 3.31 176.2 182.2 3.41 General Index (All Groups) 181.9 192.2 5.66 179.9 187.8 4.39 181.0 190.2 5.08 Consumer Food Price Index 179.2 195.6 9.15 186.4 204.2 9.55 181.7 198.7 9.36 Notes: Prov. : Provisional. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for May 2024 (Final) and June 2024 (Provisional) (Base: 2012=100) Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Weights May 24 Index

(Final) June 24 Index

(Prov.) Weights May 24 Index

(Final) June 24 Index

(Prov.) Weights May 24 Index

(Final) June 24 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 194.9 198.9 3.64 194.8 197.8 4.58 194.9 198.5 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 193.1 194.4 0.06 — — 0.10 193.1 194.4 3 Assam 2.63 190.6 192.7 0.79 187.8 188.1 1.77 190.0 191.8 4 Bihar 8.21 183.4 185.8 1.62 191.0 193.0 5.14 184.5 186.9 5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 179.1 182.0 1.22 176.6 179.1 1.46 178.1 180.9 6 Delhi 0.28 169.7 170.5 5.64 168.9 168.7 2.77 168.9 168.8 7 Goa 0.14 172.7 174.1 0.25 175.7 177.5 0.19 174.5 176.2 8 Gujarat 4.54 185.5 188.4 6.82 175.4 178.7 5.60 179.8 182.9 9 Haryana 3.30 190.3 192.1 3.35 179.5 181.6 3.32 185.2 187.2 10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 175.4 176.6 0.26 180.3 181.5 0.67 176.3 177.5 11 Jharkhand 1.96 182.6 186.0 1.39 186.7 189.0 1.69 184.2 187.1 12 Karnataka 5.09 193.5 195.8 6.81 195.6 197.3 5.89 194.6 196.6 13 Kerala 5.50 197.8 201.1 3.46 194.7 196.9 4.55 196.7 199.6 14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 185.0 188.2 3.97 188.0 189.9 4.48 186.2 188.9 15 Maharashtra 8.25 188.3 191.7 18.86 181.7 184.4 13.18 183.9 186.8 16 Manipur 0.23 218.3 220.5 0.12 185.7 186.8 0.18 208.0 209.8 17 Meghalaya 0.28 173.2 173.9 0.15 177.5 179.3 0.22 174.5 175.6 18 Mizoram 0.07 204.5 204.4 0.13 175.9 177.4 0.10 187.0 187.9 19 Nagaland 0.14 195.5 197.0 0.12 179.6 180.7 0.13 188.7 190.1 20 Odisha 2.93 190.7 195.4 1.31 183.0 187.0 2.18 188.5 193.1 21 Punjab 3.31 182.1 183.2 3.09 174.1 175.8 3.21 178.5 179.9 22 Rajasthan 6.63 184.9 187.4 4.23 184.0 186.6 5.51 184.6 187.1 23 Sikkim 0.06 197.3 198.0 0.03 186.0 187.3 0.05 193.6 194.5 24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 196.3 199.4 9.20 194.8 197.6 7.25 195.4 198.3 25 Telangana 3.16 204.3 208.1 4.41 197.6 199.9 3.74 200.6 203.6 26 Tripura 0.35 207.3 205.5 0.14 197.1 199.8 0.25 204.7 204.0 27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 187.5 190.0 9.54 185.9 187.7 12.37 186.9 189.2 28 Uttarakhand 1.06 183.0 184.7 0.73 186.5 186.0 0.91 184.3 185.2 29 West Bengal 6.99 192.9 195.9 7.20 190.0 191.3 7.09 191.5 193.7 30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 198.3 202.1 0.07 186.2 187.2 0.06 192.1 194.5 31 Chandigarh 0.02 183.5 185.3 0.34 173.5 175.7 0.17 174.1 176.2 32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.02 174.8 181.5 0.04 181.1 187.5 0.03 179.0 185.5 33 Daman & Diu 0.02 186.6 190.1 0.02 184.8 188.5 0.02 185.8 189.4 34 Jammu & Kashmir* 1.14 197.1 198.2 0.72 192.9 193.3 0.94 195.6 196.5 35 Lakshadweep 0.01 194.4 198.5 0.01 182.8 187.3 0.01 188.5 192.8 36 Puducherry 0.08 197.9 202.1 0.27 191.9 194.4 0.17 193.4 196.4 All India 100.00 189.4 192.2 100.00 185.7 187.8 100.00 187.7 190.2 Notes: Prov.: Provisional –: indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled. *: Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

Annex IV

Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major@ States for Rural, Urban and Combined for June 2024 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined June 23 Index

(Final) June 24 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) June 23 Index

(Final) June 24 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) June 23 Index

(Final) June 24 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 187.1 198.9 6.31 188.1 197.8 5.16 187.5 198.5 5.87 2 Assam 182.0 192.7 5.88 179.4 188.1 4.85 181.5 191.8 5.67 3 Bihar 174.5 185.8 6.48 183.0 193.0 5.46 175.7 186.9 6.37 4 Chhattisgarh 172.2 182.0 5.69 170.9 179.1 4.80 171.7 180.9 5.36 5 Delhi 167.0 170.5 2.10 165.1 168.7 2.18 165.2 168.8 2.18 6 Gujarat 178.6 188.4 5.49 170.3 178.7 4.93 173.9 182.9 5.18 7 Haryana 180.9 192.1 6.19 173.9 181.6 4.43 177.6 187.2 5.41 8 Himachal Pradesh 169.5 176.6 4.19 177.0 181.5 2.54 170.9 177.5 3.86 9 Jharkhand 175.8 186.0 5.80 181.9 189.0 3.90 178.1 187.1 5.05 10 Karnataka 182.3 195.8 7.41 188.3 197.3 4.78 185.5 196.6 5.98 11 Kerala 189.3 201.1 6.23 187.2 196.9 5.18 188.6 199.6 5.83 12 Madhya Pradesh 177.6 188.2 5.97 183.2 189.9 3.66 179.9 188.9 5.00 13 Maharashtra 184.1 191.7 4.13 176.3 184.4 4.59 178.9 186.8 4.42 14 Odisha 181.3 195.4 7.78 177.1 187.0 5.59 180.1 193.1 7.22 15 Punjab 176.8 183.2 3.62 168.9 175.8 4.09 173.3 179.9 3.81 16 Rajasthan 176.9 187.4 5.94 176.5 186.6 5.72 176.8 187.1 5.83 17 Tamil Nadu 189.7 199.4 5.11 189.0 197.6 4.55 189.3 198.3 4.75 18 Telangana 198.0 208.1 5.10 188.9 199.9 5.82 193.0 203.6 5.49 19 Uttar Pradesh 179.2 190.0 6.03 180.1 187.7 4.22 179.5 189.2 5.40 20 Uttarakhand 178.8 184.7 3.30 182.1 186.0 2.14 180.0 185.2 2.89 21 West Bengal 187.3 195.9 4.59 185.0 191.3 3.41 186.2 193.7 4.03 22 Jammu & Kashmir* 188.0 198.2 5.43 188.4 193.3 2.60 188.1 196.5 4.47 All India 181.9 192.2 5.66 179.9 187.8 4.39 181.0 190.2 5.08

