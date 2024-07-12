Consumer Price Index for June 2024 Published: Insights on Rural, Urban, and Combined Data

I. Key highlights:
-
- Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) number is 5.08% (Provisional) for the month of June, 2024. Corresponding inflation rate for rural and urban is 5.66% and 4.39%, respectively.
-
- Inflation for sub-groups viz. ‘Eggs’, ‘Spices’, ‘Meat & fish’ and ‘Pulses & products’ have decreased as compared to May 2024.
- All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e.
June 2024 over June 2023), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:
All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI: June 2024 over June
2023
|June 2024 (Prov.)
|May 2024 (Final)
|June 2023
|Rural
|Urban
|Combd.
|Rural
|Urban
|Combd.
|Rural
|Urban
|Combd.
|Inflation
|CPI (General)
|5.66
|4.39
|5.08
|5.34
|4.21
|4.80
|4.78
|4.96
|4.87
|CFPI
|9.15
|9.55
|9.36
|8.62
|8.83
|8.69
|4.67
|4.31
|4.55
|Index
|CPI (General)
|192.2
|187.8
|190.2
|189.4
|185.7
|187.7
|181.9
|179.9
|181.0
|CFPI
|195.6
|204.2
|198.7
|190.2
|197.1
|192.6
|179.2
|186.4
|181.7
Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined
- Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:
Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: June 2024 over May 2024
|Indices
|June 2024 (Prov.)
|May 2024 (Final)
|Monthly change (%)
|Rural
|Urban
|Combd.
|Rural
|Urban
|Combd.
|Rural
|Urban
|Combd.
|CPI (General)
|192.2
|187.8
|190.2
|189.4
|185.7
|187.7
|1.48
|1.13
|1.33
|CFPI
|195.6
|204.2
|198.7
|190.2
|197.1
|192.6
|2.84
|3.60
|3.17
Note: Figures of June 2024 are provisional.
- Response rate: The price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of June 2024, NSO collected prices from 99.7% villages and 98.6% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 88.9% for rural and 93.0% for urban.
List of Annex
|Annex
|Title
|I
|All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for May 2024 (Final) and June 2024 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
|II
|All-India inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June 2024 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
|III
|General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for May 2024 (Final) and June 2024 (Provisional)
|IV
|Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major States for Rural, Urban and Combined for June 2024 (Provisional)
Annex I
All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for May 2024 (Final) and June 2024 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
(Base: 2012=100)
|Group Code
|Sub-group Code
|Description
|Rural
|Urban
|Combined
|Weights
|May 24 Index
(Final)
|June 24 Index
(Prov.)
|Weights
|May 24 Index
(Final)
| June 24 Index
(Prov.)
|Weights
|May 24 Index
(Final)
|June 24 Index
(Prov.)
|(1)
|(2)
|(3)
|(4)
|(5)
|(6)
|(7)
|(8)
|(9)
|(10)
|(11)
|(12)
|1.1.01
|Cereals and products
|12.35
|188.7
|190.1
|6.59
|189.0
|190.0
|9.67
|188.8
|190.1
|1.1.02
|Meat and fish
|4.38
|226.5
|231.5
|2.73
|236.3
|240.4
|3.61
|229.9
|234.6
|1.1.03
|Egg
|0.49
|184.9
|188.4
|0.36
|189.1
|192.9
|0.43
|186.5
|190.1
|1.1.04
|Milk and products
|7.72
|184.1
|185.1
|5.33
|184.3
|185.8
|6.61
|184.2
|185.4
|1.1.05
|Oils and fats
|4.21
|160.5
|162.2
|2.81
|155.2
|156.1
|3.56
|158.6
|160.0
|1.1.06
|Fruits
|2.88
|180.4
|179.3
|2.90
|187.4
|190.0
|2.89
|183.7
|184.3
|1.1.07
|Vegetables
|7.46
|190.7
|216.0
|4.41
|233.2
|269.7
|6.04
|205.1
|234.2
|1.1.08
|Pulses and products
|2.95
|203.7
|208.8
|1.73
|209.7
|215.1
|2.38
|205.7
|210.9
|1.1.09
|Sugar and Confectionery
|1.70
|128.9
|130.0
|0.97
|131.3
|132.1
|1.36
|129.7
|130.7
|1.1.10
|Spices
|3.11
|229.2
|229.2
|1.79
|223.6
|224.8
|2.50
|227.3
|227.7
|1.2.11
|Non-alcoholic beverages
|1.37
|182.4
|183.0
|1.13
|170.8
|171.3
|1.26
|177.6
|178.1
|1.1.12
|Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.
|5.56
|196.6
|197.4
|5.54
|205.5
|206.5
|5.55
|200.7
|201.6
|1
|Food and beverages
|54.18
|190.6
|195.5
|36.29
|197.6
|203.5
|45.86
|193.2
|198.4
|2
|Pan, tobacco and intoxicants
|3.26
|205.5
|206.1
|1.36
|211.5
|212.2
|2.38
|207.1
|207.7
|3.1.01
|Clothing
|6.32
|196.5
|197.2
|4.72
|186.7
|187.3
|5.58
|192.6
|193.3
|3.1.02
|Footwear
|1.04
|191.1
|191.4
|0.85
|173.0
|173.3
|0.95
|183.6
|183.9
|3
|Clothing and footwear
|7.36
|195.7
|196.3
|5.57
|184.7
|185.1
|6.53
|191.3
|191.9
|4
|Housing
|–
|–
|–
|21.67
|180.1
|179.1
|10.07
|180.1
|179.1
|5
|Fuel and light
|7.94
|180.3
|180.4
|5.58
|169.3
|169.3
|6.84
|176.1
|176.2
|6.1.01
|Household goods and services
|3.75
|183.9
|184.1
|3.87
|174.8
|175.2
|3.80
|179.6
|179.9
|6.1.02
|Health
|6.83
|195.7
|196.0
|4.81
|190.0
|190.8
|5.89
|193.5
|194.0
|6.1.03
|Transport and communication
|7.60
|171.8
|172.0
|9.73
|161.5
|161.9
|8.59
|166.4
|166.7
|6.1.04
|Recreation and amusement
|1.37
|178.5
|178.6
|2.04
|173.3
|173.8
|1.68
|175.6
|175.9
|6.1.05
|Education
|3.46
|186.9
|188.1
|5.62
|182.4
|183.7
|4.46
|184.3
|185.5
|6.1.06
|Personal care and effects
|4.25
|198.6
|199.1
|3.47
|200.6
|200.7
|3.89
|199.4
|199.8
|6
|Miscellaneous
|27.26
|185.9
|186.3
|29.53
|177.3
|177.9
|28.32
|181.7
|182.2
|General Index (All Groups)
|100.00
|189.4
|192.2
|100.00
|185.7
|187.8
|100.00
|187.7
|190.2
|Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)
|47.25
|190.2
|195.6
|29.62
|197.1
|204.2
|39.06
|192.6
|198.7
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional.
- CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.
- – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.
Annex II
All-India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June 2024 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
(Base: 2012=100)
|Group Code
|Sub-group Code
|Description
|Rural
|Urban
|Combined
|June 23 Index
(Final)
|June 24
Index
|Inflation Rate
(%)
|June 23 Index
(Final)
|June 24
Index
|Inflation Rate
(%)
|June 23 Index
(Final)
|June 24
Index
|Inflation Rate
(%)
|(1)
|(2)
|(3)
|(4)
|(5)
|(6)
|(7)
|(8)
|(9)
|(10)
|(11)
|(12)
|1.1.01
|Cereals and products
|174.4
|190.1
|9.00
|175.7
|190.0
|8.14
|174.8
|190.1
|8.75
|1.1.02
|Meat and fish
|220.4
|231.5
|5.04
|226.6
|240.4
|6.09
|222.6
|234.6
|5.39
|1.1.03
|Egg
|181.1
|188.4
|4.03
|185.4
|192.9
|4.05
|182.8
|190.1
|3.99
|1.1.04
|Milk and products
|180.1
|185.1
|2.78
|179.8
|185.8
|3.34
|180.0
|185.4
|3.00
|1.1.05
|Oils and fats
|167.2
|162.2
|-2.99
|159.7
|156.1
|-2.25
|164.4
|160.0
|-2.68
|1.1.06
|Fruits
|167.0
|179.3
|7.37
|177.8
|190.0
|6.86
|172.0
|184.3
|7.15
|1.1.07
|Vegetables
|165.9
|216.0
|30.20
|210.8
|269.7
|27.94
|181.1
|234.2
|29.32
|1.1.08
|Pulses and products
|180.9
|208.8
|15.42
|183.2
|215.1
|17.41
|181.7
|210.9
|16.07
|1.1.09
|Sugar and Confectionery
|122.8
|130.0
|5.86
|124.9
|132.1
|5.76
|123.5
|130.7
|5.83
|1.1.10
|Spices
|226.3
|229.2
|1.28
|216.8
|224.8
|3.69
|223.1
|227.7
|2.06
|1.2.11
|Non-alcoholic beverages
|179.2
|183.0
|2.12
|166.7
|171.3
|2.76
|174.0
|178.1
|2.36
|1.1.12
|Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.
|191.6
|197.4
|3.03
|198.4
|206.5
|4.08
|194.8
|201.6
|3.49
|1
|Food and beverages
|180.5
|195.5
|8.31
|187.6
|203.5
|8.48
|183.1
|198.4
|8.36
|2
|Pan, tobacco and intoxicants
|200.4
|206.1
|2.84
|204.6
|212.2
|3.71
|201.5
|207.7
|3.08
|3.1.01
|Clothing
|191.9
|197.2
|2.76
|182.0
|187.3
|2.91
|188.0
|193.3
|2.82
|3.1.02
|Footwear
|188.5
|191.4
|1.54
|168.5
|173.3
|2.85
|180.2
|183.9
|2.05
|3
|Clothing and footwear
|191.4
|196.3
|2.56
|179.9
|185.1
|2.89
|186.8
|191.9
|2.73
|4
|Housing
|–
|–
|–
|174.4
|179.1
|2.69
|174.4
|179.1
|2.69
|5
|Fuel and light
|181.8
|180.4
|-0.77
|184.7
|169.3
|-8.34
|182.9
|176.2
|-3.66
|6.1.01
|Household goods and services
|180.4
|184.1
|2.05
|170.4
|175.2
|2.82
|175.7
|179.9
|2.39
|6.1.02
|Health
|188.5
|196.0
|3.98
|182.8
|190.8
|4.38
|186.3
|194.0
|4.13
|6.1.03
|Transport and communication
|169.9
|172.0
|1.24
|160.8
|161.9
|0.68
|165.1
|166.7
|0.97
|6.1.04
|Recreation and amusement
|174.3
|178.6
|2.47
|169.8
|173.8
|2.36
|171.8
|175.9
|2.39
|6.1.05
|Education
|181.9
|188.1
|3.41
|177.1
|183.7
|3.73
|179.1
|185.5
|3.57
|6.1.06
|Personal care and effects
|184.4
|199.1
|7.97
|185.2
|200.7
|8.37
|184.7
|199.8
|8.18
|6
|Miscellaneous
|180.0
|186.3
|3.50
|172.2
|177.9
|3.31
|176.2
|182.2
|3.41
|General Index (All Groups)
|181.9
|192.2
|5.66
|179.9
|187.8
|4.39
|181.0
|190.2
|5.08
|Consumer Food Price Index
|179.2
|195.6
|9.15
|186.4
|204.2
|9.55
|181.7
|198.7
|9.36
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional.
- – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.
Annex III
General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for May 2024 (Final) and June 2024 (Provisional)
(Base: 2012=100)
|Sl. No.
|Name of the State/UT
|Rural
|Urban
|Combined
|Weights
|May 24 Index
(Final)
|June 24 Index
(Prov.)
|Weights
|May 24 Index
(Final)
|June 24 Index
(Prov.)
|Weights
|May 24 Index
(Final)
|June 24 Index
(Prov.)
|(1)
|(2)
|(3)
|(4)
|(5)
|(6)
|(7)
|(8)
|(9)
|(10)
|(11)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|5.40
|194.9
|198.9
|3.64
|194.8
|197.8
|4.58
|194.9
|198.5
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0.14
|193.1
|194.4
|0.06
|—
|—
|0.10
|193.1
|194.4
|3
|Assam
|2.63
|190.6
|192.7
|0.79
|187.8
|188.1
|1.77
|190.0
|191.8
|4
|Bihar
|8.21
|183.4
|185.8
|1.62
|191.0
|193.0
|5.14
|184.5
|186.9
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|1.68
|179.1
|182.0
|1.22
|176.6
|179.1
|1.46
|178.1
|180.9
|6
|Delhi
|0.28
|169.7
|170.5
|5.64
|168.9
|168.7
|2.77
|168.9
|168.8
|7
|Goa
|0.14
|172.7
|174.1
|0.25
|175.7
|177.5
|0.19
|174.5
|176.2
|8
|Gujarat
|4.54
|185.5
|188.4
|6.82
|175.4
|178.7
|5.60
|179.8
|182.9
|9
|Haryana
|3.30
|190.3
|192.1
|3.35
|179.5
|181.6
|3.32
|185.2
|187.2
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|1.03
|175.4
|176.6
|0.26
|180.3
|181.5
|0.67
|176.3
|177.5
|11
|Jharkhand
|1.96
|182.6
|186.0
|1.39
|186.7
|189.0
|1.69
|184.2
|187.1
|12
|Karnataka
|5.09
|193.5
|195.8
|6.81
|195.6
|197.3
|5.89
|194.6
|196.6
|13
|Kerala
|5.50
|197.8
|201.1
|3.46
|194.7
|196.9
|4.55
|196.7
|199.6
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|4.93
|185.0
|188.2
|3.97
|188.0
|189.9
|4.48
|186.2
|188.9
|15
|Maharashtra
|8.25
|188.3
|191.7
|18.86
|181.7
|184.4
|13.18
|183.9
|186.8
|16
|Manipur
|0.23
|218.3
|220.5
|0.12
|185.7
|186.8
|0.18
|208.0
|209.8
|17
|Meghalaya
|0.28
|173.2
|173.9
|0.15
|177.5
|179.3
|0.22
|174.5
|175.6
|18
|Mizoram
|0.07
|204.5
|204.4
|0.13
|175.9
|177.4
|0.10
|187.0
|187.9
|19
|Nagaland
|0.14
|195.5
|197.0
|0.12
|179.6
|180.7
|0.13
|188.7
|190.1
|20
|Odisha
|2.93
|190.7
|195.4
|1.31
|183.0
|187.0
|2.18
|188.5
|193.1
|21
|Punjab
|3.31
|182.1
|183.2
|3.09
|174.1
|175.8
|3.21
|178.5
|179.9
|22
|Rajasthan
|6.63
|184.9
|187.4
|4.23
|184.0
|186.6
|5.51
|184.6
|187.1
|23
|Sikkim
|0.06
|197.3
|198.0
|0.03
|186.0
|187.3
|0.05
|193.6
|194.5
|24
|Tamil Nadu
|5.55
|196.3
|199.4
|9.20
|194.8
|197.6
|7.25
|195.4
|198.3
|25
|Telangana
|3.16
|204.3
|208.1
|4.41
|197.6
|199.9
|3.74
|200.6
|203.6
|26
|Tripura
|0.35
|207.3
|205.5
|0.14
|197.1
|199.8
|0.25
|204.7
|204.0
|27
|Uttar Pradesh
|14.83
|187.5
|190.0
|9.54
|185.9
|187.7
|12.37
|186.9
|189.2
|28
|Uttarakhand
|1.06
|183.0
|184.7
|0.73
|186.5
|186.0
|0.91
|184.3
|185.2
|29
|West Bengal
|6.99
|192.9
|195.9
|7.20
|190.0
|191.3
|7.09
|191.5
|193.7
|30
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|0.05
|198.3
|202.1
|0.07
|186.2
|187.2
|0.06
|192.1
|194.5
|31
|Chandigarh
|0.02
|183.5
|185.3
|0.34
|173.5
|175.7
|0.17
|174.1
|176.2
|32
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|0.02
|174.8
|181.5
|0.04
|181.1
|187.5
|0.03
|179.0
|185.5
|33
|Daman & Diu
|0.02
|186.6
|190.1
|0.02
|184.8
|188.5
|0.02
|185.8
|189.4
|34
|Jammu & Kashmir*
|1.14
|197.1
|198.2
|0.72
|192.9
|193.3
|0.94
|195.6
|196.5
|35
|Lakshadweep
|0.01
|194.4
|198.5
|0.01
|182.8
|187.3
|0.01
|188.5
|192.8
|36
|Puducherry
|0.08
|197.9
|202.1
|0.27
|191.9
|194.4
|0.17
|193.4
|196.4
|All India
|100.00
|189.4
|192.2
|100.00
|185.7
|187.8
|100.00
|187.7
|190.2
Notes:
- Prov.: Provisional
- –: indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled.
- *: Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir
and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).
Annex IV
Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major@ States for Rural, Urban and Combined for June 2024 (Provisional)
(Base: 2012=100)
|Sl. No.
|Name of the State/UT
|Rural
|Urban
|Combined
|June 23 Index
(Final)
|June 24
Index
|Inflation Rate
(%)
|June 23 Index
(Final)
|June 24
Index
|Inflation Rate
(%)
|June 23 Index
(Final)
|June 24
Index
|Inflation Rate
(%)
|(1)
|(2)
|(3)
|(4)
|(5)
|(6)
|(7)
|(8)
|(9)
|(10)
|(11)
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|187.1
|198.9
|6.31
|188.1
|197.8
|5.16
|187.5
|198.5
|5.87
|2
|Assam
|182.0
|192.7
|5.88
|179.4
|188.1
|4.85
|181.5
|191.8
|5.67
|3
|Bihar
|174.5
|185.8
|6.48
|183.0
|193.0
|5.46
|175.7
|186.9
|6.37
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|172.2
|182.0
|5.69
|170.9
|179.1
|4.80
|171.7
|180.9
|5.36
|5
|Delhi
|167.0
|170.5
|2.10
|165.1
|168.7
|2.18
|165.2
|168.8
|2.18
|6
|Gujarat
|178.6
|188.4
|5.49
|170.3
|178.7
|4.93
|173.9
|182.9
|5.18
|7
|Haryana
|180.9
|192.1
|6.19
|173.9
|181.6
|4.43
|177.6
|187.2
|5.41
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|169.5
|176.6
|4.19
|177.0
|181.5
|2.54
|170.9
|177.5
|3.86
|9
|Jharkhand
|175.8
|186.0
|5.80
|181.9
|189.0
|3.90
|178.1
|187.1
|5.05
|10
|Karnataka
|182.3
|195.8
|7.41
|188.3
|197.3
|4.78
|185.5
|196.6
|5.98
|11
|Kerala
|189.3
|201.1
|6.23
|187.2
|196.9
|5.18
|188.6
|199.6
|5.83
|12
|Madhya Pradesh
|177.6
|188.2
|5.97
|183.2
|189.9
|3.66
|179.9
|188.9
|5.00
|13
|Maharashtra
|184.1
|191.7
|4.13
|176.3
|184.4
|4.59
|178.9
|186.8
|4.42
|14
|Odisha
|181.3
|195.4
|7.78
|177.1
|187.0
|5.59
|180.1
|193.1
|7.22
|15
|Punjab
|176.8
|183.2
|3.62
|168.9
|175.8
|4.09
|173.3
|179.9
|3.81
|16
|Rajasthan
|176.9
|187.4
|5.94
|176.5
|186.6
|5.72
|176.8
|187.1
|5.83
|17
|Tamil Nadu
|189.7
|199.4
|5.11
|189.0
|197.6
|4.55
|189.3
|198.3
|4.75
|18
|Telangana
|198.0
|208.1
|5.10
|188.9
|199.9
|5.82
|193.0
|203.6
|5.49
|19
|Uttar Pradesh
|179.2
|190.0
|6.03
|180.1
|187.7
|4.22
|179.5
|189.2
|5.40
|20
|Uttarakhand
|178.8
|184.7
|3.30
|182.1
|186.0
|2.14
|180.0
|185.2
|2.89
|21
|West Bengal
|187.3
|195.9
|4.59
|185.0
|191.3
|3.41
|186.2
|193.7
|4.03
|22
|Jammu & Kashmir*
|188.0
|198.2
|5.43
|188.4
|193.3
|2.60
|188.1
|196.5
|4.47
|All India
|181.9
|192.2
|5.66
|179.9
|187.8
|4.39
|181.0
|190.2
|5.08
Notes:
- Prov. : Provisional.
- * : Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).
- @ : States having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011.