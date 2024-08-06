Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (2016=100) – June, 2024

The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the M/o Labour & Employment, has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country. The index for the months of June, 2024 is being released in this press release.

The All-India CPI-IW for June, 2024 increased by 1.5 point and stood at 141.4 (one hundred forty one point four).

Year-on-year inflation for the month of June, 2024 moderated to 3.67% as compared to 5.57% in June, 2023.

Y-o-Y Inflation based on CPI-IW (General)

All-India Group-wise CPI-IW for May, 2024 and June, 2024:

Sr. No. Groups May, 2024 June, 2024 I Food & Beverages 145.2 148.7 II Pan, Supari, Tobacco & Intoxicants 161.2 161.6 III Clothing & Footwear 143.6 144.2 IV Housing 128.4 128.4 V Fuel & Light 149.5 148.8 VI Miscellaneous 136.1 136.3 General Index 139.9 141.4

CPI-IW: Groups Indices