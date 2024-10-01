Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (2016=100) – August, 2024

Labour Bureau, an attached office of the M/o Labour & Employment, has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country. The index for the month of August, 2024 is being released in this press release.

The All-India CPI-IW for August, 2024 decreased by 0.1 point and stood at 142.6 (one hundred forty two point six).

Year-on-year inflation for the month of August, 2024 stood at 2.44% as compared to 6.91% in August, 2023.

Y-o-Y Inflation based on CPI-IW (General)

All-India Group-wise CPI-IW for July, 2024 and August, 2024:

Sr. No. Groups July, 2024 August, 2024 I Food & Beverages 150.4 149.7 II Pan, Supari, Tobacco & Intoxicants 162.0 161.9 III Clothing & Footwear 144.4 145.0 IV Housing 131.6 131.6 V Fuel & Light 148.8 148.9 VI Miscellaneous 136.6 136.9 General Index 142.7 142.6

CPI-IW: Groups Indices