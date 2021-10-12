New Delhi : The National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is releasing All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Base 2012=100 and corresponding Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for Rural (R), Urban (U) and Combined (C) for the month of September 2021 (Provisional) in this press note. CPIs for Sub-Groups and Groups for both All India and all States/UTs are also being released.

2. The Price data are collected fromselected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of September 2021, NSO collected prices from 99.6% villages and 98.5% urbanMarkets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 87.6% for rural and 92.0% for urban.

3. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e.September 2021over September 2020),based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India Inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI

Indices Sep. 2021 (Prov.) Aug. 2021 (Final) Sep. 2020 Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. CPI (General) 4.13 4.57 4.35 5.28 5.32 5.30 7.36 7.26 7.27 CFPI 0.69 0.67 0.68 3.08 3.28 3.11 10.53 10.94 10.68

Notes: Prov. – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

4. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes(%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI:September, 2021 over August,2021

Indices Rural Urban Combined Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Index Value % Change Sep.21 Aug.21 Sep.21 Aug.21 Sep.21 Aug.21 CPI (General) 164.0 163.6 0.24 162.3 162.2 0.06 163.2 162.9 0.18 CFPI 160.7 160.5 0.12 166.4 166.9 -0.30 162.7 162.7 0.00

Note: Figures of September 2021 are provisional.

5. Price data for CPI are received through web portals, maintained by the National Informatics Centre.

Next date of release: 12thNovember 2021 (Friday) for October 2021.

List of Annex

Annex Title I All-India General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for August(Final) and September 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined II All-India inflation rates for General (all-groups), Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for September 2021 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for August(Final) and September 2021 (Provisional) IV Inflation rates of major States, having population more than 50 lakhs as per Population Census 2011, for Rural, Urban and Combined for September 2021 (Provisional)

AnnexI

All India Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Weights Aug. 21 Index

(Final) Sep. 21 Index

(Prov.) Weights Aug. 21 Index

(Final) Sep. 21 Index

(Prov.) Weights Aug. 21 Index

(Final) Sep. 21 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 144.9 145.4 6.59 149.2 149.3 9.67 146.3 146.6 1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 202.3 202.1 2.73 208.2 207.4 3.61 204.4 204.0 1.1.03 Egg 0.49 176.5 172.0 0.36 178.5 174.1 0.43 177.3 172.8 1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 157.5 158.0 5.33 158.8 159.2 6.61 158.0 158.4 1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 190.9 195.5 2.81 171.9 175.0 3.56 183.9 188.0 1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 155.7 152.8 2.90 167.1 161.3 2.89 161.0 156.8 1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 153.9 151.3 4.41 186.1 183.3 6.04 164.8 162.2 1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 162.8 163.9 1.73 163.5 164.5 2.38 163.0 164.1 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 115.2 119.3 0.97 116.8 120.4 1.36 115.7 119.7 1.1.10 Spices 3.11 169.8 170.1 1.79 165.8 166.2 2.50 168.5 168.8 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 167.6 168.3 1.13 154.0 154.8 1.26 161.9 162.7 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 171.9 172.8 5.54 174.1 175.1 5.55 172.9 173.9 1 Food and beverages 54.18 161.8 162.1 36.29 167.6 167.3 45.86 163.9 164.0 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 190.2 190.5 1.36 196.1 196.5 2.38 191.8 192.1 3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 167.0 167.6 4.72 158.9 159.8 5.58 163.8 164.5 3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 162.6 163.6 0.85 142.8 143.6 0.95 154.4 155.3 3 Clothing and footwear 7.36 166.3 167.1 5.57 156.4 157.3 6.53 162.4 163.2 4 Housing – – – 21.67 162.4 162.1 10.07 162.4 162.1 5 Fuel and light 7.94 163.1 163.7 5.58 158.5 160.7 6.84 161.4 162.6 6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 160.9 161.3 3.87 152.1 153.2 3.80 156.7 157.5 6.1.02 Health 6.83 171.1 171.9 4.81 162.1 162.8 5.89 167.7 168.4 6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 157.7 157.9 9.73 150.4 150.4 8.59 153.9 154.0 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 161.1 162.7 2.04 152.2 153.7 1.68 156.1 157.6 6.1.05 Education 3.46 167.5 168.6 5.62 160.4 160.4 4.46 163.3 163.8 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 160.3 160.2 3.47 159.5 159.6 3.89 160.0 160.0 6 Miscellaneous 27.26 163.3 163.8 29.53 155.6 156.0 28.32 159.6 160.0 General Index (All Groups) 100.00 163.6 164.0 100.00 162.2 162.3 100.00 162.9 163.2 Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 160.5 160.7 29.62 166.9 166.4 39.06 162.7 162.7

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All India year-on-yearinflation rates (%) for September 2021 (Provisional)

(Base: 2012=100)

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined Sep. 20 Index

(Final) Sep. 21 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Sep. 20 Index

(Final) Sep. 21 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) Sep. 20 Index

(Final) Sep. 21 Index

(Prov.) Inflation Rate

(%) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) 1.1.01 Cereals and products 146.0 145.4 -0.41 150.6 149.3 -0.86 147.5 146.6 -0.61 1.1.02 Meat and fish 186.3 202.1 8.48 193.7 207.4 7.07 188.9 204.0 7.99 1.1.03 Egg 159.2 172.0 8.04 164.8 174.1 5.64 161.4 172.8 7.06 1.1.04 Milk and products 153.6 158.0 2.86 153.7 159.2 3.58 153.6 158.4 3.13 1.1.05 Oils and fats 142.6 195.5 37.10 135.7 175.0 28.96 140.1 188.0 34.19 1.1.06 Fruits 147.2 152.8 3.80 155.7 161.3 3.60 151.2 156.8 3.70 1.1.07 Vegetables 200.6 151.3 -24.58 226.0 183.3 -18.89 209.2 162.2 -22.47 1.1.08 Pulses and products 150.3 163.9 9.05 152.2 164.5 8.08 150.9 164.1 8.75 1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 115.3 119.3 3.47 118.1 120.4 1.95 116.2 119.7 3.01 1.1.10 Spices 160.9 170.1 5.72 161.3 166.2 3.04 161.0 168.8 4.84 1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 147.4 168.3 14.18 139.2 154.8 11.21 144.0 162.7 12.99 1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 161.9 172.8 6.73 164.8 175.1 6.25 163.2 173.9 6.56 1 Food and beverages 159.6 162.1 1.57 164.4 167.3 1.76 161.4 164.0 1.61 2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 182.7 190.5 4.27 188.7 196.5 4.13 184.3 192.1 4.23 3.1.01 Clothing 155.7 167.6 7.64 150.5 159.8 6.18 153.7 164.5 7.03 3.1.02 Footwear 150.6 163.6 8.63 136.1 143.6 5.51 144.6 155.3 7.40 3 Clothing and footwear 155.0 167.1 7.81 148.3 157.3 6.07 152.3 163.2 7.16 4 Housing – – – 156.5 162.1 3.58 156.5 162.1 3.58 5 Fuel and light 146.8 163.7 11.51 137.1 160.7 17.21 143.1 162.6 13.63 6.1.01 Household goods and services 152.0 161.3 6.12 145.1 153.2 5.58 148.7 157.5 5.92 6.1.02 Health 159.5 171.9 7.77 151.0 162.8 7.81 156.3 168.4 7.74 6.1.03 Transport and communication 146.4 157.9 7.86 135.4 150.4 11.08 140.6 154.0 9.53 6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 152.4 162.7 6.76 142.0 153.7 8.24 146.5 157.6 7.58 6.1.05 Education 162.5 168.6 3.75 155.7 160.4 3.02 158.5 163.8 3.34 6.1.06 Personal care and effects 156.2 160.2 2.56 158.1 159.6 0.95 157.0 160.0 1.91 6 Miscellaneous 154.3 163.8 6.16 146.2 156.0 6.70 150.4 160.0 6.38 General Index (All Groups) 157.5 164.0 4.13 155.2 162.3 4.57 156.4 163.2 4.35 Consumer Food Price Index 159.6 160.7 0.69 165.3 166.4 0.67 161.6 162.7 0.68

Notes:

Prov. : Provisional. – : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

AnnexIII

State/UT wise General Consumer Price Indices

(Base: 2012=100)

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined Weights Aug. 21 Index

(Final) Sep. 21 Index

(Prov.) Weights Aug. 21 Index

(Final) Sep. 21 Index

(Prov.) Weights Aug. 21 Index

(Final) Sep. 21 Index

(Prov.) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) 1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 165.8 165.5 3.64 166.8 167.4 4.58 166.2 166.2 2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 171.6 172.5 0.06 — — 0.10 171.6 172.5 3 Assam 2.63 167.0 168.4 0.79 166.2 166.7 1.77 166.8 168.0 4 Bihar 8.21 159.2 160.8 1.62 165.4 165.8 5.14 160.1 161.5 5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 161.5 161.5 1.22 160.6 161.2 1.46 161.2 161.4 6 Delhi 0.28 156.8 157.0 5.64 158.7 158.8 2.77 158.6 158.7 7 Goa 0.14 170.5 168.2 0.25 161.8 161.7 0.19 165.2 164.2 8 Gujarat 4.54 158.8 158.9 6.82 153.3 153.7 5.60 155.7 156.0 9 Haryana 3.30 159.4 159.9 3.35 156.8 156.7 3.32 158.2 158.4 10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 156.8 158.1 0.26 161.5 161.4 0.67 157.7 158.7 11 Jharkhand 1.96 159.7 160.1 1.39 165.2 165.2 1.69 161.8 162.0 12 Karnataka 5.09 166.3 166.1 6.81 170.8 170.7 5.89 168.7 168.6 13 Kerala 5.50 170.0 169.8 3.46 168.0 168.0 4.55 169.3 169.2 14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 162.3 162.1 3.97 165.2 164.5 4.48 163.5 163.1 15 Maharashtra 8.25 164.5 164.7 18.86 156.3 156.7 13.18 159.0 159.4 16 Manipur 0.23 190.0 187.1 0.12 173.0 172.6 0.18 184.6 182.5 17 Meghalaya 0.28 156.1 155.7 0.15 162.6 162.3 0.22 158.1 157.7 18 Mizoram 0.07 164.2 164.5 0.13 160.5 161.5 0.10 161.9 162.7 19 Nagaland 0.14 175.6 174.6 0.12 160.6 159.9 0.13 169.2 168.4 20 Odisha 2.93 164.0 163.6 1.31 159.2 159.9 2.18 162.7 162.6 21 Punjab 3.31 162.1 162.6 3.09 154.4 154.4 3.21 158.7 158.9 22 Rajasthan 6.63 159.7 160.1 4.23 159.2 159.1 5.51 159.5 159.7 23 Sikkim 0.06 175.6 179.0 0.03 163.9 165.9 0.05 171.8 174.7 24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 168.7 168.7 9.20 169.3 169.1 7.25 169.1 168.9 25 Telangana 3.16 171.9 172.9 4.41 166.5 166.8 3.74 168.9 169.6 26 Tripura 0.35 176.7 177.8 0.14 166.9 166.8 0.25 174.2 175.0 27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 160.8 161.2 9.54 162.5 162.6 12.37 161.4 161.7 28 Uttarakhand 1.06 159.5 159.8 0.73 162.3 162.9 0.91 160.5 161.0 29 West Bengal 6.99 166.2 167.2 7.20 167.1 167.5 7.09 166.6 167.3 30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 178.0 179.8 0.07 164.7 166.7 0.06 171.2 173.1 31 Chandigarh 0.02 162.8 164.6 0.34 154.6 155.1 0.17 155.1 155.6 32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.02 150.7 150.7 0.04 156.9 158.3 0.03 154.8