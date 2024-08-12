National

Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July 2024 Released: Data Based on 2012=100 for Rural, Urban, and Combined

I. Key highlights:

    1. There is sharp decline in the Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) number for the month of July, 2024, which is the lowest in the last 59 months.
    2. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) number is 3.54% (Provisional) for the month of July, 2024. Corresponding inflation rate for rural and urban is 4.10% and 2.98% ,respectively.

    1. Food inflation for July 2024 is the lowest since June 2023. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) number is 5.42%(Provisional) for the month of July, 2024. Corresponding inflation rate for rural and urban is 5.89% and 4.63%, respectively.
    2. During the month of July 2024 there is a decline in inflation for all the groups. Significant decline is in the vegetables, fruits and spices subgroup.

 

  1. All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. July 2024 over July 2023), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI: July 2024 over July 2023

  July 2024 (Prov.) June 2024 (Final) July 2023
Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd.
Inflation CPI (General) 4.10 2.98 3.54 5.66 4.39 5.08 7.63 7.20 7.44
CFPI 5.89 4.63 5.42 9.15 9.6 9.36 11.04 12.37 11.51
Index CPI (General) 195.3 190.2 192.9 192.2 187.8 190.2 187.6 184.7 186.3
CFPI 201.3 210 204.3 195.6 204.3 198.7 190.1 200.7 193.8

Notes: Prov.  – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

  1. Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

     Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: July 2024 over June 2024

Indices July 2024 (Prov.) June 2024 (Final) Monthly change (%)
Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd. Rural Urban Combd.
CPI (General) 195.3 190.2 192.9 192.2 187.8 190.2 1.6 1.3 1.4
CFPI 201.3 210 204.3 195.6 204.3 198.7 2.9 2.8 2.8

                Note: Figures of July 2024 are provisional.

  1. Response rate: The price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of July 2024, NSO collected prices from 100% villages and 98.5% urban markets while the market-wise prices reported therein were 88.71% for rural and 92.64% for urban.
  2. Next date of release for August 2024 CPI is 12th September 2024 (Thursday). For more details please visit the website www.mospi.gov.in

 

ListofAnnex

 

Annex Title
I All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June 2024 (Final)and July 2024 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
II All-India inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for July 2024 (Provisional) for Rural,Urban and Combined
III General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for June 2024 (Final) and July 2024 (Provisional)
IV Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major States for Rural, Urban and Combined for July 2024 (Provisional)

 

                                                                                                                                                                                                        Annex I

All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June 2024 (Final) and July 2024 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined (Base: 2012=100)

 

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined
Weights June 24 Index
(Final)		 July 24 Index
(Prov.)		 Weights June 24 Index
(Final)		 July 24 Index
(Prov.)		 Weights June 24 Index
(Final)		 July 24 Index
(Prov.)
(1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12)
  1.1.01 Cereals and products 12.35 190.1 191.4 6.59 190.0 191.2 9.67 190.1 191.3
  1.1.02 Meat and fish 4.38 231.4 227.2 2.73 240.5 237.3 3.61 234.6 230.8
  1.1.03 Egg 0.49 188.6 192.5 0.36 192.9 197.0 0.43 190.3 194.2
  1.1.04 Milk and products 7.72 185.1 185.5 5.33 185.8 186.7 6.61 185.4 185.9
  1.1.05 Oils and fats 4.21 162.2 163.3 2.81 156.1 157.1 3.56 160.0 161.0
  1.1.06 Fruits 2.88 179.3 181.5 2.90 190.0 192.3 2.89 184.3 186.5
  1.1.07 Vegetables 7.46 215.9 248.8 4.41 269.7 303.4 6.04 234.2 267.3
  1.1.08 Pulses and products 2.95 208.8 211.5 1.73 215.1 218.0 2.38 210.9 213.7
  1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 1.70 130.0 130.3 0.97 132.1 132.3 1.36 130.7 131.0
  1.1.10 Spices 3.11 229.2 229.4 1.79 224.8 225.0 2.50 227.7 227.9
  1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 1.37 183.0 183.1 1.13 171.3 172.1 1.26 178.1 178.5
  1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 5.56 197.3 197.6 5.54 206.4 207.2 5.55 201.5 202.1
1   Food and beverages 54.18 195.5 200.4 36.29 203.5 208.3 45.86 198.4 203.3
2   Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 3.26 206.1 206.5 1.36 212.1 212.9 2.38 207.7 208.2
  3.1.01 Clothing 6.32 197.1 197.5 4.72 187.3 187.6 5.58 193.2 193.6
  3.1.02 Footwear 1.04 191.4 191.7 0.85 173.3 173.8 0.95 183.9 184.3
3   Clothing and footwear 7.36 196.3 196.7 5.57 185.1 185.5 6.53 191.9 192.3
4   Housing 21.67 179.1 180.0 10.07 179.1 180.0
5   Fuel and light 7.94 180.5 179.9 5.58 169.3 169.6 6.84 176.3 176.0
  6.1.01 Household goods and services 3.75 184.1 184.3 3.87 175.2 175.7 3.80 179.9 180.2
  6.1.02 Health 6.83 196.0 196.5 4.81 190.7 191.4 5.89 194.0 194.6
  6.1.03 Transport and communication 7.60 172.0 175.3 9.73 161.9 164.6 8.59 166.7 169.7
  6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 1.37 178.6 179.1 2.04 173.7 174.1 1.68 175.8 176.3
  6.1.05 Education 3.46 188.1 190.2 5.62 183.7 184.9 4.46 185.5 187.1
  6.1.06 Personal care and effects 4.25 199.2 199.8 3.47 200.8 201.3 3.89 199.9 200.4
6   Miscellaneous 27.26 186.3 187.7 29.53 177.9 179.2 28.32 182.2 183.6
General Index (All Groups) 100.00 192.2 195.3 100.00 187.8 190.2 100.00 190.2 192.9
Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) 47.25 195.6 201.3 29.62 204.3 210.0 39.06 198.7 204.3

Notes:

  1. Prov.       : Provisional.
  2. CFPI        : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.
  3. –               : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All-India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for July 2024 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined (Base: 2012=100)

 

Group Code Sub-group Code Description Rural Urban Combined
July23 Index
(Final)		 July 24

Index
(Prov.)

 Inflation Rate
(%)		 July23 Index
(Final)		 July 24

Index
(Prov.)

 Inflation Rate
(%)		 July 23 Index
(Final)		 July 24

Index
(Prov.)

 Inflation Rate
(%)
(1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11) (12)
1.1.01 Cereals and products 176.5 191.4 8.44 177.8 191.2 7.54 176.9 191.3 8.14
1.1.02 Meat and fish 215.5 227.2 5.43 222.0 237.3 6.89 217.8 230.8 5.97
1.1.03 Egg 180.0 192.5 6.94 184.8 197.0 6.60 181.9 194.2 6.76
1.1.04 Milk and products 180.6 185.5 2.71 180.3 186.7 3.55 180.5 185.9 2.99
1.1.05 Oils and fats 165.3 163.3 -1.21 158.7 157.1 -1.01 162.9 161.0 -1.17
1.1.06 Fruits 173.4 181.5 4.67 186.7 192.3 3.00 179.6 186.5 3.84
1.1.07 Vegetables 227.0 248.8 9.60 295.3 303.4 2.74 250.2 267.3 6.83
1.1.08 Pulses and products 185.3 211.5 14.14 187.9 218.0 16.02 186.2 213.7 14.77
1.1.09 Sugar and Confectionery 123.8 130.3 5.25 125.8 132.3 5.17 124.5 131.0 5.22
1.1.10 Spices 234.5 229.4 -2.17 224.6 225.0 0.18 231.2 227.9 -1.43
1.2.11 Non-alcoholic beverages 179.7 183.1 1.89 167.3 172.1 2.87 174.5 178.5 2.29
1.1.12 Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc. 192.0 197.6 2.92 199.2 207.2 4.02 195.3 202.1 3.48
1 Food and beverages 190.0 200.4 5.47 199.4 208.3 4.46 193.5 203.3 5.06
2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants 201.0 206.5 2.74 205.2 212.9 3.75 202.1 208.2 3.02
3.1.01 Clothing 192.4 197.5 2.65 182.2 187.6 2.96 188.4 193.6 2.76
3.1.02 Footwear 189.0 191.7 1.43 169.0 173.8 2.84 180.7 184.3 1.99
3 Clothing and footwear 191.9 196.7 2.50 180.2 185.5 2.94 187.3 192.3 2.67
4 Housing 175.3 180.0 2.68 175.3 180.0 2.68
5 Fuel and light 185.5 179.9 -3.02 187.4 169.6 -9.50 186.2 176.0 -5.48
6.1.01 Household goods and services 180.9 184.3 1.88 170.8 175.7 2.87 176.1 180.2 2.33
6.1.02 Health 189.1 196.5 3.91 183.5 191.4 4.31 187.0 194.6 4.06
6.1.03 Transport and communication 170.6 175.3 2.75 161.1 164.6 2.17 165.6 169.7 2.48
6.1.04 Recreation and amusement 175.1 179.1 2.28 170.5 174.1 2.11 172.5 176.3 2.20
6.1.05 Education 183.8 190.2 3.48 178.9 184.9 3.35 180.9 187.1 3.43
6.1.06 Personal care and effects 184.4 199.8 8.35 185.4 201.3 8.58 184.8 200.4 8.44
6 Miscellaneous 180.7 187.7 3.87 172.9 179.2 3.64 176.9 183.6 3.79
General Index (All Groups) 187.6 195.3 4.10 184.7 190.2 2.98 186.3 192.9 3.54
Consumer Food Price Index 190.1 201.3 5.89 200.7 210.0 4.63 193.8 204.3 5.42

Notes:

  1. Prov.       : Provisional.
  2. –               : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

 

Annex III

General CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for June 2024 (Final) and July 2024 (Provisional) (Base: 2012=100)

 

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined
Weights June 24 Index
(Final)		 July 24 Index
(Prov.)		 Weights June 24 Index
(Final)		 July 24 Index
(Prov.)		 Weights June 24 Index
(Final)		 July 24 Index
(Prov.)
(1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11)
1 Andhra Pradesh 5.40 198.7 198.7 3.64 197.8 197.9 4.58 198.4 198.4
2 Arunachal Pradesh 0.14 194.5 196.0 0.06 0.10 194.5 196.0
3 Assam 2.63 192.7 196.3 0.79 188.1 191.6 1.77 191.8 195.3
4 Bihar 8.21 185.8 190.3 1.62 193.0 197.2 5.14 186.9 191.3
5 Chhattisgarh 1.68 182.0 186.1 1.22 178.9 182.0 1.46 180.8 184.5
6 Delhi 0.28 170.5 173.2 5.64 168.7 173.7 2.77 168.8 173.7
7 Goa 0.14 174.1 177.4 0.25 177.5 178.6 0.19 176.2 178.1
8 Gujarat 4.54 188.4 190.8 6.82 178.7 182.0 5.60 182.9 185.8
9 Haryana 3.30 192.2 197.5 3.35 181.6 185.3 3.32 187.2 191.8
10 Himachal Pradesh 1.03 176.6 180.5 0.26 181.5 183.7 0.67 177.5 181.1
11 Jharkhand 1.96 186.0 187.1 1.39 189.0 192.4 1.69 187.1 189.1
12 Karnataka 5.09 195.9 196.6 6.81 197.3 198.3 5.89 196.7 197.5
13 Kerala 5.50 201.2 200.5 3.46 196.9 196.4 4.55 199.7 199.1
14 Madhya Pradesh 4.93 188.1 192.4 3.97 189.9 193.9 4.48 188.8 193.0
15 Maharashtra 8.25 191.8 193.6 18.86 184.4 185.7 13.18 186.9 188.3
16 Manipur 0.23 220.5 221.6 0.12 186.8 187.0 0.18 209.8 210.7
17 Meghalaya 0.28 173.9 176.6 0.15 179.2 182.9 0.22 175.5 178.6
18 Mizoram 0.07 204.2 203.9 0.13 177.4 178.5 0.10 187.8 188.4
19 Nagaland 0.14 197.0 198.6 0.12 180.7 182.7 0.13 190.1 191.8
20 Odisha 2.93 195.5 200.3 1.31 187.0 190.1 2.18 193.1 197.4
21 Punjab 3.31 183.3 186.9 3.09 175.9 180.3 3.21 180.0 183.9
22 Rajasthan 6.63 187.4 190.9 4.23 186.6 190.7 5.51 187.1 190.8
23 Sikkim 0.06 198.0 201.9 0.03 187.4 190.2 0.05 194.5 198.1
24 Tamil Nadu 5.55 199.4 200.4 9.20 197.6 198.5 7.25 198.3 199.3
25 Telangana 3.16 208.1 207.8 4.41 199.9 200.5 3.74 203.6 203.8
26 Tripura 0.35 205.5 210.6 0.14 199.8 202.7 0.25 204.0 208.6
27 Uttar Pradesh 14.83 190.0 196.0 9.54 187.7 192.0 12.37 189.2 194.6
28 Uttarakhand 1.06 184.7 189.6 0.73 186.3 190.8 0.91 185.3 190.0
29 West Bengal 6.99 195.9 200.1 7.20 191.3 193.6 7.09 193.7 197.0
30 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 0.05 202.3 207.2 0.07 187.2 188.1 0.06 194.6 197.5
31 Chandigarh 0.02 185.4 190.2 0.34 175.7 178.1 0.17 176.3 178.8
32 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 0.02 181.5 184.8 0.04 187.5 189.3 0.03 185.5 187.8
33 Daman & Diu 0.02 190.1 197.6 0.02 188.5 188.5 0.02 189.4 193.8
34 Jammu & Kashmir* 1.14 198.2 200.4 0.72 193.3 195.4 0.94 196.5 198.6
35 Lakshadweep 0.01 198.5 202.1 0.01 187.2 187.8 0.01 192.7 194.8
36 Puducherry 0.08 201.9 203.4 0.27 194.4 195.5 0.17 196.3 197.5
All India 100.00 192.2 195.3 100.00 187.8 190.2 100.00 190.2 192.9

Notes:

  1. Prov.:  Provisional
  2. –:  indicates the receipt of price schedules is less than 80% of allocated schedules and therefore indices are not compiled.
  3. *: Figures of this row pertain to the prices and weights of the combined Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir

and Ladakh (erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir).

 

 

Annex IV

 

Year-on-year inflation rates (%) of major@ States for Rural, Urban and Combined for July 2024 (Provisional) (Base: 2012=100)

 

Sl. No. Name of the State/UT Rural Urban Combined
July 23 Index
(Final)		 July 24

Index
(Prov.)

 Inflation Rate
(%)		 July 23 Index
(Final)		 July 24

Index
(Prov.)

 Inflation Rate
(%)		 July 23 Index
(Final)		 July 24

Index
(Prov.)

 Inflation Rate
(%)
(1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11)
1 Andhra Pradesh 192.2 198.7 3.38 191.5 197.9 3.34 191.9 198.4 3.39
2 Assam 186.4 196.3 5.31 183.4 191.6 4.47 185.8 195.3 5.11
3 Bihar 179.5 190.3 6.02 187.4 197.2 5.23 180.7 191.3 5.87
4 Chhattisgarh 181.4 186.1 2.59 179.3 182.0 1.51 180.6 184.5 2.16
5 Delhi 169.1 173.2 2.42 170.3 173.7 2.00 170.2 173.7 2.06
6 Gujarat 183.9 190.8 3.75 177.2 182.0 2.71 180.1 185.8 3.16
7 Haryana 187.4 197.5 5.39 179.1 185.3 3.46 183.5 191.8 4.52
8 Himachal Pradesh 174.9 180.5 3.20 181.4 183.7 1.27 176.1 181.1 2.84
9 Jharkhand 184.2 187.1 1.57 188.7 192.4 1.96 185.9 189.1 1.72
10 Karnataka 188.8 196.6 4.13 192.7 198.3 2.91 190.9 197.5 3.46
11 Kerala 191.4 200.5 4.75 188.8 196.4 4.03 190.5 199.1 4.51
12 Madhya Pradesh 185.4 192.4 3.78 190.0 193.9 2.05 187.3 193.0 3.04
13 Maharashtra 188.7 193.6 2.60 179.2 185.7 3.63 182.4 188.3 3.23
14 Odisha 189.9 200.3 5.48 184.2 190.1 3.20 188.3 197.4 4.83
15 Punjab 181.5 186.9 2.98 174.7 180.3 3.21 178.5 183.9 3.03
16 Rajasthan 185.7 190.9 2.80 186.7 190.7 2.14 186.1 190.8 2.53
17 Tamil Nadu 194.1 200.4 3.25 193.1 198.5 2.80 193.5 199.3 3.00
18 Telangana 203.3 207.8 2.21 193.8 200.5 3.46 198.1 203.8 2.88
19 Uttar Pradesh 185.7 196.0 5.55 186.9 192.0 2.73 186.1 194.6 4.57
20 Uttarakhand 182.9 189.6 3.66 188.1 190.8 1.44 184.8 190.0 2.81
21 West Bengal 192.4 200.1 4.00 188.0 193.6 2.98 190.3 197.0 3.52
22 Jammu & Kashmir* 191.9 200.4 4.43 191.7 195.4 1.93 191.8 198.6 3.55
All India 187.6 195.3 4.10 184.7 190.2 2.98 186.3 192.9 3.54
