Consultative Committee meeting of the Ministry of Labour and Employment reviews Functioning of the Directorate General of Mines Safety

New Delhi,14th December: The Meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Labour and Employment to review the Functioning of Directorate General of Mines Safety(DGMS) was held in New Delhi today under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Environment, Forests and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav. Members of Parliament of various political parties took part in the meeting. The MPs present were Shri Sunil Kumar Mondal, Shri Rajmani Patel, Shri Umesh G Jadhav, Shri Sunil Kumar Soni, Shri Bhagirath Chaudhary, Sh Tirath Singh Rawat, Smt Sangeeta Yadav Sh Sumedhanand Saraswati and Shri Iranna Kadadi.

DG, DGMS gave a presentation highlighting the activities of DGMS to ensure occupationl safety of mine workers. He informed the members about the recent initiatives taken by DGMS to introduce digitization of inspections and approval processes and mechanization of mines.

Members of Parliament appreciated the efforts of the Institute in bringing down the accident rate in mines and also suggested ways to make the functioning of DGMS more effective.

In his concluding remarks Shri Bhupender Yadav emphasized upon the need for using modern technology to ensure compliance of labour safety provisions of Mines acts and rules there under.

Shri Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Labour and Employment delivered the vote of thanks.