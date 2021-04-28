Construction Work Of Foot Over Bridge To Facilitate Sangat To Gurudwara Sri Dukh Niwaran Sahib Near Completion

Patiala: The construction work of foot over bridge coming up with ramp and escalator at a cost of Rs. 249.5 lakh near the historical Gurdwara Sri Dukh Niwaran Sahib is near completion and would be humble tribute to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, on the occasion of his 400th birth anniversary celebrations, said Patiala MP Mrs Preneet Kaur.



It is worthwhile to mention that due to heavy volume of traffic on Patiala-Sirhind Road, which further joins the National Highway at Madhopur Junction, pilgrims and the general public visiting Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib have to face difficulty in crossing the road. Due to which the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had decided to construct this bridge at this place for the convenience of the Sangat and the people.



Mrs. Preneet Kaur further said that Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab Government was committed to overall development of historic city Patiala. She further said that one more foot over bridge would also be constructed on the Mall Road near the ancient and historic Sri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala for the convenience of the pilgrims and passersby.

It may be recalled that the construction of the bridge was started by the MP Mrs Preneet Kaur and the PWD Minister Vijay Inder Singla but the work was got delayed due to COVID lockdown last year.



The Member of Parliament further said that earlier the pilgrims and passers-by coming to pay homage at Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib had to face many a problem but now the newly constructed escalator and ramp would be helpful to pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Sahib by avoiding the traffic. She said that the completion of the foot over bridge would prove beneficial for the local and remote area pilgrims.



Mrs. Preneet Kaur said that with the commissioning of this bridge, the pilgrims would be able to cross the road to pay homage at this historic place and the traffic would run smoothly thereby eliminating the risk of accidents.



Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh Bindra , Executive Engineer, National Highways, PWD, Mohali Division, said that the foot over bridge would be 3 meters wide and 43 meters long. It will be decorated with beautiful lights and covered with poly carbonate sheet to protect tge pilgrims from sun heat and rain. He further said that the department has already placed tge order for installation of escalators and a generator so that power cut would not hamper the working of escalator.

