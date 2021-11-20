Construction of Ekalavya schools put on fast track after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation Stone of 50 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

New Delhi : The construction drive of Eklavya schools got a big boost after the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid foundation of 50 schools on ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’ as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on 15th November 2021 virtually from Bhopal. These schools are being set up in 26 districts of 7 States and 1 UT.

Narendra Modi, while highlighting the importance of these schools, said that 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools will be set up across India. Each block with more than 50% ST population and at least 20,000 tribal persons will have such schools. Out of these 50 schools, 20 schools are located in Jharkhand, 15 in Odisha, 4 each in Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, 3 in Maharashtra, 2 in Madhya Pradesh and 1 each in Tripura and Dadra and Nagar Haveli. These schools are located in hilly and forest areas of the country and benefit children tribals inhabiting remotest areas of the country.

The foundation laying ceremony by the Prime Minister saw presence of dignitaries at key locations and was marked by great fanfare including cultural programmes. Sh. Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs joined the inauguration event from Jharkhand, where 20 schools were inaugurated. In Chhattisgarh, Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta, Minister of State of Tribal Affairs graced the occasion at the EMRS site in Batouli Block, Surguja District, Chhattisgarh.