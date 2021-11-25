Constitution Day on 26th November; to be celebrated in the Central Hall of Parliament House

New Delhi : Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate the 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. As part of this Mahotsav, India is celebrating Constitution Day tomorrow i.e. 26th November with great fervour and gaiety in the Central Hall of Parliament House.

President of India will be leading the celebrations of Constitution Day live from Central Hall of Parliament at 11:00 AM onwards.

The occasion will also be graced by Vice- President, Hon’ble Prime Minister, Hon’ble Speaker, Ministers, MPs and other dignitaries. This function will be live streamed through Sansad TV/DD and Online Portals.

After the speech of Hon’ble President, whole nation is invited to read Preamble to the Constitution live with him. He will also inaugurate ‘Online Quiz on Constitutional Democracy’ -(mpa.gov.in/constitution-day). The portal regarding reading Preamble to the Constitution in 23 languages (22 official and English) will go live today midnight. Certificates can be down lowed from from mpa.gov.in/constitution-day.

​​​