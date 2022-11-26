Constitution Day celebration in Ministry of Development North Eastern Region

New Delhi : Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region organized a daylong celebration on the occasion of Constitution Day.

The celebration started with Preamble Reading in Hindi and English.

A Slogan Writing Competition, based on this year’s Constitution Day Theme, i.e., “India – the Mother of Democracy / भारतलोकतन्त्रकीजननी”was organized.

Followed by the competition, officers of Ministry of DoNER had an interactive discussion about the Constitution of India with the officials.

A quiz based on India and Indian Constitution was also conducted by the Ministry of DoNER. All the Officers and Staff actively participated in the daylong celebrations.

Standees and posters have been displayed prominently throughout the premises of MDoNER.