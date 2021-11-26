Constitution Day an occasion to bow down to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: Suresh Bhardwaj

New Delhi : Himachal Pradesh Urban Development and Law Minister Suresh Bhardwaj today said that the Constitution Day was an occasion to bow down to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India. The Minister, quoting Dr. Ambedkar, said, The constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age. This is the day to reaffirm our faith in the rights and duties enshrined in the constitution. This is the way to make India the nation that our founding fathers had envisioned, said the minister. The Minister cautioned people to denounce the forces trying to mislead people or the community. He said that the present centre government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the protection of the constitution of India. He also mentioned that a brazen attack was made to diminish the constitution on June 26, 1975, when the press was censored and the fundamental rights of the people were snatched. I also faced the brazenness of the government but it was the power of the constitution that people of the country threw away the arrogant rulers, he added. Suresh Bhardwaj said that the fundamental rights and duties enshrined in the constitution are pillars of Indian democracy that maintain a balance between legislative, executive, and judiciary

