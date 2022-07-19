CONSERVATION AND PROCESSING OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCE UNDER PMKSY

New Delhi :A total of 17 projects for food processing have been approved by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries under various sub-schemes of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Smpada Yojana (PMKSY) in 2021-22 having processing capacity of 3.6428 Lakh MT/annum and preservation capacity of 2.2149 Lakh MT/annum.
(b): The details of 17 projects are as under:
|SN
|Scheme
|Number of Approved Projects
|1
|Agro Processing Clusters (APC)
|7
|2
|Creation/Expansion of Food Processing/Preservation Capacity (CEFPPC)
|3
|3
|Integrated Cold Chain & Value Addition Infrastructure (ICC)
|5
|4
|Mega Food Parks (MFP)
|2
|Total
|17
(c): The 17 projects sanctioned in 2021-22 have employment capacity of 11,137.
This information was given by Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today