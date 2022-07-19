CONSERVATION AND PROCESSING OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCE UNDER PMKSY

New Delhi :A total of 17 projects for food processing have been approved by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries under various sub-schemes of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Smpada Yojana (PMKSY) in 2021-22 having processing capacity of 3.6428 Lakh MT/annum and preservation capacity of 2.2149 Lakh MT/annum.

(b): The details of 17 projects are as under:

SN Scheme Number of Approved Projects 1 Agro Processing Clusters (APC) 7 2 Creation/Expansion of Food Processing/Preservation Capacity (CEFPPC) 3 3 Integrated Cold Chain & Value Addition Infrastructure (ICC) 5 4 Mega Food Parks (MFP) 2 Total 17

(c): The 17 projects sanctioned in 2021-22 have employment capacity of 11,137.

This information was given by Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Lok Sabha today