Connoisseurs Throng To The International Odissi Dance Festival

Bhubaneswar – The 2nd day of the biggest Odissi ensemble witnessed a beautiful blend of rhythm, movement and music representing the three styles of Odissi. The morning session featured some good performances by the artistes of Jagruti Cultural Academy (Group), Ankita Behera (Solo), Paromita Banarjee (Solo), Labanya Ghosh (Solo), Nibedita Lenka (Solo), Srimayee Nrutya Anustana (Group), Vidhi Sengupta (Solo), Basanta Ku. Nanda (Solo), Spriha Dutta (Solo), Ankit Kumar Das (Solo) and Manmohan Sageet Parisad (Group).

The afternoon’s session was started with Group dance by Sanchari Foundation followed by Tithi Das (Solo), Rubi Hati and Sarmista Tarai (Duet), Debashreeta Swain (Solo), Simantini Mitra Behura (Solo) and Narteswar Cultural Center (Group).

The evening’s programme began with Solo Dance by Sangita Das followed by Ankita Sengupta (Solo), Chinmaya Behera (Solo), Bhagat Pradhan & Debasmita Barik (Duet), Puspa Panda (Solo), Sashmita Panda (Solo), Dipsi Pattanaik (Solo), Amrita Pathsani & Abhilipsa Bhanja (Duet) and student of Utkal Sangeet Mohavidyalaya presented group dance. The art lovers of the city are getting more interested who throng in a large number to this International Odissi Dance Festival organized by GKCM ORC.

The dignitaries who graced the function were Prof. Hrusikesh Mallick, President Odisha Sahitya Academy; Manaswani Sahoo, Additional Secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture; Guru Durga Charan Ranbir, Eminent Odissi Exponent; Guru Dhaneswar Swain, Eminent Tabla Player; Guru Laxmikant Pallit, Eminent Singer and Composer; Prabodh Rout, Secretary, Odisha Sahitya Academy; Prabodh Rath, Secretary Odisha Sangita Natak Academy; Subodh Acharya, Chief Executive, GKCM Odissi Research Centre and Anuja Tarini Mishra, Administrative Officer, GKCM Odissi Reach Centre. The programme was anchored by Dr. Mrutyunjaya Rath.