Connecting cultural capital of Bihar to capital of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal; IndiGo announces new flights from Darbhanga

New Delhi: In-line with its vision to strengthen regional connectivity, IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, announced Darbhanga as our new domestic destination in the 6E network. The airline will connect Darbhanga to Kolkata and Hyderabad via direct flights, effective July 05, 2021. Being the 6th largest metropolis in Bihar, Darbhanga is also one of the fastest growing cities of India owing to the increasing opportunities in manufacturing and trade across the states.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to have one of Bihar’s largest cities, Darbhanga, as our new domestic destination in 6E network. Increased connectivity between the three states will help promote trade and commerce in the region. IndiGo is committed to provide wider networks with an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience onboard our lean clean flying machine”.