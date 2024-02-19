Congress Set to Unveil Initial Candidate Roster for Odisha Assembly Elections

In a significant development ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections in Odisha, the Congress party is poised to unveil its maiden list of candidates imminently, as confirmed by a prominent party leader.

The decision to release the first slate of candidates was formalized during a pivotal meeting of the Pradesh Election Committee (PEC), convened in Bhubaneswar on Monday. This strategic move underscores the party’s proactive stance in gearing up for the electoral battle ahead.

The crucial gathering saw the participation of key luminaries within the party ranks, including Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak, former presidents Prasad Harichandan and Jaydev Jena, Member of Parliament Saptagiri Ulaka, as well as seasoned legislators Narasingha Mishra and Santosh Singh Saluja. Additionally, the presence of campaign committee chief Bijay Patnaik further emphasized the significance of the deliberations.

The impending release of the candidate list marks a pivotal phase in the party’s electioneering strategy, as it aims to rally support and present a formidable lineup for the electoral contest. The meticulous selection process reflects the party’s commitment to fielding candidates who resonate with the aspirations and concerns of the electorate across the diverse constituencies of Odisha.

With the assembly polls on the horizon, the Congress’s strategic maneuvering underscores its determination to make a formidable impact in the electoral arena. As the party gears up to unveil its initial roster of candidates, anticipation mounts, setting the stage for a dynamic and closely contested electoral landscape in Odisha.

The forthcoming announcement of candidates heralds the commencement of a spirited electoral campaign, wherein the Congress aims to articulate its vision, engage with voters, and present itself as a viable alternative, vying for the mandate of the people of Odisha.