Congress names Tarun Pandey as its candidate for the Jharsuguda by-election

Bhubaneswar: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approves the candidature of Tarun Pandey as Congress candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha from Jharsuguda constituency. Tarun Pandey son of former MLA Biren Pandey announced Congress candidate for Jharsuguda bypoll scheduled on May 10.
