Odia OrbitOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Congress names Tarun Pandey as its candidate for the Jharsuguda by-election

By OdAdmin

Bhubaneswar:  Congress president  Mallikarjun Kharge approves the candidature of Tarun Pandey  as Congress candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of  Odisha from  Jharsuguda constituency. Tarun Pandey son of former MLA Biren Pandey announced Congress candidate for Jharsuguda bypoll scheduled on May 10.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.