Congress MP Rahul Gandhi appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha

Bhubaneswar: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal says “Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the LoP in the Lok Sabha..” CPP Chairperson wrote a letter to the Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab informing the decision of appointment  of Shri Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

