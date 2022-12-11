Congress Leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu sworn in as new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

Senior Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the New Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh at a mega swearing-in ceremony held at historic ridge ground in Shimla today. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also took oath with him. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath to both.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Government in Himachal was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, State Party President Pratibha Singh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot among other senior congress leaders.

Sukhu son of HRTC bus driver is a grassroots politician who has vast organizational experience in the hill state. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu a four-time MLA from Nadaun, was a former chief of Congress in the state and has been part of NSUI and Youth Congress.