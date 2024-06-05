Congratulatory call by His Majesty the King of Bhutan to Prime Minister Modi

His Majesty, The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, called Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today to congratulate him on the victory of NDA in the 18th Lok Sabha elections. His Majesty The King conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister thanked His Majesty The King for his warm wishes. Reiterating the exemplary ties of friendship between Bhutan and Bharat, Prime Minister reaffirmed Government of India’s commitment to working with the Royal Government of Bhutan and taking the unique bilateral partnership to greater heights.

India-Bhutan partnership is characterized by utmost trust, goodwill, and mutual understanding at all levels and is reinforced by robust people to people linkages and close economic and development partnership.