Conference on career options, entrepreneurial opportunities in Ayush Sector in N-E region on 11th September

New Delhi : To involve students in a more inclusive way and help them explore their career paths in Ayush Systems the Ministry of Ayush is organising a conference on the theme ‘Diverse and Fulfilling Career Paths in Ayush Systems with a Focus on North-Eastern States’ in Guwahati on Saturday 11th September 2021.

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways, will be the chief guest while Shri Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology and IT in Government of Assam will be the guest of honour. The conference will delve upon diverse and fulfilling career paths in Ayush systems with special focus on education, entrepreneurship and employment.

This conference will be attended by the heads of the institutions, principals and deans of various AYUSH colleges in North Eastern states, heads of the National Ayush Institutes, director generals of all the research councils under the Ministry of Ayush among others. The conference will not only deliberate upon the prospects of a rewarding career in Ayush sector but will also focus on start-ups, wellness tourism and entrepreneurship development in that part of the country.

There will be the industry experts to guide the youth on the skill set required to build a flourishing career or start their own successful entrepreneurial ventures.

The event will also help in realising the Prime Minister’s vision for a vibrant and developed North East, since the conference will focus on the students of the north-eastern states.