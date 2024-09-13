Conference on Buddhism’s role in promoting Global Leadership to be organised in Mumbai tomorrow

The Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India and International Buddhist Confederation are jointly organising a one-day conclave on “Buddha’s Madhyama Marg to guide future Global Leadership” on 14th September 2024 at Nehru Science Centre, Worli, Mumbai. Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju will be the Chief Guest at the event.

The event aims to deliberate ways of disseminating and internalizing universal values for the followers of Dhamma across the philosophical, academic, cultural and national diversities; to work together in addressing the current challenges both within an individual and globally in order to offer a sustainable model for the future of the world. The conference will also honour the legacy of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, whose contribution to modern Buddhism remains indispensable.

The Conference will consist of three sessions, namely the “Role and Relevance of Buddha Dhamma in Modern Times”, “Significance of Mindful Techniques”, and “New Age Leadership and Implementation of Buddha Dhamma”. Collectively, these panels will deliberate on practical solutions to the goal of universal brotherhood, sustainability, and overall personal well-being in light of Buddha’s teachings and the principles of Dhamma.