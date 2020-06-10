Conditions becoming favourable for further advance of SW Monsoon

New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorology Centre, New Delhi/Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department:

♦ Southwest Monsoon advanced into remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of westcentral & north Bay of Bengal; most parts of Mizoram & Manipur and Tripura and some parts of Assam & Nagaland.

♦ The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Karwar, Shimoga, Tumukuru, Chittoor, and in the northeastern parts of Agartala and Kohima.

♦ Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Goa; Some parts of Maharashtra; some more parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema; some parts of Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh; some more parts of Central and North Bay of Bengal and some more parts of Northeastern states during next 48 hours.

♦ Conditions are likely to become favorable subsequently for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra; remaining parts of Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Bay of Bengal and northeastern states, entire Sikkim and some parts of Odisha and West Bengal during subsequent 24 hours.

♦ The low pressure area over Eastcentral and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal persists. The associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height also persists. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become well marked during next 48 hours.

♦ Under the influence of this Low Pressure Area, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during 10th-11th June and over central India during 11th-13th June.

♦ The cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea between 2.1 km & 4.5 km above mean sea level persists.

♦ The trough from north Pakistan to the cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure area across north Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.

♦ The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan & neighbourhood between 1.5 km & 2.1 km above mean sea level persists.

Meanwhile, IMD forecasts —No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over most parts of the country during next 3 days.

Weather Warning:

(11 June) :

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Rayalaseema, Telangana and Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

♦ Squally weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea. Strong wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Central & adjoining North Bay of Bengal, along & off north Tamil Nadu- Andhra Pradesh-Odisha Coasts.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

(12 June):

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat State, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

♦ Heavy rainfall at a few places with very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Coastal Karnataka; heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe, Telangana, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Lakshadweep, Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

♦ Squally weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea. Strong wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Goa & Konkan coasts, Central & adjoining North Bay of Bengal, along & off Odisha Coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

(13 June ):

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat State, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe, Telangana, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, South Interior

Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

♦ Squally weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea. Strong wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Eastcentral Arabian Sea and Goa & Konkan coasts.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

(14 June):

♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan; with lightning at isolated places over Gujarat State, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Konkan & Goa and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat State, Madhya Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

♦ Squally weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea. Strong wind

(speed reaching 40-50 kmph) over Eastcentral Arabian Sea.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

