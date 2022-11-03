CONCLUSION OF NAVAL COMMANDERS’ CONFERENCE – 2022/02

New Delhi : The bi-annual Naval Commanders’ Conference concluded on 03 Nov 22. The Hon’ble Raksha Mantri interacted with the Senior leadership of the Indian Navy during the Naval Commanders’ Conference on 02 Nov 22. He witnessed a Tech Demonstration along the sidelines of the Conference. He appreciated the Navy for the efforts invested towards indigenisation and innovation in the recent years, while urging the Naval Commanders to maintain focus on futuristic capability development for effectively overcoming emerging challenges in the Maritime Domain.

The Hon’ble RM also commended the Navy for maintaining a high Operational tempo towards ensuring secure seas for national security and prosperity. He congratulated the Navy for successful commissioning of INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously designed and constructed Aircraft Carrier and adoption of a new Naval Ensign, shedding vestigial linkages to our colonial past.

In consonance with the views of the Hon’ble RM, the Chief of Defence Staff, in his maiden address to the Naval Commanders since assuming charge, reiterated the need for Operational preparedness, Aatmanirbharta and the need for further integration in the Armed Forces towards collectively meeting India’s National Security imperatives. The Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Force Staff and the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman, Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) also interacted with the Naval Commanders and discussed avenues of further augmenting Tri-Services’ synergy and readiness, considering the prevailing Security environment.

The Conference provided an opportunity to the Naval Commanders to introspect on important Maritime matters at the Military Strategic level. Along the sidelines of the conference, the Naval Commanders also interacted with various ‘Think Tanks’ on Strategic issues.