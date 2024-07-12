Concept of Viksit Bharat is not just a goal but a sacred mission – Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today remarked that concept of Viksit Bharat @2047 is not just a goal but a sacred mission. Asserting that this century belongs to Bharat, he called upon “every citizen, every institution, and every sector of our society” to contribute their utmost.

Addressing the students and faculty of NMIMS in Mumbai today, VP underlined that as a consequence of series of affirmative governance initiatives, there has been a sea change in the business ecosystem and India is now seen as a favourite destination of investments and opportunities.

Shri Dhankhar compared India’s political journey to a rocket’s ascent, emphasizing resilience and progress despite occasional challenges. He noted that just as air pockets do not disturb a flight’s trajectory or destination, India’s political challenges have not hindered its rise. Highlighting the nation’s significant progress, Shri Dhankhar emphasized on the immense effort required a decade ago to launch this journey and remarked “Trust me, the next five years will see India’s rise like that of a rocket breaking beyond gravitational force.”

Highlighting the presence of nefarious forces with pernicious designs attempting to demean and taint the nation’s progress, the Vice-President called on the youth to actively counter negative narratives aimed at tarnishing India’s institutions and growth trajectory.

Talking about the abrogation of Article 370, VP referred to a Parliamentary discussion in 1963 in which the then Prime Minister had stated that Article 370 would wear away over time, emphasizing its temporary nature. Thanking the Parliamentarians for their decisive action in abrogating Article 370 in 2019, Shri Dhankhar mentioned that that the outcomes might have been different had Dr. Ambedkar drafted Article 370 or Sardar Patel been in charge of the integration of Jammu and Kashmir after the independence.

In his address, the Vice-President highlighted the illustrious history of India’s renowned educational institutions like Nalanda, Takshashila, Vikramshila, and Vallabhi. He emphasized that these ancient universities made India a knowledge powerhouse, significantly enhancing its diplomatic soft power and shaping trade directions. He also underlined the critical relevance of higher education in national development and empowerment, drawing from the legacy of these historic centers of learning.

Highlighting the transformative power of education, Shri Dhankhar described it as a driving force that empowers individuals, fosters innovation, and propels economic growth, contributing significantly to societal and national progress.

On this occasion, VP also urged the youth to break free from conventional thinking and embrace the vast opportunities available to today. Expressing the need to move beyond the traditional focus on competitive examinations and explore the new, unconventional prospects emerging in various fields, Shri Dhankhar encouraged everyone to look beyond the horizon and recognize the immense potential in emerging areas such as AI, quantum computing, Green Hydrogen Mission.

Dr. (Smt.) Sudesh Dhankhar, Shri Ramesh Bais, the Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Praful Patel, the Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Shri Amrishbhai Rasiklal Patel, Chancellor of NMIMS, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, NMIMS, Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, NMIMS, faculty members, staff and students were present on the occasion.\