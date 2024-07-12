Concept of Viksit Bharat is not just a goal but a sacred mission – Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today remarked that concept of Viksit Bharat @2047 is not just a goal but a sacred mission. Asserting that this century belongs to Bharat, he called upon “every citizen, every institution, and every sector of our society” to contribute their utmost.
Addressing the students and faculty of NMIMS in Mumbai today, VP underlined that as a consequence of series of affirmative governance initiatives, there has been a sea change in the business ecosystem and India is now seen as a favourite destination of investments and opportunities.
Highlighting the presence of nefarious forces with pernicious designs attempting to demean and taint the nation’s progress, the Vice-President called on the youth to actively counter negative narratives aimed at tarnishing India’s institutions and growth trajectory.
Talking about the abrogation of Article 370, VP referred to a Parliamentary discussion in 1963 in which the then Prime Minister had stated that Article 370 would wear away over time, emphasizing its temporary nature. Thanking the Parliamentarians for their decisive action in abrogating Article 370 in 2019, Shri Dhankhar mentioned that that the outcomes might have been different had Dr. Ambedkar drafted Article 370 or Sardar Patel been in charge of the integration of Jammu and Kashmir after the independence.
On this occasion, VP also urged the youth to break free from conventional thinking and embrace the vast opportunities available to today. Expressing the need to move beyond the traditional focus on competitive examinations and explore the new, unconventional prospects emerging in various fields, Shri Dhankhar encouraged everyone to look beyond the horizon and recognize the immense potential in emerging areas such as AI, quantum computing, Green Hydrogen Mission.