Computerisation of Gram Panchayats

New Delhi : Panchayat being a State subject, providing basic infrastructure including computers etc. is primarily the responsibility of concerned State Government/ UT administration. The level of computerisation of GPs varies among States, depending upon the availability of electric power supply, internet connectivity, adequate computer- trained manpower, financial resources at the GP level etc.

Under the erstwhile scheme of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Sashaktikaran Abhiyan (RGPSA), Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) had provided financial assistance to States/ UTs for e-enablement including computers and peripherals upto 2014-15. Under the restructured scheme of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), funds have been provided to States/UTs for provision of computer for their e-enablement. Further, the untied/ basic grants under 15th Finance Commission can also be used by Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) for computer in the respective Rural Local Bodies.

MoPR is implementing e-Panchayat Mission Mode Project (MMP) under which a suite of core common applications has been developed to address various aspects of Panchayats’ functioning including planning, budgeting, implementation, accounting, monitoring, social audit and delivery of citizen services like issue of certificates, licenses, etc.

For attaining the vision of Digital India, BharatNet project is being implemented by Department of Telecommunications in a phased manner to create network to connect all the Gram Panchayats by broadband in the country. As on 01.11.2021, a total number of 1,65,765 GPs (including Block Head Quarters) have been made Service Ready in the country. The targeted date for the completion of the project is extended to August, 2023.

State/UT-wise details of Gram Panchayats with/ without computer

Sl. No State/UT Gram Panchayats including TLBs (as per LGD updated on 01.12.2021) GP with Computer GP Without computers 1 Andaman & Nicobar Islands 70 70 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 13371 7854 5517 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2108 305 1803 4 Assam* 2666 1399 1267 5 Bihar 8173 7626 547 6 Chhattisgarh 11658 5484 6174 7 Goa 191 191 0 8 Gujarat* 14257 14253 4 9 Haryana 6225 2500 3725 10 Himachal Pradesh 3615 3226 389 11 Jammu & Kashmir 4291 3973 318 12 Jharkhand 4352 3753 599 13 Karnataka 5975 5550 425 14 Kerala 941 941 0 15 Ladakh 193 184 9 16 Lakshadweep 10 10 0 17 Madhya Pradesh 22741 22710 31 18 Maharashtra 27897 26167 1730 19 Manipur 3818 86 3732 20 Meghalaya 9005 5171 3834 21 Mizoram 834 175 659 22 Nagaland 1288 216 1072 23 Odisha 6798 6798 0 24 Puducherry 108 100 8 25 Punjab 13263 13263 0 26 Rajasthan 11341 9701 1640 27 Sikkim 185 165 20 28 Tamil Nadu 12525 12525 0 29 Telangana 12769 4783 7986 30 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 38 38 0 31 Tripura* 1219 412 807 32 Uttar Pradesh 58189 36167 22022 33 Uttarakhand 7791 1939 5852 34 West Bengal 3340 3340 0 Total 271245 201075 70170 * Including TLBs

This information was given by Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.