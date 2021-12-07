Computerisation of Gram Panchayats

New Delhi : Panchayat being a State subject, providing basic infrastructure including computers etc. is primarily the responsibility of concerned State Government/ UT administration. The level of computerisation of GPs varies among States, depending upon the availability of electric power supply, internet connectivity, adequate computer- trained manpower, financial resources at the GP level etc.
Under the erstwhile scheme of Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Sashaktikaran Abhiyan (RGPSA), Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) had provided financial assistance to States/ UTs for e-enablement including computers and peripherals upto 2014-15. Under the restructured scheme of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA), funds have been provided to States/UTs for provision of computer for their e-enablement. Further, the untied/ basic grants under 15th Finance Commission can also be used by Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) for computer in the respective Rural Local Bodies.
MoPR is implementing e-Panchayat Mission Mode Project (MMP) under which a suite of core common applications has been developed to address various aspects of Panchayats’ functioning including planning, budgeting, implementation, accounting, monitoring, social audit and delivery of citizen services like issue of certificates, licenses, etc.
For attaining the vision of Digital India, BharatNet project is being implemented by Department of Telecommunications in a phased manner to create network to connect all the Gram Panchayats by broadband in the country. As on 01.11.2021, a total number of 1,65,765 GPs (including Block Head Quarters) have been made Service Ready in the country. The targeted date for the completion of the project is extended to August, 2023.
State/UT-wise details of Gram Panchayats with/ without computer
|Sl. No
|State/UT
|Gram Panchayats including TLBs (as per LGD updated on 01.12.2021)
|GP with Computer
|GP Without computers
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|70
|70
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|13371
|7854
|5517
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2108
|305
|1803
|4
|Assam*
|2666
|1399
|1267
|5
|Bihar
|8173
|7626
|547
|6
|Chhattisgarh
|11658
|5484
|6174
|7
|Goa
|191
|191
|0
|8
|Gujarat*
|14257
|14253
|4
|9
|Haryana
|6225
|2500
|3725
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|3615
|3226
|389
|11
|Jammu & Kashmir
|4291
|3973
|318
|12
|Jharkhand
|4352
|3753
|599
|13
|Karnataka
|5975
|5550
|425
|14
|Kerala
|941
|941
|0
|15
|Ladakh
|193
|184
|9
|16
|Lakshadweep
|10
|10
|0
|17
|Madhya Pradesh
|22741
|22710
|31
|18
|Maharashtra
|27897
|26167
|1730
|19
|Manipur
|3818
|86
|3732
|20
|Meghalaya
|9005
|5171
|3834
|21
|Mizoram
|834
|175
|659
|22
|Nagaland
|1288
|216
|1072
|23
|Odisha
|6798
|6798
|0
|24
|Puducherry
|108
|100
|8
|25
|Punjab
|13263
|13263
|0
|26
|Rajasthan
|11341
|9701
|1640
|27
|Sikkim
|185
|165
|20
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|12525
|12525
|0
|29
|Telangana
|12769
|4783
|7986
|30
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|38
|38
|0
|31
|Tripura*
|1219
|412
|807
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|58189
|36167
|22022
|33
|Uttarakhand
|7791
|1939
|5852
|34
|West Bengal
|3340
|3340
|0
|Total
|271245
|201075
|70170
|* Including TLBs
This information was given by Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.