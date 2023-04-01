Computer Center Inaugurated in Utkal University on Utkal Dibasa

Bhubaneswar: Today, on the occasion of Utkal Dibasa, The Computer Center of the University has been inaugurated by Prof. Sabita Acharya, Vice-Chancellor in presence of Dr. Abhay Kumar Nayak, Registrar, Dr. Nigamananda Das, Director CDC, Dr. Manoranjan Senapati, Development Officer, Professor In-Charge University Computer Centre Dr. Prafulla Kumar Behera and all other teachers, staff and students. Computer center along with video conference room, computer lab, supervision room and technical team office have also been inaugurated. In the beginning of the program, the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar also planted trees in the computer center premises.

In this new computer center, 48 students have the opportunity to use the computer at the same time and avail high-speed Internet access. Apart from that the video conference facilities are also ready for two way interactive sessions and research activities.