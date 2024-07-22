Comprehensive Welfare Schemes Introduced for Laborers by Ministry of Labour & Employment

The Central Sector Schemes of Ministry of Labour and Employment being implemented are listed below:
- Labour Welfare Scheme (LWS) for welfare of Beedi/Cine / Non-Coal Mine workers and their family members covering three components viz. health, scholarship and housing;
- Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) to incentivise employers for creation of new employment and restoration of loss of employment during Covid-19 pandemic
- National Career Service (NCS) for establishment of Model Career Centres (MCCs)
- Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995 implemented through EPFO
- Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PMSYM), a voluntary contributory scheme with matching contribution by Government of India for old age pension
- Rehabilitation of Bonded Labourers for identification and rehabilitation of bonded labourers
- Health services through Employees State Insurance Corporation.
The details of expenditure under major schemes and the number of beneficiaries is mentioned below:
- PRADHAN MANTRI SHRAM YOGI MAANDHAN (PM-SYM) PENSION SCHEME:
|Year
|Expenditure (Rs. in Crore)
|2021-22
|324.23
|2022-23
|269.91
|2023-24
|162.51
As on 16.07.2024, more than 50 lakh beneficiaries have been enrolled on Maandhan portal under PMSYM scheme.
- LABOUR WELFARE SCHEME (LWS):
|Year
|Expenditure (Rs. in Crore)
|2021-22
|64.21
|2022-23
|80.79
|2023-24
|81.31
The total beneficiaries during 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 are 62,47,409.
- National Career Service (NCS):
|Year
|Expenditure (Rs. in Crore)
|2021-22
|24.31
|2022-23
|43.99
|2023-24
|46.90
Jobseekers / beneficiaries under NCS during above three financial years are 2,16,44,766.
- Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY):
|Year
|Amount Disbursed (Rs. in Crore)
|2021-22
|625.68
|2022-23
|669.53
|2023-24
|162.70
So far as on 31.03.2024, beneficiaries are 60.49 lakh.