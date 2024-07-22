Comprehensive Welfare Schemes Introduced for Laborers by Ministry of Labour & Employment

The Central Sector Schemes of Ministry of Labour and Employment being implemented are listed below:

Labour Welfare Scheme (LWS) for welfare of Beedi/Cine / Non-Coal Mine workers and their family members covering three components viz. health, scholarship and housing; Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) to incentivise employers for creation of new employment and restoration of loss of employment during Covid-19 pandemic National Career Service (NCS) for establishment of Model Career Centres (MCCs) Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), 1995 implemented through EPFO Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PMSYM), a voluntary contributory scheme with matching contribution by Government of India for old age pension Rehabilitation of Bonded Labourers for identification and rehabilitation of bonded labourers Health services through Employees State Insurance Corporation.

The details of expenditure under major schemes and the number of beneficiaries is mentioned below:

PRADHAN MANTRI SHRAM YOGI MAANDHAN (PM-SYM) PENSION SCHEME:

Year Expenditure (Rs. in Crore) 2021-22 324.23 2022-23 269.91 2023-24 162.51

As on 16.07.2024, more than 50 lakh beneficiaries have been enrolled on Maandhan portal under PMSYM scheme.

LABOUR WELFARE SCHEME (LWS):

Year Expenditure (Rs. in Crore) 2021-22 64.21 2022-23 80.79 2023-24 81.31

The total beneficiaries during 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 are 62,47,409.

National Career Service (NCS):

Year Expenditure (Rs. in Crore) 2021-22 24.31 2022-23 43.99 2023-24 46.90

Jobseekers / beneficiaries under NCS during above three financial years are 2,16,44,766.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY):

Year Amount Disbursed (Rs. in Crore) 2021-22 625.68 2022-23 669.53 2023-24 162.70

So far as on 31.03.2024, beneficiaries are 60.49 lakh.