Comprehensive Development of National Waterways-2 (River Brahamputra) at the cost of Rs. 474 crore has been taken up by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for implementation during 2020-21 to 2024-25

A project for comprehensive development of National Waterways-2 (River Brahamputra) at the cost of Rs. 474 cr has been taken up by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), an autonomous organization under Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways for implementation during 2020-21 to 2024-25. Details of activities are at Annexure-1. Besides, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways has a Central Sector Scheme (CSS) under which 100 % grant is provided to North Eastern States for development of Inland Water Transport. Details of ongoing projects under CSS in the State of Assam is at Annexure-2.

Comparative statement of yearly expenditure details on development of waterways in Assam for periods of 5 years from 2009-10 to 2013-14 under previous Government and from 2014-15 to 2018-19 under present Government is detailed at Annexure-3.

In addition to 891 km of NW-2 (the Brahmaputra) in 2014, 19 more Waterways were declared as National Waterways (NWs) in NER through National Waterways Act, 2016. Out of which 121 km of NW-16 (the Barak) has been taken up for development. Further, projects for development of Dhansiri river (NW-31) and  Kopili river (NW-57) have been approved.

Annexure -1

Ongoing Projects on Brahmaputra River (NW-2) in Assam as on 30th November 2022:

Sl.

No.

Name of Project

Description of activities

1

Comprehensive Development of NW-2 at a cost of Rs. 474 crore.

Project for development of NW-2 includes the following main activities:-

  1.  Construction of Jogighopa terminal,
  2. Construction of cargo cum passenger terminal at Bogibeel, Dibrugarh
  3. Fairway development
  4. O&M of navigational aids
  5. O&M of fixed & floating terminals
  6. O&M of vessels
  • vii. Consultancy/training
  1. Maintenance of e-portal etc.

Annexure-2

S.No.

Name of Project/Description

Cost of Project (Rs. in Crore)

Construction of 25 nos. of 17.0 M long Floating Terminals for 25 Ghat Banks on the river Brahmaputra under Central Sector Scheme

10.97

Construction of 15 nos. of 17.0 M long Floating Terminals for 15 Ghat Points on the river Barak (NW-16) under Central Sector Scheme.

6.37

Construction of 16 nos.  of 25.0 M long Floating Terminals for 16 Ghat Banks on the river Brahmaputra under Central Sector Scheme

13.70

Annexure -3

Comparative statement of expenditure details on development of waterways in Assam

Tenure of Previous Government from 2009-2014

Tenure of Present Government from 2014-2019

Year

Expenditure (Rs. in crore)

Year

Expenditure  (Rs. in crore)

2009-10

52.11

2014-15

37.33

2010-11

40.33

2015-16

79.39

2011-12

56.47

2016-17

74.67

2012-13

56.91

2017-18

118.97

2013-14

48.64

2018-19

109.61

This information was given by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

Odisha Diary bureau
