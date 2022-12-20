Comprehensive Development of National Waterways-2 (River Brahamputra) at the cost of Rs. 474 crore has been taken up by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for implementation during 2020-21 to 2024-25

A project for comprehensive development of National Waterways-2 (River Brahamputra) at the cost of Rs. 474 cr has been taken up by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), an autonomous organization under Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways for implementation during 2020-21 to 2024-25. Details of activities are at Annexure-1. Besides, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways has a Central Sector Scheme (CSS) under which 100 % grant is provided to North Eastern States for development of Inland Water Transport. Details of ongoing projects under CSS in the State of Assam is at Annexure-2.

Comparative statement of yearly expenditure details on development of waterways in Assam for periods of 5 years from 2009-10 to 2013-14 under previous Government and from 2014-15 to 2018-19 under present Government is detailed at Annexure-3.

In addition to 891 km of NW-2 (the Brahmaputra) in 2014, 19 more Waterways were declared as National Waterways (NWs) in NER through National Waterways Act, 2016. Out of which 121 km of NW-16 (the Barak) has been taken up for development. Further, projects for development of Dhansiri river (NW-31) and Kopili river (NW-57) have been approved.

Annexure -1

Ongoing Projects on Brahmaputra River (NW-2) in Assam as on 30th November 2022:

Sl. No. Name of Project Description of activities 1 Comprehensive Development of NW-2 at a cost of Rs. 474 crore. Project for development of NW-2 includes the following main activities:- Construction of Jogighopa terminal, Construction of cargo cum passenger terminal at Bogibeel, Dibrugarh Fairway development O&M of navigational aids O&M of fixed & floating terminals O&M of vessels vii. Consultancy/training Maintenance of e-portal etc.

Annexure-2

S.No. Name of Project/Description Cost of Project (Rs. in Crore) Construction of 25 nos. of 17.0 M long Floating Terminals for 25 Ghat Banks on the river Brahmaputra under Central Sector Scheme 10.97 Construction of 15 nos. of 17.0 M long Floating Terminals for 15 Ghat Points on the river Barak (NW-16) under Central Sector Scheme. 6.37 Construction of 16 nos. of 25.0 M long Floating Terminals for 16 Ghat Banks on the river Brahmaputra under Central Sector Scheme 13.70

Annexure -3

Comparative statement of expenditure details on development of waterways in Assam

Tenure of Previous Government from 2009-2014 Tenure of Present Government from 2014-2019 Year Expenditure (Rs. in crore) Year Expenditure (Rs. in crore) 2009-10 52.11 2014-15 37.33 2010-11 40.33 2015-16 79.39 2011-12 56.47 2016-17 74.67 2012-13 56.91 2017-18 118.97 2013-14 48.64 2018-19 109.61

This information was given by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.