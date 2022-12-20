Comprehensive Development of National Waterways-2 (River Brahamputra) at the cost of Rs. 474 crore has been taken up by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for implementation during 2020-21 to 2024-25

A project for comprehensive development of National Waterways-2 (River Brahamputra) at the cost of Rs. 474 cr has been taken up by Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), an autonomous organization under Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways for implementation during 2020-21 to 2024-25. Details of activities are at Annexure-1. Besides, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways has a Central Sector Scheme (CSS) under which 100 % grant is provided to North Eastern States for development of Inland Water Transport. Details of ongoing projects under CSS in the State of Assam is at Annexure-2.
Comparative statement of yearly expenditure details on development of waterways in Assam for periods of 5 years from 2009-10 to 2013-14 under previous Government and from 2014-15 to 2018-19 under present Government is detailed at Annexure-3.
In addition to 891 km of NW-2 (the Brahmaputra) in 2014, 19 more Waterways were declared as National Waterways (NWs) in NER through National Waterways Act, 2016. Out of which 121 km of NW-16 (the Barak) has been taken up for development. Further, projects for development of Dhansiri river (NW-31) and Kopili river (NW-57) have been approved.
Annexure -1
Ongoing Projects on Brahmaputra River (NW-2) in Assam as on 30th November 2022:
|
Sl.
No.
|
Name of Project
|
Description of activities
|
1
|
Comprehensive Development of NW-2 at a cost of Rs. 474 crore.
|
Project for development of NW-2 includes the following main activities:-
Annexure-2
|
S.No.
|
Name of Project/Description
|
Cost of Project (Rs. in Crore)
|
|
Construction of 25 nos. of 17.0 M long Floating Terminals for 25 Ghat Banks on the river Brahmaputra under Central Sector Scheme
|
10.97
|
|
Construction of 15 nos. of 17.0 M long Floating Terminals for 15 Ghat Points on the river Barak (NW-16) under Central Sector Scheme.
|
6.37
|
|
Construction of 16 nos. of 25.0 M long Floating Terminals for 16 Ghat Banks on the river Brahmaputra under Central Sector Scheme
|
13.70
Annexure -3
Comparative statement of expenditure details on development of waterways in Assam
|
Tenure of Previous Government from 2009-2014
|
Tenure of Present Government from 2014-2019
|
Year
|
Expenditure (Rs. in crore)
|
Year
|
Expenditure (Rs. in crore)
|
2009-10
|
52.11
|
2014-15
|
37.33
|
2010-11
|
40.33
|
2015-16
|
79.39
|
2011-12
|
56.47
|
2016-17
|
74.67
|
2012-13
|
56.91
|
2017-18
|
118.97
|
2013-14
|
48.64
|
2018-19
|
109.61
This information was given by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.