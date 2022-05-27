Comprehensive Care for the patients with Cancer and Haematological disorders at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : In a bid to provide comprehensive care for the patients with Cancer and Haematological disorders, the Department of Medical Oncology/ Haematology at AIIMS Bhubaneswar has started a dedicated 7 bedded intensive care unit (ICU) for their patients. The facility has been inaugurated by AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Prof Mukesh Tripathi. Speaking on the occasion Dr. Tripathi has affirmed the commitment of AIIMS Bhubaneswar towards medical oncology/haematology patients.

Among others AIIMS Bhubaneswar Medical Superintendent Dr. Sachidananda Mohanty, Department HOD, Prof (Dr) Prabodh Das, Associate Professor Dr Sourav kumar Mishra and Assistant Professor Dr Ilavarasi Vanidassane with other dignitaries graced the occasion.

The ICU facility is a much-needed shot in the arm for the institute in general and the department in particular. The department of Medical Oncology/ Haematology caters to the needs of cancer patients and other haematological disorders not only from Odisha but also from the neighbouring states. A substantial number of these patients are very sick at the time of presentation to the hospital and hence need intensive care. Such patients especially those with haematological malignancies need dedicated critical care which cannot be provided in a combined ICU setting; hence the need for a medical oncology/haematology ICU was much more essential, said Dr. Prabodh Das.

The ICU has been equipped with the latest medical equipment including a ventilator and a monitor for each bed. The patients with cancer and haematological disorders will be immensely benefitted with this facility. Even the dialysis facilities can be done at bedside.