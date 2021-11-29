Complaints Received by National Commission for Minorities from Various Minority Communities

New Delhi : The details of the complaints received by National Commission for Minorities (NCM) during 2018-2019, 2019-2020 & 2020-2021  are at Annexure-I & II.

As per NCM rules, regulations and procedures, National Commission for Minorities on receipt of complaints either calls for report from the concerned authority and summons them, if necessary, and thereafter makes suitable recommendations or forward the complaints to the appropriate authority(s) for taking necessary action. The complaints concluded as propaganda, false, frivolous, and anonymous are closed with the approval of competent authority. During the above period, the NCM has conducted 44, 51 and 20 number of hearings respectively in 2018-19; 19-20; 20-21 to enquire whether the complaints were genuine or false.

Annexure-I

Year Muslims Christians Sikhs Jains Buddhists Parsis Others Total
2018-19 1344 136 161 63 46 3 118 1871
2019-20 1232 129 106 51 43 5 104 1670
2020-21 1103 103 99 50 28 2 78 1463
2021-22 (as on 22.11.2021) 864 88 115 39 35 5 88 1234

Annexure-II

Nature of complaint 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21
Land Disputes

 

 119
Service Matters

 

 149 106 100
Complaint against Police Official

 

 83
Educational Matters

 

 82 61 49
Complaint against Govt officials 37
Economic Matters 12 13 33
Wakf Matters

 

 65 40 28
Religious Rights

 

 82 40 24
Complaint Against Admini- stration 20
Complaints on communal violence 05
Cultural Rights

 

 1 03
Hate Crime

 
Law &Order Matter 1040 1019 449
Other routine complaints

 

 440 391 513
Total

 

 1871 1670 1463

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR