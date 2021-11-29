Complaints Received by National Commission for Minorities from Various Minority Communities

New Delhi : The details of the complaints received by National Commission for Minorities (NCM) during 2018-2019, 2019-2020 & 2020-2021 are at Annexure-I & II.

As per NCM rules, regulations and procedures, National Commission for Minorities on receipt of complaints either calls for report from the concerned authority and summons them, if necessary, and thereafter makes suitable recommendations or forward the complaints to the appropriate authority(s) for taking necessary action. The complaints concluded as propaganda, false, frivolous, and anonymous are closed with the approval of competent authority. During the above period, the NCM has conducted 44, 51 and 20 number of hearings respectively in 2018-19; 19-20; 20-21 to enquire whether the complaints were genuine or false.

Annexure-I

Year Muslims Christians Sikhs Jains Buddhists Parsis Others Total 2018-19 1344 136 161 63 46 3 118 1871 2019-20 1232 129 106 51 43 5 104 1670 2020-21 1103 103 99 50 28 2 78 1463 2021-22 (as on 22.11.2021) 864 88 115 39 35 5 88 1234

Annexure-II

Nature of complaint 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 Land Disputes – – 119 Service Matters 149 106 100 Complaint against Police Official – – 83 Educational Matters 82 61 49 Complaint against Govt officials – – 37 Economic Matters 12 13 33 Wakf Matters 65 40 28 Religious Rights 82 40 24 Complaint Against Admini- stration – – 20 Complaints on communal violence – – 05 Cultural Rights 1 – 03 Hate Crime – – – Law &Order Matter 1040 1019 449 Other routine complaints 440 391 513 Total 1871 1670 1463

This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.