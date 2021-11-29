Complaints Received by National Commission for Minorities from Various Minority Communities

New Delhi : The details of the complaints received by National Commission for Minorities (NCM) during 2018-2019, 2019-2020 & 2020-2021 are at Annexure-I & II.
As per NCM rules, regulations and procedures, National Commission for Minorities on receipt of complaints either calls for report from the concerned authority and summons them, if necessary, and thereafter makes suitable recommendations or forward the complaints to the appropriate authority(s) for taking necessary action. The complaints concluded as propaganda, false, frivolous, and anonymous are closed with the approval of competent authority. During the above period, the NCM has conducted 44, 51 and 20 number of hearings respectively in 2018-19; 19-20; 20-21 to enquire whether the complaints were genuine or false.
Annexure-I
|Year
|Muslims
|Christians
|Sikhs
|Jains
|Buddhists
|Parsis
|Others
|Total
|2018-19
|1344
|136
|161
|63
|46
|3
|118
|1871
|2019-20
|1232
|129
|106
|51
|43
|5
|104
|1670
|2020-21
|1103
|103
|99
|50
|28
|2
|78
|1463
|2021-22 (as on 22.11.2021)
|864
|88
|115
|39
|35
|5
|88
|1234
Annexure-II
|Nature of complaint
|2018-19
|2019-20
|2020-21
|Land Disputes
|–
|–
|119
|Service Matters
|149
|106
|100
|Complaint against Police Official
|–
|–
|83
|Educational Matters
|82
|61
|49
|Complaint against Govt officials
|–
|–
|37
|Economic Matters
|12
|13
|33
|Wakf Matters
|65
|40
|28
|Religious Rights
|82
|40
|24
|Complaint Against Admini- stration
|–
|–
|20
|Complaints on communal violence
|–
|–
|05
|Cultural Rights
|1
|–
|03
|Hate Crime
|–
|–
|–
|Law &Order Matter
|1040
|1019
|449
|Other routine complaints
|440
|391
|513
|Total
|1871
|1670
|1463
This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.